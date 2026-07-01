LG LIGHTS UP FOURTH OF JULY SAVINGS ACROSS HOME ENTERTAINMENT AND APPLIANCES

Limited-Time Fourth of July Deals Available on Select LG OLED TVs, Gaming Monitors, Refrigerators, Dishwashers, Vacuums, Laptops and Audio Products

News Summary:

LG Electronics USA is celebrating the Fourth of July with limited-time savings across home entertainment and appliance products, including select OLED and QNED Mini LED TVs, gaming monitors, and LG appliances such as refrigerators, dishwashers and cordless vacuums.

Designed to elevate summer entertaining, home upgrades and everyday convenience, the promotion spans LG's latest innovations across home entertainment and smart kitchen appliances.

LG is offering Fourth of July deals now through July 8, 2026, giving consumers the perfect opportunity to upgrade their home this holiday season.

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA is helping consumers celebrate Independence Day with limited-time savings on select home entertainment and appliance products. Whether upgrading the kitchen, refreshing home cleaning routines, creating the ultimate backyard gathering space or enhancing movie nights and gaming sessions, shoppers can take advantage of significant discounts on LG's most popular innovations. This Independence Day also marks LG's programming partnership with America250, the national nonpartisan organization established by Congress to lead the nation's 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

LG Electronics USA is celebrating the Fourth of July with limited-time savings across home entertainment and appliance products, including select OLED and QNED Mini LED TVs, gaming monitors, and LG appliances such as refrigerators, dishwashers and cordless vacuums. Designed to elevate summer entertaining, home upgrades and everyday convenience, the promotion spans LG's latest innovations across home entertainment and smart kitchen appliances.

Consumers can also buy more and save more when bundling two or more eligible LG and/or LG STUDIO home appliances, through July 8, 2026.1 As America's most reliable and #1 appliance brand², LG continues to develop smart, energy-efficient solutions that help consumers enhance their homes and everyday routines.

LG OLED TVs: Summer Streaming

LG 77-Inch OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV ( OLED77C5PUA ) - Experience cinematic OLED contrast with self-lit pixels, AI-enhanced image optimization and smart 4K performance for movies, sports and gaming. Now $1,999 ($1,700 off MSRP) with free professional wall mounting.

) - Experience cinematic OLED contrast with self-lit pixels, AI-enhanced image optimization and smart 4K performance for movies, sports and gaming. Now $1,999 ($1,700 off MSRP) with free professional wall mounting. LG 65-Inch OLED AI B5 ( OLED65B5PUA ) - Bring home rich OLED picture quality with intelligent AI processing and immersive viewing at a compelling value. Now $1,199 ($800 off MSRP).

- Bring home rich OLED picture quality with intelligent AI processing and immersive viewing at a compelling value. Now $1,199 ($800 off MSRP). LG 83-Inch OLED evo AI G5 4K Smart TV ( OLED83G5WUA ) - Elevate every viewing experience with LG's brightest OLED display, powered by advanced AI processing stunning contrast and exceptional color accuracy for premium home cinema performance. Now $4,999 ($1,500 off MSRP).

- Elevate every viewing experience with LG's brightest OLED display, powered by advanced AI processing stunning contrast and exceptional color accuracy for premium home cinema performance. Now $4,999 ($1,500 off MSRP). LG 27-Inch StanbyME 2 ( 27LX6TYGA ) - Enjoy entertainment wherever life takes you with the portable 27-inch touchscreen display featuring a detachable battery-powered design, built-in webOS and flexible viewing options. Now $799 ($499 off MSRP) with a free carry strap.

- Enjoy entertainment wherever life takes you with the portable 27-inch touchscreen display featuring a detachable battery-powered design, built-in webOS and flexible viewing options. Now $799 ($499 off MSRP) with a free carry strap. LG 65-Inch Gallery TV with Frame ( 65LX7BPUA ) - Elevate your space with a stylish TV designed to resemble framed artwork, featuring stunning picture quality and a flush-to-the-wall Gallery Design. Now $1,199 ($600 off MSRP) with free professional wall mounting.

- Elevate your space with a stylish TV designed to resemble framed artwork, featuring stunning picture quality and a flush-to-the-wall Gallery Design. Now $1,199 ($600 off MSRP) with free professional wall mounting. LG 85-Inch QNED evo AI 4K Smart TV (85QNED84BUA) - Enjoy vibrant color, enhanced contrast and AI-powered picture optimization on an expansive 85-inch display built for summer sports, movies and family gatherings. Now $1,499 ($500 off MSRP).

Customers can enhance their home theater experience and save even more by bundling eligible LG OLED TVs with select LG soundbars. Through July 5, shoppers can receive up to $200 in additional savings when purchasing qualifying products together, creating a complete premium audio and visual setup. 3

LG Sound Suite: Immersive Audio for Every Celebration

Bring the party home with LG's Sound Suite audio ecosystem — the world's first Dolby Atmos® FlexConnect audio system.3 Bringing immersive audio with Dolby Atmos® sound4 that transforms your space into a premium entertainment destination.

Portable Sound on the Go

xboom Grab Speaker ( GRAB.AUSALBK ) - Take powerful sound wherever the celebration goes with a portable Bluetooth speaker designed for easy carrying and all-day listening. Now $109.99 ($40 off MSRP).

- Take powerful sound wherever the celebration goes with a portable Bluetooth speaker designed for easy carrying and all-day listening. Now $109.99 ($40 off MSRP). xboom Rock Speaker ( ROCK.CNOALRE ) - Enjoy bold, portable audio in a rugged design built to keep the music going indoors and out. Now $69.99 ($10 off MSRP).

- Enjoy bold, portable audio in a rugged design built to keep the music going indoors and out. Now $69.99 ($10 off MSRP). xboom Mini Speaker (MINI.ANOALWG) - Bring your favorite playlists anywhere with a compact Bluetooth speaker that delivers impressive sound in a travel-friendly size. Now $59.99 ($10 off MSRP).

Gaming Monitors and Laptops: Power Performance All Summer Long

39-Inch UltraGear™ OLED WQHD 240Hz 0.03ms G-Sync Compatible 800R Curved Gaming Monitor with webOS ( 39GX90SA-W ) - Enjoy smooth gameplay with an 800R curved OLED display, 240Hz refresh rate, and 0.03ms response time, plus NVIDIA G-SYNC™ and AMD FreeSync™ Premium support. Now $799 ($800 off MSRP).

- Enjoy smooth gameplay with an 800R curved OLED display, 240Hz refresh rate, and 0.03ms response time, plus NVIDIA G-SYNC™ and AMD FreeSync™ Premium support. Now $799 ($800 off MSRP). 34-Inch UltraGear™ OLED WQHD 240Hz 0.03ms G-Sync Compatible 800R Curved Gaming Monitor ( 34GX900A-B ) - Stay competitive in fast-moving games with a curved OLED display, ultra-fast response time and reliable performance backed by AMD FreeSync™ Premium. Now $699 ($600 off MSRP).

- Stay competitive in fast-moving games with a curved OLED display, ultra-fast response time and reliable performance backed by AMD FreeSync™ Premium. Now $699 ($600 off MSRP). LG gram 17-Inch Lightweight Laptop (17Z90TL-H.AUB6U3) - Work, travel and stream with LG's ultra-lightweight 17-inch laptop, which features a spacious high-resolution display, an Intel® Core™ Ultra processor and long-lasting battery life. Now $1,499 ($200 off MSRP).

Kitchen Upgrades for Summer Gatherings

LG 29 cu. ft. Smart InstaView® Door-in-Door® Standard-Depth MAX™ 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with MyColor™ ( LF29S8365S ) - Make a statement in the kitchen with LG's refrigerator featuring InstaView® technology that allows users to see inside without opening the door. The customizable MyColor™ lighting feature allows homeowners to personalize the interior with five LED color options through the LG ThinQ® app, while the versatile Full-Convert Drawer™ offers customizable temperature settings. Now $2,699 ($1,400 off MSRP).

- Make a statement in the kitchen with LG's refrigerator featuring InstaView® technology that allows users to see inside without opening the door. The customizable MyColor™ lighting feature allows homeowners to personalize the interior with five LED color options through the LG ThinQ® app, while the versatile Full-Convert Drawer™ offers customizable temperature settings. Now $2,699 ($1,400 off MSRP). LG 24-Inch Front Control Dishwasher with LoDecibel™ Operation and Dynamic Dry™ (LDFC2423W) - Tackle post-celebration cleanup with confidence using a dishwasher designed for powerful washing and efficient drying. SenseClean™ technology automatically measures soil levels and adjusts water and cycle length for optimal cleaning performance. This ENERGY STAR® certified dishwasher provides dependable performance without disrupting conversations, movie nights or family gatherings. Now $549 ($150 off MSRP).

Home Cleaning: Keep Your Home Guest-Ready

Prepare for holiday visitors and summer celebrations with lightweight, cordless cleaning solutions designed to tackle messes throughout the home. The LG CordZero™ Q3 Cordless Stick Vacuum combines powerful suction with lightweight maneuverability, making it easy to clean floors, furniture and hard-to-reach spaces before and after every gathering.

LG CordZero™ Q3 Cordless Stick Vacuum — Graphite ( C5323GW ) - Now $289 ($40 off MSRP).

- Now $289 ($40 off MSRP). LG CordZero™ Q3 Cordless Stick Vacuum — Beige (C5323B0) - Now $269 ($60 off MSRP).

For more details and to shop all of LG's Fourth of July savings, visit www.lg.com/us/promotions.

1 Get an instant rebate in the amount up to $500 when you purchase two (2), three (3), or four (4) or more eligible LG and/or LG STUDIO Kitchen, Laundry, or Floor Care appliances in a single purchase between June 17, 2026 and July 8, 2026 (the "Program Period"). Bundle must include two (2) eligible appliances to qualify for a $100, three (3) eligible appliances to qualify for a $300, four (4) or more eligible appliances to qualify for a $500 instant rebate. LG STUDIO bundle must include four (4) eligible LG STUDIO appliances to qualify for $600, five (5) or more eligible LG STUDIO appliances to qualify for $800. Consumers may receive a maximum of $800 by purchasing five (5) or more LG STUDIO appliances. This offer is subject to availability. The maximum number of appliances of the same category allowed to qualify for this instant rebate is two (2) except Over-The-Range Microwave maximum is one (1). 2 #1 Appliance Brand in the US I Source: OpenBrand MindShare (AHAM Core 6) 2024-2025 3 Purchase select LG OLED or QNED TV with select LG Soundbar in a single transaction on http://www.LG.com between June 1, 2026 and July 5, 2026 and receive up to $200 off the Soundbar purchase price as bundle discount. Soundbar and eligible TV must be purchased in the same order. There are 3 select LG OLED & QNED TV and Soundbar bundle offers, details listed below. Savings will be reflected in the cart when all offer requirements are met. If any of the qualifying items are removed from the cart, returned or part of the order is canceled, the promotional savings will be void. Prices and offers are non-redeemable for cash, non-transferable and may not be combined with any other offers/discounts. Availability, prices and terms of offer are subject to change without notice.

Eligible Soundbars: S95AR ($200), SC9S ($200 off), S95TR ($100 off), S90TR ($100 off), S80TR ($100 off), S70TY ($50 off)

Eligible TVs: OLED77M5PUA, OLED83G5WUA, OLED77G5WUA, OLED65G5WUA, OLED55G5WUA, OLED83C5PUA, OLED77C5PUA, OLED65C5PUA, OLED55C5PUA, 75QNED92AUA, 65QNED92AUA, 100QNED85AU, 86QNED85AUA, 75QNED85AUA, 65QNED85AUA, 55QNED85AUA, OLED97G6WUA, OLED83G6WUA, OLED77G6WUA, OLED65G6WUA, OLED55G6WUA, OLED83C6HUP, OLED77C6HUP, OLED65C6PUA, OLED55C6PUA, 100MRGB95BU , 86MRGB95BUA , 75MRGB95BUA , OLED83W6PUA , OLED77W6PUA, 65LX7BPUA, 55LX7BPUA, 100QNED84BU, 85QNED84BUA, 75QNED84BUA, 65QNED84BUA, 55QNED84BUA, 115QNED92BU, OLED83B6GUA, OLED77B6GUA, OLED65B6GUA

4 Compatible with 55", 65", and 77" OLED evo C2, C3, C4 & C5 models. 5 Dolby, Dolby Atmos and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a smart life solutions company with annual global revenues of more than $60 billion. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and vehicle components. LG is an 11-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. www.LG.com.

About America250

America250 is the national nonpartisan initiative working to engage every American in celebrating and commemorating the Semiquincentennial, the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. It is spearheaded by the congressionally-appointed U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission and its sole-supporting nonprofit organization, America250.org, Inc., together known as America250. This multi-year effort kicked off with America's Invitation on July 4, 2023: a national public engagement campaign inviting all Americans to share their stories and their hopes and dreams for the future of this country. Leading up to July 4, 2026, America250 is working to provide opportunities for all Americans to pause and reflect on our nation's past, honor the contributions of all Americans, and look to the future we want to create for the next generation and beyond. To learn more, visit America250.org, and follow us on X, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and TikTok.

SOURCE LG Electronics USA