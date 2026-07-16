Lexar Products Now Available at Best Buy

Consumers can now shop Lexar's high-performance memory storage solutions in-store and online at Best Buy.

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexar, a global leader in memory and storage solutions, today announced the availability of its products at Best Buy.

Consumers can now purchase a broad assortment of Lexar products at Best Buy, BestBuy.com and through the Best Buy app. The launch marks Lexar's largest U.S. retail expansion to date and represents a significant milestone in the company's long-term commitment to serving the needs of U.S. consumers.

"For 30 years, Lexar has helped capture, create and preserve what matters most," said Van Baer, Lexar's general manager for the Americas. "As demand for high-performance storage continues to grow, expanding into Best Buy significantly strengthens our ability to reach consumers wherever they choose to shop."

Lexar offers a wide range of products geared toward different users including:

Photographers and content creators: Professional GOLD Series CFexpress™ 4.0 Type A and Type B Cards; Professional 2000x V90 SD Card; Professional 1667x V60 SD Card SILVER Series; Professional SILVER PLUS V30 microSDXC™ UHS-I Card.

Professional GOLD Series CFexpress™ 4.0 Type A and Type B Cards; Professional 2000x V90 SD Card; Professional 1667x V60 SD Card SILVER Series; Professional SILVER PLUS V30 microSDXC™ UHS-I Card. Gamers: PLAY PRO microSDXC™ Express Card, including the world's first 1TB microSD Express card.

PLAY PRO microSDXC™ Express Card, including the world's first 1TB microSD Express card. Everyday consumers and laptop users: Lexar portable SSD solutions, including the SL500 Portable SSD; SL300 Portable SSD; DDR4 and DDR5 SODIMM laptop memory

Lexar portable SSD solutions, including the SL500 Portable SSD; SL300 Portable SSD; DDR4 and DDR5 SODIMM laptop memory Custom PC builders: NM790 M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4 SSD; THOR 2nd Gen DDR5 Desktop Memory in both RGB and non-RGB options.

To browse Lexar products currently available at Best Buy, click here.

About Lexar

Founded in California in 1996, Lexar has spent 30 years advancing reliable, high-performance memory solutions and now operates more than 100,000 sales channels across six continents, serving over 100 million users in more than 70 countries. Its award-winning portfolio—from memory cards and SSDs to DRAM and mobile storage—continues to empower creators, professionals, and everyday users worldwide. For more information, please visit lexar.com.

Media Contact

Richard Chang

Public Relations, Media and Events Manager

Lexar Americas

[email protected]

(408) 207-5095

SOURCE Lexar