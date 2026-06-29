LG ELECTRONICS UNVEILS STANBYME 2 MAX: AN IMMERSIVE PERSONAL SCREEN WITH A LARGER 32-INCH 4K DISPLAY

LG's Award-Winning Lifestyle Display Offers a Versatile, Movable Display for Everyday Use, Effortlessly Adapting to Various Environments and Lifestyles

News Summary:

LG Electronics is launching the StanbyME 2 Max, a 32-inch 4K portable smart touchscreen display and LG's biggest StanbyME to date, available for pre-order today for $1299.99 on LG.com.

The StanbyME 2 Max features a detachable 32-inch 4K full touchscreen and a built-in battery with up to 4.5 hours of cord-free playback¹, giving users the freedom to position their screen anywhere in the home.

Powered by the α8 AI Processor Gen3, the StanbyME 2 Max supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos² with AI Sound Pro through side-firing speakers.

Running on webOS, the StanbyME 2 Max delivers access to 400+ free LG Channels,³ major streaming services, built-in board games, Let's Draw and Mood Maker ambient display features.

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) today announced the LG StanbyME 2 Max (model: 32LX6BWGA), a 32-inch 4K portable smart touchscreen display and LG's largest StanbyME to date, built for people who want a full-featured smart screen that isn't tied to one room.

LG Electronics is launching the StanbyME 2 Max, a 32-inch 4K portable smart touchscreen display and LG’s biggest StanbyME to date.

Combining a detachable 4K touchscreen and a built-in battery with up to 4.5 hours of playback¹ and LG webOS, the StanbyME 2 Max is a lightweight display designed to move freely from room to room. This supports a range of daily uses, such as watching content in the living room, following recipes in the kitchen, exercising, making video calls or viewing content in a personal space. The LG StanbyME 2 Max is available for $1299.99, with pre-orders beginning today on LG.com.

First introduced in 2021, LG StanbyME pioneered the "Movable Screen" category by taking viewing experiences beyond the capabilities of stationary displays. This lineup continues its evolution with the StanbyME 2 Max, which features its largest screen yet and upgraded picture quality for more engaging and convenient user experiences. These enhanced experiences contributed to its recognition at CES 2026, the world's largest consumer electronics and IT exhibition, where it earned a CES® Innovation Award in the 'Content & Entertainment' category.

Bigger Screen, Built to Move

The StanbyME 2 Max features a 32-inch 4K full touchscreen that detaches from its included floor stand for placement anywhere in the home. An included one-click stand supports tabletop positioning, and a magnetic clip-on mini remote stores on the side of the display for easy access.

A built-in battery supports up to 4.5 hours of cordless playback¹, with USB-C connectivity to enable external battery charging⁴. Built-in HDMI and USB ports support connections to laptops, game consoles, mobile devices, IPTV set-top boxes and more.

AI-Powered Picture and Sound

The Alpha 8 (α8) AI Processor Gen3 manages picture and sound simultaneously, detecting content type and automatically adjusting settings to match, while AI Brightness Control monitors ambient light in the room and adjusts the display in response. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos² deliver cinematic picture and spatial audio through the display's side-firing speakers, with AI Sound Pro adding AI-enhanced clarity on top.

Smart Platform: webOS and LG Channels

The StanbyME 2 Max runs on LG's webOS smart platform, with access to major streaming apps and 400+ free LG Channels³ and LG Gallery+, an art content platform available on the LG StanbyME lineup for the first time. LG Gallery+ provides access to over 5,000 artworks, enabling users to display art content and create different visual moods in their space. TV Mirroring lets users display content from a smartphone, tablet, or computer directly on screen.

Touch, Play, and Create

The full 32-inch touchscreen opens more than just streaming. Let's Draw turns the display into a creative canvas, while built-in games including Memory Game, Million Marble, Spot the Difference and Chess, are playable directly on screen without a smartphone or additional device.

Mood Maker offers a different mode altogether, turning the display into an ambient screen with artwork, weather, clock and turntable themes, or a digital photo frame for personal images. Far-field voice recognition handles hands-free commands from across the room.

For more information on the LG StanbyME 2 Max, visit LG.com.

Actual battery usage time and performance may vary depending on network connectivity and application use. Dolby, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation. Manufactured under license from Dolby Laboratories. Confidential unpublished works. Copyright © 2012–2026 Dolby Laboratories. All rights reserved. Internet connection required; number of LG Channels subject to change. External battery backup not included; requires 65 watts of power.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a smart life solutions company with annual global revenues of more than $60 billion. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and vehicle components. LG is an 11-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. www.LG.com.

SOURCE LG Electronics USA