LG Energy Solution Announces Start of Production at All-New Lansing Battery Plant

The Lansing facility will build battery cells for both energy storage systems and electric vehicles

At full-scale production, the plant will employ 1,700 people

LG Energy Solution's Lansing-made batteries will help customers meet U.S. domestic content requirements and reinforce Michigan's leadership in energy storage and automotive battery manufacturing

LANSING, Mich., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Energy Solution, the largest battery manufacturer in North America, announced the start of production today at its all-new, 226-acre facility in Lansing, Michigan.

Products and customers

LG Energy Solution Michigan-Lansing manufactures large-format batteries for both energy storage systems (ESS) and electric vehicles and will play a key role in broadening Michigan's manufacturing base. The plant aims to reach more than 35GWh of annual battery-making capacity at full-scale production.

The facility produces lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) battery cells for ESS. The cells are integrated by LG Energy Solution Vertech, the company's U.S. energy storage division, into complete systems for utility, grid-scale storage, and other commercial and industrial applications.

LG Energy Solution Michigan-Lansing also will produce more energy dense nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) cells for Toyota. These cells will power battery electric vehicles like the 2027 Toyota Highlander EV, which will be assembled at Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky (TMMK) in Georgetown, KY, strengthening the automaker's U.S. supply chain for its next generation vehicles.

Attendees at the grand opening event included Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum, U.S. Representative Tom Barrett and Consul General of the Republic of Korea in Chicago Sangwoo Hong.

Commitment to Michigan

"Michigan is open for business and creating good-paying jobs building the future of cars, chips, and batteries," said Governor Whitmer. "LG Energy Solution has called Michigan home for more than 20 years, and we're proud to see that investment continue with the start of production at its Lansing facility. This project will create up to 1,700 good-paying jobs, helping more working families make it in Michigan. It's part of our historic work to invest in clean energy, electric vehicle manufacturing, and battery storage in communities across Michigan. Let's keep working together to grow Michigan's economy, create opportunity, and build a bright future for our state."

"Domestic battery production is foundational to America's energy future - reducing dependence on foreign adversaries, driving good-paying American jobs and advancing the American Energy Dominance Agenda," said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. "Michigan is uniquely positioned to help lead this effort with its skilled workforce, manufacturing expertise and the industrial capabilities needed to strengthen America's domestic battery supply chain. The Trump administration is thrilled to see these vital manufacturing jobs returning to the U.S. and remains committed to ensuring we have the capabilities to build the technologies of the future here at home."

"The Korea-U.S. alliance has evolved into a comprehensive strategic alliance including economic cooperation and cutting-edge technology. Today's opening is a key milestone. The battery industry sits right at the heart of our shared strategic priorities," said Sangwoo Hong, Consul General of the Republic of Korea in Chicago. "Michigan is a prime example of this strategic partnership. LG Energy Solution is expanding its presence across the United States. By growing from Holland to this new facility in Lansing, LG Energy Solution is solidifying Michigan's position as a global hub for battery manufacturing."

"Today marks a defining milestone for LG Energy Solution. Lansing will produce advanced batteries that support not only the future of mobility, but also America's growing energy infrastructure and digital economy," said David Kim, CEO of LG Energy Solution. "We are strengthening America's battery ecosystem, expanding our manufacturing footprint and reaffirming our long-term commitment to the United States."

"The state's skilled workforce is a great fit for our high impact industry, and we expect to continue our partnership with Michigan well into the 21st century," said Dae-sik Choi, president of LG Energy Solution Michigan. "The jobs at this facility pay well, offer great benefits and require creativity and problem solving at all levels. Unlike many other high-tech industries, battery making creates jobs for everyone, from hourly workers to advanced degree holders."

Since 2022, LG Energy Solution has invested more than $2 billion in the Lansing facility, which currently employs about 900 team members. At full capacity, employment is anticipated to grow to 1,700 team members, meeting its commitment to incentive job creation requirements.

With the opening of its Lansing facility, LG Energy Solution now operates two facilities in Michigan, located in Holland and Lansing. The company has invested more than $5 billion total in the state of Michigan since 2010. In addition to its manufacturing facilities in Holland and Lansing, the company also maintains the North American Regional Group and research & development facility in Troy. By the end of 2026, LG Energy Solution's total Michigan workforce will be more than 3,300, making the company one of the state's top 50 employers.

As U.S. power demand grows, energy storage batteries produced at LG Energy Solution Michigan-Lansing will help utilities store and dispatch energy more reliably across the grid. DTE Energy, the Detroit-based diversified energy company, will be among the utilities using batteries built at LG Energy Solution Michigan-Lansing to power future ESS projects.

North American ESS footprint

LG Energy Solution plans more than 50 GWh of total LFP cell-making capacity in North America by the end of 2026 at three wholly owned plants (LG Energy Solution Michigan-Holland, LG Energy Solution Michigan-Lansing, and NextStar Energy in Windsor, ON) and two joint venture facilities (L-H Battery Company in Jeffersonville, Ohio and Ultium Cells 2 in Spring Hill, Tennessee). Overall, 80 percent of LG Energy Solution's global ESS capacity will be in North America by the end of this year.

*Note: Event photos will be uploaded to LG Energy Solution Global Newsroom (https://news.lgensol.com/company-news/press-releases/)

About LG Energy Solution

LG Energy Solution (KRX: 373220) is a leading global manufacturer of lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles, mobility, IT and energy storage systems. With more than 30 years of experience in revolutionary battery technology and extensive research and development (R&D), the company is the top battery-related patent holder in the world with more than 100,000 patents. Its robust global network, which spans North America, Europe and Asia, includes battery manufacturing facilities established through joint ventures with major automakers. Committed to building sustainable battery ecosystems, LG Energy Solution aims to achieve carbon neutrality across its value chain by 2050, while embodying the value of shared growth and promoting diverse and inclusive corporate culture. To learn more about LG Energy Solution's ideas and innovations, visit https://news.lgensol.com.

SOURCE LG Energy Solution