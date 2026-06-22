Lexar Delivers Prime Day Savings of up to 50% on Popular Memory Cards, Flash Drives, and Portable SSDs

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Lexar

Jun 22, 2026, 09:00 ET

Leading consumer tech company rolls out big savings during Amazon Prime Day, June 23–26

Key Features

  • PLAY BLUE microSD Card offers up to 2TB of storage for Nintendo Switch [1], smartphones, and tablets.
  • JumpDrive® M400 USB Flash Drive features a compact design and convenient keyring loop for everyday portability.
  • Solid State Dual Drive D500 combines USB Type-C® and USB Type-A connectivity for easy file transfers across devices.
  • Professional Go Portable SSD delivers high-speed performance and ample 2TB capacity in a compact, travel-friendly design.
  • High-Performance 800x PRO SD Card provides reliable performance for capturing and transferring photos and video.

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexar, a global leader in memory and storage solutions, today announced it will participate in one of retail's most famous sales events – Amazon Prime Day. From June 23-26, Prime members can save up to 50% on select Lexar memory cards, flash drives, and portable SSDs – making it the perfect time to stock up on storage for gaming, content creation, work, and everyday use.

"At Lexar, we understand the importance of celebrating Amazon Prime Day with the best of the best in top tech deals," said Lizette Lynch, Director of Brand Marketing at Lexar. "We've gone all out this year to provide the industry's top offers – using this as an opportunity to give back to our most loyal customers."

Lexar's Prime Day deals include:

Lexar PLAY BLUE microSD Card: Designed specifically for Nintendo Switch [1], smartphones, and tablets, the PLAY BLUE microSD card provides up to 2TB of storage capacity for game libraries, downloadable content, videos, photos, and apps. With fast transfer speeds and reliable performance, users can spend less time waiting and more time playing, making it an ideal storage upgrade for gamers who need additional space without sacrificing performance.

Lexar JumpDrive M400 USB Flash Drive: Combining portability with convenience, the JumpDrive M400 features a compact, low-profile design that easily fits on a keychain, in a pocket, or attached to a laptop bag. With up to 256GB of storage, it provides ample room for documents, photos, videos, and presentations, making it a practical everyday solution for students, professionals, and anyone who needs quick access to files on the go.

Lexar Solid State Dual Drive D500: Built for today's multi-device workflows, the Solid State Dual Drive D500 is 4x faster than USB 3.01 and features both USB-C® and USB-A connectors, allowing users to seamlessly transfer files between smartphones, tablets, laptops, and desktop computers. The solid-state design delivers fast performance and durability, while generous capacities provide convenient storage expansion and efficient file management across devices.

Lexar Professional Go Portable SSD: Engineered for content creators, photographers, videographers, and mobile professionals, the Professional Go Portable SSD combines high-speed performance with a compact, lightweight design. Its 2TB capacity provides substantial room for large photo libraries, video footage, and project files, while its portable form factor makes it easy to take professional-grade storage wherever creativity happens.

Lexar High-Performance 800x PRO SD Card: Designed for DSLR, mirrorless, and HD video cameras, the High-Performance 800x PRO SD cards deliver the speed and reliability needed to capture high-resolution photos and Full-HD video.

Prime Day deals will be available from June 23 through June 26, while supplies last. Customers can visit the Lexar brandstore on Amazon to view all eligible products and pricing.

For more information about Lexar products, visit Lexar.com.

Availability
Amazon Brandstore Deals

About Lexar
For more than 30 years, Lexar has been trusted as a leading global brand of memory solutions. Our award-winning lineup includes memory cards, USB Flash Drives, card readers, solid-state drives, and DRAM. With so many options, it's easy to find the right Lexar solution to fit your needs.

Disclosures
1 Comparison based on internal testing at a speed of 100MB/s; actual performance may vary.

Social Media
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YouTube: youtube.com/c/LexarMemoryOfficial
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/lexarmemory
Threads: threads.net/@lexarmemory

Lexar. 1737 N First Street, Suite 680, San Jose, CA USA

Media Contact
Richard Chang
Public Relations, Media and Events Manager
[email protected]

SOURCE Lexar

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