LexisNexis Risk Solutions Selected to Support the Next Generation of Login.gov Identity Verification

Awards spanning document authentication, biometric verification, and identity resolution help strengthen secure, accessible access to government services

WASHINGTON, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 1st, 2026, the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) awarded a call order to LexisNexis® Risk Solutions under its existing Blanket Purchase Agreement. LexisNexis Risk Solutions now supports all three functional areas of Login.gov's next-generation remote identity proofing initiative, helping strengthen secure and accessible access to government services for millions of Americans.

Under the awards, LexisNexis Risk Solutions will continue to provide document authentication, biometric verification, and identity resolution capabilities to support Login.gov's mission of delivering trusted digital access to government services. The combined Functional Area 1 and Functional Area 2 award, valued at approximately $55 million, supports document authentication, validation, and biometric identity verification. The Functional Area 3 Identity Resolution award, valued at approximately $163 million, supports identity resolution, attribute validation, behavioral intelligence, and fraud detection capabilities.

Login.gov serves as the "public's one account for government," allowing users to access programs, benefits, and services. As agencies continue expanding digital service delivery, they can face the dual challenge of protecting against increasingly sophisticated fraud while ensuring legitimate users can access services quickly and securely. These awards support Login.gov's ongoing efforts to balance security, accessibility, privacy, and user experience as digital government services continue to evolve.

"Identity is foundational to how people engage with government in a digital-first world," said Haywood Talcove, CEO, LexisNexis Risk Solutions Government. "As agencies expand digital access to benefits programs and services, identity verification plays a critical role in ensuring security and accessibility work together. We are honored to support Login.gov's mission and to help agencies deliver secure, accessible, and reliable digital experiences that strengthen confidence in government services."

Together, these awards support Login.gov's initiative for a modern identity proofing ecosystem spanning the full identity verification lifecycle, from document authentication and biometric verification to identity resolution, behavioral intelligence, and fraud detection. These capabilities help agencies strengthen program integrity, establish confidence in digital identities, and expand access to government services while maintaining privacy, security, and accessibility.

Through its support of Login.gov, LexisNexis Risk Solutions will help strengthen the digital trust infrastructure supporting the federal government's efforts to deliver accessible, resilient, and reliable online services for the public.

About LexisNexis Risk Solutions

LexisNexis® Risk Solutions provides customers with information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry-specific content with advanced technology and algorithms to assist in evaluating and predicting risk and enhancing operational efficiency. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, the company has offices throughout the world, serves customers in more than 190 countries and territories, and is part of RELX. For more information, please visit LexisNexis Risk Solutions.

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LexisNexis Risk Solutions

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SOURCE LexisNexis Risk Solutions