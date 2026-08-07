LG ELECTRONICS USA NAMED PROUD PARTNER OF DEFENDING WORLD CHAMPION LOS ANGELES DODGERS

Multi-Year Partnership Strengthens LG Ties to Los Angeles Community;

Builds on LG Commercial Displays Transforming Dodgers Fan Experience

News Summary

Under a new three-year marketing and technology partnership agreement, LG Electronics USA has been named a Proud Partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers .

has been named a Proud Partner of the . The agreement capitalizes on LG synergies between consumer-facing initiatives and B2B technology integrations that enhance the Dodger Stadium fan experience.

LG will be connecting with fans through in-game branding, digital and social media integrations, and community engagement, while providing advanced B2B display solutions.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA has been named a Proud Partner of the defending World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers under a new multi-million-dollar, three-year marketing and technology partnership that combines industry-leading display innovations with one of Major League Baseball's most iconic franchises.

"Our collaboration with the Dodgers represents the convergence of world-class sports, breakthrough technology and unforgettable fan experiences," said Don Kwack, President and CEO, LG Electronics North America. "As we connect our brand with one of the most passionate fan bases in professional sports, LG is proud that our industry-leading display innovations are transforming Dodger Stadium and elevating the in-stadium experience for fans. This exemplifies unique LG synergies between consumer-focused initiatives and B2B technology integrations. We also look forward to partnering with the Dodgers on community-impact initiatives that deliver on our brand promise of Life's Good."

The partnership establishes LG as a Dodgers marketing partner throughout the club's 81 regular-season home games as well as home postseason games. Fans will experience LG through in-game branding, digital and social media integrations, and interactive brand activations. LG also plans to partner with the Los Angeles Dodgers on community-impact initiatives benefitting residents throughout Southern California (details to be announced later).

The agreement builds upon LG's collaboration with ANC to enhance the fan experience at Dodger Stadium through advanced direct-view LED display technology. As part of the stadium's latest digital transformation, LG commercial display solutions power key visual experiences throughout the ballpark, including 771 feet of high-impact LED ribbon boards encircling the historic stadium and delivering dynamic game information, statistics, entertainment content and sponsor messaging.

"The Dodgers continue to set the standard for excellence on and off the field, and we're proud to welcome LG Electronics USA as our Proud Technology Partner," said Lorenzo Sciarrino, Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships, Los Angeles Dodgers. "LG's display technology helps elevate the Dodger Stadium experience for millions of fans each season, while this expanded partnership creates exciting new opportunities to engage our fans through innovative technology and memorable experiences."

The LG-Dodgers alliance builds on ANC's longstanding relationship with the ball club and ANC's strategic collaboration with LG to deliver next-generation venue technology and integrated marketing solutions across North America's premier sports and entertainment venues, according to ANC President and CEO Jerry Cifarelli Jr.

"The Dodgers have consistently embraced innovation to create one of the best fan experiences in professional sports," Cifarelli said. "Our partnership with LG has enabled us to bring state-of-the-art display technology to Dodger Stadium, and we're proud to help extend that relationship through a comprehensive marketing partnership that delivers value for the Dodgers, LG and millions of fans."

LG's advanced direct-view LED technology is designed specifically for demanding outdoor stadium environments, delivering exceptional brightness, vivid color reproduction, outstanding durability and seamless content presentation. The Dodger Stadium Reserve Level, Field Level and Top Deck all now feature LG's high-brightness (6,000 nits) LG GRPA Stadium Series Ribbon Outdoor LED Display.

Kwack said that, together with the Dodgers and ANC, LG Electronics will continue exploring ways to enhance the fan journey through cutting-edge technology and immersive experiences, helping ensure that Dodger Stadium remains one of the premier destinations in sports and continues to deliver the championship-caliber experience fans expect.

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About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a leading smart life solutions company with annual global revenues of more than $60 billion. In the United States, LG sells a range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and vehicle components. www.LG.com /www.LGsolutions.com

About the Los Angeles Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers are one of Major League Baseball's most storied franchises and the defending World Series Champions. Since moving to Los Angeles in 1958, the Dodgers have established a tradition of excellence on the field while making Dodger Stadium one of the world's most iconic sports venues and welcoming millions of fans annually.

About ANC

ANC is a leading sports and entertainment agency delivering cutting-edge multimedia advertising solutions and venue technology integration. With more than 25 years of experience, ANC partners with premier professional sports teams, entertainment venues and brands to enhance the fan experience through custom digital signage solutions, immersive marketing activations and strategic sponsorship programs.

SOURCE LG Electronics USA