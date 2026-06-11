LG ELECTRONICS BRINGS USER-FRIENDLY DESIGN TO THE LAUNDRY ROOM WITH 'LG COMFORT KIT'

New User-Centric Enhancements for LG Washers and Dryers Aim to Make Laundry Day Easier for People of All Abilities

News Summary

LG Electronics USA has launched "LG Comfort Kit," a suite of everyday solutions designed to make laundry appliances easier to operate for individuals of all abilities.

Now available for the first time in the United States, these tool-free accessories include easy-grip handles for people with limited strength or mobility to open the laundry detergent drawer and washer and dryer doors, and an easy-to-use dial for washing machine controls.

Developed under LG's "Design for All" initiative, these accessories were created through intensive research and hands-on testing.

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Furthering its vision of a more inclusive home, LG Electronics USA has introduced the "LG Comfort Kit" for its U.S. laundry appliance lineup, making its inclusive design philosophy a reality in one of the most essential rooms in the house.

Previewed at CES® 2026 and launched in the United States today, the new LG Comfort Kit accessories help make the laundry experience easier for a wide range of users, including seniors and individuals with varying mobility and dexterity needs.

New User-Centric Enhancements for LG Washers and Dryers Aim to Make Laundry Day Easier for People of All Abilities

To celebrate the launch and lower the barrier to an accommodating home, LG is introducing a special offer: purchase an eligible LG front-load washer, dryer, WashTower™, or WashCombo™ and receive up to 3 free LG Comfort Kit accessories including the LG Easy Door Handle (AAA30793450), LG Easy Drawer Handle (AAA30793452) and LG Easy Ball (AAA30793454), valid through 8/19/2026*.For existing LG owners, the accessories are also available for individual purchase on LG.com.

The LG Comfort Kit lineup offers three accessories for laundry appliances, each priced at $19.99 and designed to be attached easily without tools:

LG Comfort Kit Door Easy Handle — Attaches directly to the appliance door, allowing users to open their washer or dryer without gripping the pocket handle. Ideal for individuals with limited grip strength or fine motor challenges, this Easy Handle is compatible with select LG WashTower, WashCombo™ and front-load washer and dryer models.

— Attaches directly to the appliance door, allowing users to open their washer or dryer without gripping the pocket handle. Ideal for individuals with limited grip strength or fine motor challenges, this Easy Handle is compatible with select LG WashTower, WashCombo™ and front-load washer and dryer models. LG Comfort Kit Drawer Easy Handle — Attaches to the detergent dispenser drawer, making it easier to pull open for users who find gripping difficult. This accessory is compatible with select LG WashTower, LG WashCombo and front-load washer and dryer models.

— Attaches to the detergent dispenser drawer, making it easier to pull open for users who find gripping difficult. This accessory is compatible with select LG WashTower, LG WashCombo and front-load washer and dryer models. LG Comfort Kit Easy Ball — Snaps directly onto existing control dials, creating a larger, easier-to-grip surface that simplifies cycle selection for users with limited dexterity. Compatible with select LG WashCombo and front-load washer and dryer models.

The LG Comfort Kit is part of LG's broader "Design for All" initiative, a key pillar of the company's "Better Life for All" global ESG vision. According to John I. Taylor, Senior Vice President at LG Electronics USA, the initiative is built around the belief that technology should be intuitive, approachable and accessible for people of all ages and abilities.

"LG Comfort Kit accessories exemplify how real-world user concerns directly inform our Design for All strategy," said Taylor. "Beyond physical products, this initiative relies on our established, multi-layered accessibility support ecosystem, which includes sign language customer service options and our long-standing distribution of Braille user manuals and tactile stickers."

While the Comfort Kit represents a new hardware expansion, LG's tactile stickers and Braille owner's manuals are part of an ongoing program. These adaptive resources remain available to consumers and can be requested directly through LG Customer Service.

Purchase an eligible LG front-load washer or dryer, LG WashTower, or LG WashCombo with up to three (3) LG Comfort Kit Accessories in a single transaction on LG.com and receive instant additional savings equal to the value of the LG Comfort Kit Accessories. LG Comfort Kit Accessories include the LG Easy Door Handle (AAA30793450), LG Easy Drawer Handle (AAA30793452), and LG Easy Ball (AAA30793454). Each eligible purchase is eligible for one (1) of each LG Comfort Kit Accessory. LG Easy Ball excluded from eligible LG WashTower purchases. Available on LG.com from June 8 - August 19, 2026. Savings will be reflected in the cart when all offer requirements are met. If any of the qualifying items are removed from the cart or part of the order is canceled or returned, the promotional savings will be void. Prices and offers are non-redeemable for cash and non-transferable. Availability, prices and terms of offer are subject to change without notice. Other restrictions may apply.

Eligible Washers: WM5500HVA, WM6700HWA, WM5500HWA, WM6700HBA, WM6500HWA, WM6500HBA, WM5700HVA, WM5800HVA, WM5800HAA

Eligible Dryers: DLEX5800V, DLEX5800A, DLGX5801V, DLGX6501B, DLEX5500V, DLEX5500W, DLGX5501V, DLEX6700W, DLGX5501W, DLGX6501W, DLEX6500W, DLEX6500B, DLGX6701B, DLEX6700B, DLHC5502W, DLHC5502V, DLHC5502B, DLGX5801A

Eligible WashCombos: WM6998HBA, WM6998HVA

Eligible WashTowers: WKE100HWA, WKEX200HBA, WKE100HVA, WKEX200HGA, WKEX200HWA, WKGX301HBA, WKHC252HBA, WKGX201HBA, WKEX300HBA, WKHC152HWA, WKHC252HWA, WKG101HWA, WKGX201HWA, WKG101HVA, SWWE50N3, WKGX201HGA, SWWG50N3, SWWE50W4, SWWG50W4

About LG Electronics USA

Named to the 2026 Forbes Accessibility 200 list, LG Electronics USA Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a smart life solutions company with annual global revenues of more than $60 billion. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and vehicle components. LG is an 11-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. www.LG.com.

Media Contacts:









LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA JL Lavina

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SOURCE LG Electronics USA