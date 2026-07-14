LG CHANNELS SURPASSES 5,000 CHANNELS GLOBALLY, AS POLAND LAUNCH BRINGS SERVICE TO 37 COUNTRIES

LG's webOS FAST Service Accelerates Global Growth with 45% year-over-year viewing time increase, localized content strategy and award-winning innovation

News Summary:

LG Channels has surpassed 5,000 channels globally and now reaches 37 countries, with its recent launch in Poland further accelerating its FAST expansion.

Global viewer engagement surged in 2025, with MAU up 30% year-over-year and total annual viewing time increasing 45% vs. the prior year, highlighting rising demand for FAST services.

Localized content strategy and award-winning platform innovation strengthen LG's webOS ecosystem as FAST adoption accelerates worldwide

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics is strengthening its position as a global media and entertainment platform player by expanding its proprietary FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV) service, LG Channels, to more than 5,000 channels worldwide.

The milestone follows the recent launch of LG Channels in Poland, marking continued expansion across Europe and reinforcing LG's commitment to delivering localized, free streaming content at global scale.

LG Electronics is strengthening its position as a global media and entertainment platform player by expanding its proprietary FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV) service, LG Channels, to more than 5,000 channels worldwide. It also launched LG Channels World Pup, a tournament-style puppy soccer competition produced by Bright Spot Content (All3Media America), featuring adoptable rescue dogs from multiple shelters. Since its launch in 2015, LG Channels has focused on delivering content tailored to the preferences of each market.

Currently available in 37 countries, LG Channels has evolved into a scaled content distribution service offering regionally curated live TV, movies, sports and lifestyle content across North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia.

Scaling Global FAST with Localized Content

Since its launch in 2015, LG Channels has focused on delivering content tailored to the preferences of each market.

Strengthening Exclusive FAST Content in North America

In North America, LG Channels introduced ALL CHEWED UP, an exclusive FAST channel produced by Simple Alien, anchored by the flagship series Chewed Up, featuring hosts of ABC's Emmy Award-winning series The Chew. The channel also includes two new series Simply Symons and Why'd They Wear That? With more than 110 episodes available on LG Channels, ALL CHEWED UP reinforces the platform's focus reimagined for streaming audiences.

It also launched LG Channels World Pup, a tournament-style puppy soccer competition produced by Bright Spot Content (All3Media America), featuring adoptable rescue dogs from multiple shelters. Blending heartwarming storytelling with sports entertainment elements, the program demonstrates LG Channels' strength in delivering culturally resonant exclusive content through its FAST service.

Expanding Across Europe with Launch in Poland

LG Channels continues to strengthen its presence across Europe, where the service is now available in 17 countries, most recently launching in Poland. As part of its regional growth strategy, LG Channels combines globally recognized content from leading European partners — Sky, Banijay and BBC Studios — with localized programming tailored to diverse European audiences. From local news and lifestyle channels to sports, local-language series, documentaries and reality TV, the platform delivers a curated mix designed to reflect cultural preferences in each market.

Expanding FAST Leadership in Latin America

LG Channels continues to expand its FAST footprint across Latin America, where it is now available in six countries: Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Peru and Argentina. By delivering premium, customized content that reflects local cultural preferences—particularly the region's deep passion for sports—LG is strengthening its position as a regionally tailored FAST platform.

Localized Strategies Drive Growth in Asia

In Asia, LG Channels continues to enhance its competitiveness through localized strategies. In India, the service now offers more than 150 channels and is further strengthening its local content competitiveness under its 2026 "Local First" strategy.

In Taiwan, following its launch late last year, LG Channels has built momentum by featuring key news and terrestrial channels, popular local dramas, as well as trending digital content.

Engagement Momentum Accelerates

LG Channels is not only expanding geographically but also deepening viewer engagement. The average monthly active users globally grew 30% year-over-year last year, while total viewing time increased by more than 45% during the same period. These gains reflect rising consumer demand for free, ad-supported streaming and the growing role of FAST services within the connected TV ecosystem.

Award-Winning Platform Innovation

Alongside content expansion, LG continues to enhance user experience through continuous software optimization. Most recently, LG further refined the architecture of the LG Channels app, improving not only app launch speeds but also menu navigation and content browsing performance by up to more than 60%.

LG is also advancing its proprietary AI algorithms to provide more sophisticated, personalized services. By strengthening AI-powered content recommendations that reflect users' preferences and enhancing the user interface (UX) for greater intuitiveness, LG enables customers to discover desired content more quickly and easily. LG plans to continue improving performance and expanding AI-driven recommendations to further elevate the overall user experience and customer satisfaction.

In recognition of its technological excellence and user-centric design, LG Channels received the "New Technology Award" at the 2026 Global OTT Awards held in Busan. The award honors platforms delivering innovative services powered by advanced ICT technologies.

Strengthening the Global webOS Ecosystem Amid FAST Acceleration

As audiences worldwide increasingly turn to FAST for curated, lean-back viewing experiences, LG is accelerating the evolution of webOS into a global content and services hub — expanding LG Channels' footprint, deepening partnerships with global and local content providers.

"We will continue strengthening content competitiveness and expanding our global ecosystem so that audiences across regions can enjoy locally relevant content on LG Channels in more countries worldwide" said Chris Jo, head of the webOS Platform Business Center at the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a smart life solutions company with annual global revenues of more than $60 billion. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and vehicle components. LG is an 11-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. www.LG.com.

About LG Channels

LG Channels is LG's exclusive global FAST (Free Ad-supported Streaming TV) service, offering premium, free-to-stream content for every taste. The service provides a wide range of live channels and on-demand content across diverse genres, including entertainment, movies, drama, news, sports, and more. Operating over 4,500 channels in 36 countries across North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia, LG Channels delivers a premium and optimized viewing experience to users worldwide. The service is easily accessible on webOS-powered devices, including LG Smart TVs, smart monitors, projectors, automotive infotainment systems, and hotel TVs. For more information please visit LG Channels.

SOURCE LG Electronics USA