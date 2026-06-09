LG CNS Hosts "Optimization Grand Challenge 2026" to Tackle Real-World Industrial Challenges Using Mathematics

Asia's only mathematics optimization competition, with total prize money of approximately USD 130,000

Open to university and corporate participants worldwide. Last year's entrants included students from the Imperial College London and Eindhoven University of Technology

Real-world optimization challenge focuses on block placement for large-vessel assembly in shipyards

Registration is open until June 11, with the competition beginning June 15 and finals in September

SEOUL, South Korea, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LG CNS, a leading AX (AI Transformation) company in Korea, is set to host the Optimization Grand Challenge 2026 (OGC 2026), a global mathematics optimization competition.

Now in its third year, OGC 2026 is the only competition of its kind in Asia, and is dedicated to solving real-world industrial challenges through mathematical algorithms. The competition is open to participants worldwide, including university and graduate students, researchers, and industry professionals. Total prize money on offer is approximately USD 130,000, including USD 45,000 for the top-performing team, USD 13,000 each for two runner-up teams, and USD 6,500 each for three additional winning teams.

The competition is set to take place over a three-month period from June 15 to September 4, and participants can register through the official website. Algorithms will be evaluated and scored upon submission, and real-time leaderboard updates will be accessible to all participants. There is no limit to the number of algorithms that can be submitted during the preliminary round.

Mathematical optimization is a technique for determining the best possible solution to a problem by analyzing all possible alternatives within given resources and conditions. It is gaining momentum as a key pillar of next-generation industries such as AI, quantum computing, and robotics, and is widely applied across a broad range of industries, including logistics and transportation, manufacturing and process engineering, finance, telecommunications and mobility, aviation, and rail.

Participants in this year's event will compete to optimize the placement of shipbuilding blocks in shipyards. Since large vessels are too large to be constructed in a single piece, multiple large structural sections or "blocks" are fabricated first and then assembled in a shipyard. Individual blocks can be as large as a building, and hundreds of blocks are required to build a single vessel. Determining when, where, and in what orientation to place these blocks in a limited workspace is one of the most complex challenges in shipbuilding. Each block varies in size and shape, and the sequence constraints require that work on a block be completed before the next block can be lifted into position. Participants will develop algorithms that maximize the efficient use of limited workspace while ensuring on-time delivery.

Last year's competition attracted teams from 10 countries and participants included students from globally renowned universities such as Imperial College London (UK) and Eindhoven University of Technology (Netherlands), as well as leading Korean institutions such as Seoul National University and KAIST. Corporate participants from LG, Samsung Electronics, and Hyundai Motor Company also joined the challenge. With a larger prize pool and a more complex challenge this year, LG CNS aims to broaden participation from the global engineering and optimization community.

"Maximizing efficiency with limited resources is one of the most difficult challenges for businesses, and mathematical optimization can offer a solution," said Sangkyun Park, Senior Vice President of LG CNS' Entrue Unit. "By raising both the prize pool and the level of challenge this year, we hope to further expand the reach of optimization technologies together with outstanding talent from around the world."

About LG CNS

LG CNS is a leading Korean software company, supporting customers across industries worldwide through technology-driven innovation in areas such as AI, robotics, cloud, data analytics, smart factories, smart cities, and smart logistics. Mathematical optimization is one of LG CNS' key business areas. The company has solved more than 100 business challenges across industries such as logistics and transportation, manufacturing and process engineering, finance, telecommunications and mobility, aviation, and rail. Recent projects range from optimizing material loading and crane scheduling at steel mills to improving the deployment and charging of guide, patrol, and self-check-in robots at airports, as well as streamlining painting plans in shipyards. LG CNS Optimization, the business unit dedicated to optimization consulting, offers end-to-end services from data analytics and mathematical optimization to strategic consulting. It is also home to Korea's largest pool of optimization experts with advanced degrees.

SOURCE LG CNS