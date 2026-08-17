LexisNexis U.S. Insurance Demand Meter: Auto Insurance Shopping Volumes Maintain Historic Levels as Q2 2026 Shopping Growth Remains Elevated in 'Warm' Territory

ATLANTA, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. consumer auto insurance shopping and new policy growth slowed from Q1 to Q2 but remained in warm territory on the LexisNexis® U.S. Insurance Demand Meter. Despite moderating growth, consumers continued shopping at near-record levels according to the latest report from LexisNexis® Risk Solutions.

Key Takeaways

Chart A Q3 2026 LexisNexis U.S. Insurance Demand Meter

Shopping Growth Slowed but Remains "Warm": The quarterly year-over-year (YoY) shopping growth rate was 1.4%, down from 3.2% in Q1 2026.

The quarterly year-over-year (YoY) shopping growth rate was 1.4%, down from 3.2% in Q1 2026. New Policy Growth Slightly Decreased: In Q2 2026, quarterly YoY growth for new policies registered at 3.3%, down from 3.6% in the last quarter.

In Q2 2026, quarterly YoY growth for new policies registered at 3.3%, down from 3.6% in the last quarter. Exclusive Agent Channel Gains Momentum: The exclusive agent distribution channel outpaced both direct and independent agent channels for the first time since Q2 2022.

The exclusive agent distribution channel outpaced both direct and independent agent channels for the first time since Q2 2022. Older Shoppers Continue to Lead Growth: For the 14 th consecutive quarter, policyholders aged 66 and older recorded the strongest auto insurance shopping growth.

For the 14 consecutive quarter, policyholders aged 66 and older recorded the strongest auto insurance shopping growth. MLS Listings May Help Signal Attrition: Policyholders 66 and older who shop their auto insurance policies and have an MLS home listing may serve as a signal indicating departure intent.

Download the latest LexisNexis U.S. Insurance Demand Meter.

Auto Insurance Shopping Remains Elevated Despite a Mix of Rate Revisions

U.S. auto insurance rate revisions were relatively balanced between increases, decreases and neutral adjustments. Among all Q2 auto insurance rate revisions that went into effect, 36% were decreases, 38% were rate increases and 27% were rate neutral 1 .

. Download the full LexisNexis U.S. Insurance Demand Meter report to learn how the rate revisions implemented in Q2 2026 may have impacted shopping activity.

Annual Auto Insurance Shopping Activity Remains Near Peak Levels

At the end of Q2, 47.2% of auto insurance policies-in-force had been shopped at least once in the previous 12 months.

Download the full LexisNexis U.S. Insurance Demand Meter report to see how the Q2 auto insurance shopping rate compared to Q1 2026.

"In this new market cycle, insurers are still pursuing growth but with greater discipline and clearer guardrails. That makes precision segmentation more critical than ever," said Jeff Batiste, senior vice president and general manager, U.S. auto and home insurance, LexisNexis Risk Solutions. "U.S. policyholders continue to shop their auto insurance in record volumes, creating new opportunities for carriers. Insurers that marry the right risk with the right rate will be better positioned not only to win new business, but to drive more profitable, sustainable growth over time."

Insurance Exclusive Agent Channel Reclaims Lead in Consumer Policy Shopping Growth

The exclusive agent channel grew for a third consecutive quarter, to 6.8% in Q2 compared to 5.6% in Q1 2026.

Direct channel growth for U.S. auto insurers slowed considerably, declining to 4.6% in Q2 2026, from 9.4% in Q1.

Growth in the independent agent channel declined for the third consecutive quarter in Q2, slowing to -6.4%, up from -7.9% in Q1.

Download the full LexisNexis U.S. Insurance Demand Meter report to learn how the distribution channel mix reflects policyholder shopping preferences.

New York and New Jersey Dominate U.S. Auto Insurance Shopping Gains

New York continued to lead all states with auto insurance shopping growth of 13% in Q2, up from 11.8% in Q1.

New Jersey ranked second behind New York, rising to 12.5% from 9.7% in Q1.

Download the full LexisNexis U.S. Insurance Demand Meter report to learn how auto insurance shopping growth in other U.S. states compares in Q2 2026.

Older Policyholders Continue to Lead Auto Insurance Shopping Growth as Home Listings Could Signal Retention Opportunity

While still positive, shopping growth for consumers 66 and older moderated from 7.1% in Q1 to 4.1% in Q2 2026.

In Q2 2020, the same group of U.S. policyholders represented 14.6% of all auto insurance shoppers compared to Q2 of this year, comprising 16.7% of shoppers.

2026 LexisNexis Risk Solutions analysis found that auto insurance shoppers aged 66 and older with an active home listing have a higher attrition rate, 23.2%, than policyholders without a home listing, 19.7%.

Download the full LexisNexis U.S. Insurance Demand Meter report to learn more about home listings and auto policy shopping trends for shoppers 66 and older.

Looking Ahead

When U.S. consumers feel wallet pressure, it can set elevated auto policy shopping activity into motion. While policyholders en masse may no longer be reacting to blanket insurance rate increases, other reasons to shop, such as increased advertising spend and the convenience of shopping via digital channels, are becoming stronger motivators. As a result, although Q2 U.S. auto insurance shopping volumes may remain near record levels, the factors driving consumers to explore their options are becoming more diverse.

LexisNexis U.S. Insurance Demand Meter

The LexisNexis® U.S. Insurance Demand Meter is a quarterly analysis of auto insurance shopping volume and frequency, new business volume and related data points. LexisNexis Risk Solutions offers this unique market-wide perspective of U.S. consumer auto insurance shopping and switching behavior based on its analysis of consumer shopping transactions since 2009, representing nearly 90% of the universe of U.S. insurance shopping activity.

About LexisNexis Risk Solutions

LexisNexis® Risk Solutions provides customers with information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry-specific content with advanced technology and algorithms to assist them in evaluating and predicting risk and enhancing operational efficiency. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, the company has offices throughout the world, serves customers in more than 190 countries and territories and is part of RELX. For more information, please visit LexisNexis Risk Solutions.

Media Contacts:

Annalysce Baker

LexisNexis Risk Solutions

Phone: +1 678.436.1579

[email protected]

1 S&P Global Market Intelligence (and its affiliates, as applicable), July 1, 2026

SOURCE LexisNexis Risk Solutions