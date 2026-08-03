LG ELECTRONIC'S BRINGS BOB ROSS' CREATIVITY TO LIFE THROUGH MULTIPLE MEDIUMS INCLUDING LG GALLERY+

LG Announces New Partnership with Cineverse to Offer the Bob Ross Gallery Collection on LG Gallery+

News Summary:

LG Art TVs are integrated with LG's Gallery+ platform, offering access to over 5,000 pieces of artwork, including works by Vincent van Gogh, Claude Monet and Geroge Seurat, plus a three-month free trial of LG Gallery+ premium. 1

LG Gallery+ users can now bring the serene beauty of Bob Ross's iconic paintings directly into the comfort of their home including "happy little trees," "fluffy clouds" and "majestic mountains."

In addition to his finished artwork, The Bob Ross Channel, is available on LG Channel 588 which features nonstop feed of "The Joy of Painting."

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics and Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS), have announced the Bob Ross Gallery Collection is now available on the LG Gallery+ platform giving fans a whole new way to immerse themselves in Bob Ross and his artistry.

LG Electronics and Cineverse have announced the Bob Ross Gallery Collection is now available on the LG Gallery+ platform, giving fans a whole new way to immerse themselves in Bob Ross and his artistry.

Best known for his trademark soothing demeanor and delicate brush strokes, Bob Ross relaxes viewers and encourages painting hobbyists with his universally welcoming approach to art. LG Gallery+ users can now elegantly showcase Ross' iconic works of art on their LG Art TVs to set the mood while they work, clean, or host a dinner or just any time they want to relax.

Powered by LG's award-winning webOS platform, LG Gallery+ provides access to more than 5,000 pieces of artwork, from iconic works by classical artists to contemporary and digital-first creations. For the first time, LG Gallery + will feature bucolic landscape art from the Bob Ross Collection.

"Through the years, we've heard so many times how folks want to enjoy Bob's paintings in their homes, and not just with posters, prints or pages in a book. This new Gallery finally fulfills the desire to experience his incredible masterpieces – those strong mountains, supple clouds, velvety grass and mirror-like water -- in the most fluid, ethereal way possible. It's another way to naturally enjoy television's favorite painter and the legacy he left us, "said Joan Kowalski, President of Bob Ross Inc.

"LG TVs have always brought people together, and bringing Bob Ross' legacy to the big screen through LG Gallery+ makes that experience even more personal," said Matthew Durgin, VP of LG Content and Services at LG Electronics. "LG Channels users can experience an endless loop of feel-good painting, happy little clouds, and that signature Bob Ross wisdom. Now, LG Art TV users can access Bob's finished pieces of art with a three-month free trial of LG Gallery+ premium."

LG Art TVs line-up combines design with advanced display technologies, reimagining how a television can shape the ambiance of a space. With technologies such as Hyper Radiant Color Technology, Perfect Black and Perfect Color, and Reflection Free Premium, the Art TVs deliver natural color, depth and clarity across different lighting conditions. From LG OLED evo W6 Wallpaper TV, designed for minimal distraction, to LG OLED evo G6, featuring a flush-fit Gallery design, to LG Gallery TV, designed as a gallery piece and coming with interchangeable magnetic frames2 and gallery-style presentation. When the screen is not being used for entertainment, Gallery mode transforms the TV into an art piece, showcasing curated artwork, personal photos or AI-generated visuals. The result is a display that can adapt to the user's mood, decor or occasion, whether serving as a subtle design element in everyday living spaces or making a statement when entertaining guests.

The Bob Ross Channel, a Cineverse partnership with Bob Ross Inc. and American Public Television, is a nonstop feed of The Joy of Painting. Home to nearly 400 episodes of the iconic series, The Bob Ross Channel (LG Channel 588) has become one of Cineverse's top FAST channels while inspiring generations of artists and helping carry on Ross' legacy with monthly themes like the Gentle Whispers and Falling for Bob Ross.

1 LG Gallery+ offers a free version on LG TVs, while the full premium version requires a monthly subscription with login and payment method registration. Internet connection and subscription required for select features. Three-month free trial available with login and payment method registration. Subscription automatically renews to a paid plan unless cancelled before the trial ends. Subscription may be cancelled at any time during the trial period. LG account required to access network-based smart services

2 Gallery TV with Frame includes a snow white colored attachable frame. Additional frames sold separately.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a smart life solutions company with annual global revenues of more than $60 billion. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and vehicle components. LG is an 11-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. www.LG.com.

About Cineverse

Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS) is an entertainment technology company and studio. Fiercely innovative and independent, Cineverse develops and invests in technology and content that drives the future of the industry. Core to its business is Matchpoint® – a growing tech ecosystem powered by AI and designed to prepare, distribute, monetize, and continuously improve content across any platform. Matchpoint helps studios large and small operate at scale and improve performance and efficiency in an increasingly fragmented distribution environment. Additionally, Cineverse distributes more than 71,000 premium films, series, and podcasts, across theatrical, home entertainment, and streaming; operates dozens of digital properties that super serve passionate fandoms around the world; and works with leading brands to connect them with audiences they value. From award-winning technology to the highest-grossing unrated film in U.S. history, Cineverse has created a playbook that marries tech and content to redefine the next era of entertainment. For more information, visit home.cineverse.com.

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SOURCE LG Electronics USA