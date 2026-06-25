LG CNS Expands Global Footprint with Latest ERP Testing Solution Powered by Agentic AI

PerfecTwin ERP Edition leverages agentic AI to significantly improve ERP testing efficiency

– Generates ERP testing scenarios in hours instead of days

– The AI automates testing execution, diagnoses issues and recommends solutions

LG CNS accelerates global expansion with showcases at SAP Sapphire 2026 and Japan IT Week, driving PoC and partnership discussions with multiple enterprises

SEOUL, South Korea, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LG CNS, a leading AI transformation(AX) company in Korea, is accelerating its push into global markets with the unveiling of a latest ERP testing platform powered by agentic AI called PerfecTwin ERP Edition.

PerfecTwin ERP Edition is purpose-built for SAP ERP system, automating ERP testing with real transaction data. It proactively detects potential defects and errors when upgrading to SAP S/4HANA, SAP's latest ERP platform, or prior to a new ERP go-live, to ensure system stability and operational efficiency.

LG CNS introducing the agentic AI-based 'PerfectWin ERP Edition' at 'SAP Sapphire 2026' held in Orlando, USA

The latest solution integrates agentic AI to automate test scenario generation, root cause analysis of detected errors, and results report generation.

ERP systems integrate and manage critical enterprise functions across finance, manufacturing, procurement, logistics, and human resources, meaning that the scope of business processes and scenarios requiring validation is extensive. This typically leads business users to spend days manually designing test items and scenarios.

PerfecTwin ERP Edition leverages agentic AI to analyze business processes and real transaction data by function. It automatically creates test scenarios and reduces scenario design time to just a few hours. Even without human instructions specifying which business processes should be tested or which test cases are most relevant, the AI autonomously determines and generates optimal testing scenarios. This enables organizations to significantly reduce ERP testing time, while validating a wide range of scenarios, including those that may be easily overlooked via manual testing.

Agentic AI also automates the test execution process, with the AI proactively identifying anomalies, analyzing their causes, and recommending solutions for issues that require further action. This allows users with limited testing expertise to easily validate ERP systems, while enhancing the stability and integrity of ERP migration projects. Additionally, the agentic AI automatically generates test reports and other deliverables to enable more systematic management of test results.

LG CNS plans to further enhance PerfecTwin ERP Edition by building it into an autonomous testing platform. To this end, the company aims to develop, by the end of this year, an agent orchestration framework that enables multiple AI agents to collaborate autonomously. The framework is expected to have the capacity to independently handle the full testing lifecycle, from test scenario generation to execution, analysis, error correction, and validation.

LG CNS is accelerating its global expansion by promoting PerfecTwin ERP Edition at major industry events. The company recently drew strong interest from visitors and industry professionals alike when it showcased its agentic AI-based PerfecTwin ERP Edition at a dedicated booth at SAP Sapphire 2026 in Orlando in the United States. LG CNS is the only Korean company to participate in SAP Sapphire for three consecutive years since 2024, strengthening its partnership with SAP.

The company is also stepping up its expansion in Japan. In April, LG CNS exhibited at Japan IT Week, the third consecutive year it has attended the country's largest IT trade show. It also strengthened its presence in the market by signing a reseller partnership for PerfecTwin with Hitachi Solutions Create (HSC), the IT services arm of the Hitachi Group.

"With PerfecTwin ERP Edition powered by agentic AI capabilities, we plan to actively meet growing demand for SAP cloud ERP migration projects and further expand our global business," said Hanshin Nae, Senior Vice President of Enterprise Solutions Division at LG CNS. "As we move forward, we will continue to help our global clients rapidly implement agentic AI-driven, intelligent work environments through differentiated AX services."

About LG CNS

LG CNS is a leading Korean AX (AI Transformation) company that continues to pioneer various emerging technologies, including AI, robotics, cloud computing, data center, and smart engineering, encompassing smart factories and smart logistics, as well as digital marketing. The company also leads the market through innovative system integration (SI) and system management (SM) capabilities across finance, manufacturing, the public sector, and various other industries. For more information, please visit https://www.lgcns.com.

SOURCE LG CNS