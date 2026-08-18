LG LAUNCHES XBOOM POWER SERIES, A POWERFUL PARTY SPEAKER LINEUP BUILT TO TURN GATHERINGS INTO PARTIES

LG xboom Power 9000, 7000 and 5000 Combine Powerful Sound, AI Karaoke Master and Interactive Party Features

News Summary:

LG Electronics introduces the LG xboom Power Series, a new flagship lineup of powerful party speakers, designed for gatherings from casual get-togethers to large outdoor celebrations.

The lineup includes the LG xboom Power 9000, Power 7000 and Power 5000.

Interactive entertainment features, including AI Karaoke Master, help turn the energy up at any gathering, making it easier for guests to sing, perform and become part of the action. AI Vocal Remover and Key Changer help keep the party moving by making it easier for guests of different singing abilities and vocal ranges to grab a mic and join in.

Combining intelligent audio technologies including AI Sound, Space Calibration Pro, and Auracast™ with Multicolor AI Lighting, DJ Performance Effects and dual microphone inputs, the LG xboom Power Series transforms gatherings into parties.

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) today announced the LG xboom Power Series, a new flagship party speaker lineup designed to bring powerful sound and interactive entertainment to gatherings of all sizes. Combining powerful sound, intelligent technologies and AI Karaoke Master, the lineup goes beyond music playback to help transform gatherings into parties where people sing, connect and celebrate together. Each speaker features xboom Signature Sound, refined and tuned by multiple Grammy Award-winning artist will.i.am to deliver impactful bass and party-ready energy while maintaining clear, balanced sound. As the most powerful lineup within LG's family of xboom party speakers, the series includes the LG xboom Power 9000, Power 7000 and Power 5000, offering three options tailored to different gathering sizes and settings. US pricing and availability will be announced at a later date.

LG Electronics introduces the LG xboom Power Series, a new flagship lineup of powerful party speakers, designed for gatherings from casual get-togethers to large outdoor celebrations.

A Flagship Party Speaker Lineup Designed for Every Gathering

From casual get-togethers to large outdoor celebrations, each model offers a distinct combination of output and interactive party features.

LG xboom Power 9000: the series' flagship model, designed for large-scale parties and outdoor events, including block parties and community events, delivering expansive sound coverage.

LG xboom Power 7000: designed for large gatherings, patios and outdoor entertainment offering a strong balance of performance, usability and versatility.

LG xboom Power 5000: a versatile option for family gatherings, casual celebrations and smaller social occasions. The speaker combines engaging karaoke features, dynamic party lighting and high-quality sound in a more compact design.

Interactive Features That Bring the Party to Life

The LG xboom Power Series is built around the idea that great parties don't just happen. They begin when music inspires people to sing, perform and take part. These features make it easier for more guests to become part of the moment.

To help keep the energy building throughout the party, all three models feature Multicolor AI Lighting and DJ Performance Effects that bring greater energy and excitement to every celebration. Each speaker also includes the Smart Stand, allowing users to conveniently position a smartphone or tablet to display lyrics, so guests can easily follow along.

Additionally, the entire lineup comes equipped with dual microphone inputs, enabling two people to sing together. From spontaneous sing-alongs to crowd-pleasing duets, the LG xboom Power Series is designed to turn shared moments into unforgettable party experiences.

AI Karaoke Master Keeps the Party Going

AI Karaoke Master and other interactive features make it easier for guests with different singing experience to participate. Users can quickly turn songs from their existing music libraries into karaoke tracks by plugging in their favorite microphone, and the AI Karaoke will do the rest to adjust the pitch and remove vocals without requiring dedicated karaoke content.

At the heart of these experiences is AI Karaoke Master, LG's intelligent karaoke solution designed to make karaoke easier and more inviting.

AI Vocal Remover 1 : Uses AI to remove vocals from existing tracks, turning familiar songs into opportunities for guests to take center stage.

: Uses AI to remove vocals from existing tracks, turning familiar songs into opportunities for guests to take center stage. Key Changer: Adjusts the song pitch to better match individual vocal ranges, helping more guests sing in a key that feels comfortable for them.

One-touch Activation: Starts karaoke instantly without complicated setup, helping keep the celebration moving.

No Special Karaoke Tracks Required: Enables users to enjoy karaoke using the songs already in their music libraries, reducing the need for dedicated karaoke content in most cases.

Smart Sound That Adapts to Any Environment

The LG xboom Power Series intelligently optimizes sound for different genres and listening environments.

AI Sound: analyzes audio and adjusts sound settings according to the genre being played for an intelligently tailored listening experience.

Space Calibration Pro: adjusts sound output based on the size and layout of the surrounding space, enabling the speaker to adapt effectively to any environment, indoors or out.

Sound Field Enhance: expands the listening experience by creating a wider and more immersive soundstage, helping to make music feel more spacious and engaging.

Auracast™2: allows compatible speakers across the LG xboom family to be linked together, supporting synchronized sound and expanded sound coverage to create a bigger party atmosphere for larger gatherings and events.

Key Specifications

Feature LG xboom Power

9000 LG xboom Power

7000 LG xboom Power

5000 Best for Large-scale parties and outdoor events Large gatherings and patios Family gatherings, casual celebrations and smaller social occasions Sound Coverage Approx. 2,000 m²; covers two futsal courts or nearly five basketball courts3 Approx. 800 m²; covers a full-size futsal court3 Approx. 400 m²; covers a full-size basketball court3 Speaker Unit Dual 10-inch woofers, dual 1-inch horn tweeters 10-inch woofer, dual 1-inch horn tweeters 8-inch woofer, dual 2-inch tweeters Lighting Performance Full-circle lighting with two strobe lights Full-circle lighting with one strobe light Full-circle lighting Portability & Handling Built-in gliding wheels with handle Side handles Side handles Dimensions / Weight 375 x 1,154.5 x 389.5 mm / 26.2 kg 365 x 879.5 x 347.5 mm / 18.7 kg 365 x 730.5 x 347.2 mm / 14.8 kg

Common Features Across the Lineup

Karaoke features: AI Karaoke Master with AI Vocal Remover and Key Changer

Sound features: AI Sound and Space Calibration Pro

EQ options: Standard, Bass Boost, Clear Voice and Custom

Party features: DJ Performance Effects and Multicolor AI Lighting

Connectivity: Auracast™ multi-speaker connection

Usability: Dual microphone inputs for duets and shared singing experiences

Note: Product features, functionality, controls and availability may vary by market. Certain functions shown in product photography may not be available in all regions.

1Results may vary depending on the original recording and format.

2 The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc . The Auracast™ word mark and logos are trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc . Other third party brands and names are the property of their respective owners.

3Based on internal testing under specific conditions (e.g., outdoor open space, defined volume level); actual coverage may vary by environment.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a smart life solutions company with annual global revenues of more than $60 billion. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and vehicle components. LG is an 11-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. www.LG.com.

SOURCE LG Electronics USA