Lexani Motorcars Unveils the Raffinato Sprinter: Revolutionary Privacy Technology Meets Ultimate Luxury

The Raffinato Sprinter's centerpiece is Lexani's proprietary privacy partition with its collision detection system, seamlessly integrating a massive 50" QLED display that delivers 4K resolution for entertainment, presentations, or video conferences. This luxury custom build also includes Control4 home management system, providing intuitive command over every aspect of the passenger environment through its elegant touch screen and mobile device integration.

Amenities featured in this luxury interior include:

Entertainment & Connectivity

Control4 providing a state-of-the-art home infotainment management system

Marantz 4K & Dolby Audio Surround System for theater-quality sound

5G or Starlink Wi-Fi capability ensuring seamless connectivity

Button intercom system for effortless driver communication

Apple TV providing the latest in streaming entertainment

Apple Mac Computer allowing for agile on-the-road productivity

Six USB-C charging stations for multiple device connectivity

Comfort & Convenience

Convenient Upper Wall Bar Station with exquisite wood details and sophisticated adjustable mood LED lighting

Fridge/Freezer with vibration resistant compressor strategically positioned between rear-facing seats for easy access

Secondary heavy-duty A/C system for optimal climate control in VIP Cabin.

LED Starlight Ceiling with customizable lighting scenes to provide a soothing calm environment

Electric privacy window shades for additional VIP cabin discretion

360-degree security camera system for complete surveillance when vehicle is in operation

Logitech 4K Webcam for video conferencing capability

Luxury Appointments

Hand-selected Italian leather complemented by wood and luxury chrome finishes.

VIP 16-Way Sky Captain's chairs with footrests, heating, ventilation, massage, lumbar and leg-knee extension support.

2-way rear-facing VIP guest seats with heat, ventilation, massage and a rear 3-person bench seat upholstered in Italian leather.

About Lexani Motorcars

For over a decade, Lexani Motorcars has been the premier luxury custom interior builder, creating bespoke transportation solutions for the world's most discerning clients. The southern California based company also offers Escalade, Navigator, Yukon, Suburban, Land Cruiser, and Sequoia executive mobile offices. Each mobile office is handcrafted and made to order, completely customizable and specifically-tailored to the client's individual needs be it for business, pleasure or both.

For further information, contact [email protected] or call 951.531.6801

Website: www.lexanimotorcars.com

