LexisNexis Risk Solutions Launches Current Carrier Commercial to Transform Policy Verification for U.S. Insurers

Shared auto policy data will help commercial and multi-line insurers better segment and price risk for business owners

ATLANTA, June 16, 2026 LexisNexis® Risk Solutions today announced the launch of LexisNexis® Current Carrier® Commercial, which is designed to provide critical insights that help commercial insurers overcome persistent data gaps and inefficiencies in policy verification. LexisNexis Current Carrier Commercial empowers insurers with actionable insights to help improve underwriting, rating and operational performance.

A contributory solution, LexisNexis Current Carrier Commercial utilizes proprietary data contributed by participating insurers to offer a more comprehensive view of a business' commercial policy history during the underwriting process. The information about current and prior insurance policy history along with drivers and vehicles can be easily aggregated into one view, which helps insurers make more informed decisions with greater efficiency, helping to close the information gaps in their own book of business. By contributing policy data, carriers not only gain access to a more comprehensive view of their prospects, but they also unlock broader value across the contributory data ecosystem, from automated prefill capabilities and renewal monitoring to enhanced claims handling and industry-level insights.

"Estimates show an average 425,000 new businesses launch each monthi, which can create challenges for commercial insurers who are underwriting these risks – from various process inefficiencies to undisclosed information or incomplete details on current insurance policies. According to LexisNexis Risk Solutions research, 68% of insurers believe that up to 30% of their commercial insurance claims may arise from undisclosed drivers," said Brandy Hoffmeister, senior director, insurance product management, at LexisNexis Risk Solutions. "With more than 37 years of experience delivering contributory solutions, we've seen firsthand how shared data can help empower carriers to see beyond their book, helping improve risk assessment, strengthen profitability and spark future innovation."

Key Benefits of Current Carrier Commercial:

Gain more insights: Access comprehensive insurance policy, undisclosed driver and vehicle information to support more informed decision-making, tiering and rating.

Access comprehensive insurance policy, undisclosed driver and vehicle information to support more informed decision-making, tiering and rating. Streamline coverage verification: Verify coverage details more quickly and efficiently.

Verify coverage details more quickly and efficiently. Reduce costs: Minimize expenses associated with unreliable or missing prior coverage information.

Minimize expenses associated with unreliable or missing prior coverage information. Confirm policy information: Ensure better accuracy by confirming insurance policy details upfront, eliminating the need for manual collection.

The solution aggregates data across four commercial auto insurance categories:

Policy Details

Policyholder Information

Vehicle Details

Driver Details

"Through this more holistic view, insurance carriers can help fine-tune risk segmentation, improve premium growth, reduce expenses and deliver a better customer experience," said Hoffmeister.

LexisNexis Risk Solutions continues to invest in innovation and enhance the value of its solutions like LexisNexis Current Carrier Commercial. Leveraging advanced content extraction techniques including the normalization of contributory data, the solution can easily find and pull specific pieces of information like names, dates or key data points from large amounts of text and/or documents to help insurers streamline coverage verification, risk segmentation and benefit from actionable insights.

LexisNexis Risk Solutions in Commercial Insurance

LexisNexis Risk Solutions works with the top 25 commercial auto carriers, reinforcing its role as a trusted data steward. LexisNexis Risk Solutions enforces strict data access protocols to ensure that information is available only to participating insurance companies and authorized affiliates.

LexisNexis Current Carrier Commercial joins the portfolio of commercial insurance solutions and commercial auto offerings such as LexisNexis® C.L.U.E.® Commercial and LexisNexis® Attract™ for Commercial. For more information, visit LexisNexis Current Carrier Commercial.

About LexisNexis Risk Solutions

LexisNexis® Risk Solutions harnesses the power of data, sophisticated analytics platforms and technology solutions to provide insights that help businesses across multiple industries and governmental entities reduce risk and improve decisions to benefit people around the globe. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, we have offices throughout the world and are part of RELX (LSE: REL/NYSE: RELX), a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, please visit LexisNexis Risk Solutions.

Media Contact:

Emma Valenti

Sr. Communications Specialist, Insurance

LexisNexis Risk Solutions

[email protected]

+1 470.643.5848

i Commerce Institute. (n.d.). New businesses started every year. Retrieved January 8, 2026, from https://www.commerceinstitute.com/new-businesses-started-every-year/#:~:text=According%20to%20data%20from%20the%20US%20Census,of%205%2C380%2C477%20new%20businesses%20started%20in%202021. and U.S Census Bureau. (n.d.). Business formation statistics: Current data. Retrieved January 8, 2026, from https://www.census.gov/econ/currentdata/?programCode=BFS&startYear=2004&endYear=2026&categories[]=TOTAL&dataType=BA_BA&geoLevel=US&adjusted=1¬Adjusted=1&errorData=0

SOURCE LexisNexis Risk Solutions