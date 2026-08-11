LG LAUNCHES LG XBOOM BLAST, A POWERFUL PARTY SPEAKER DESIGNED FOR OUTDOOR FREEDOM

New Portable Bluetooth Party Speaker Combines Powerful Audio, Long Battery Life, and Rugged Durability for Outdoor Entertainment

News Summary:

LG Electronics announces the global launch of LG xboom Blast, a premium portable Bluetooth party speaker designed for greater outdoor freedom.

Built to bring powerful sound to days at the beach, camping trips, poolside gatherings and backyard parties, LG xboom Blast combines rugged durability in a portable design that keeps the party going wherever people gather.

xboom Blast features immersive sound powered by dual 5.25" woofers, three passive radiators and Peerless tweeters. With up to 36 hours 1 of battery life and IP68-rated protection 2 , LG xboom Blast combines powerful audio with the durability and portability needed for outdoor use.

of battery life and IP68-rated protection , LG xboom Blast combines powerful audio with the durability and portability needed for outdoor use. AI Sound, Space Calibration Pro and AI lighting optimize sound and lighting for different content and environments, while its 2026 Red Dot Design Award winning duffel bag-inspired design supports easy portability.

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) today announced the global launch of LG xboom Blast, a premium portable Bluetooth party speaker designed to bring the energy of a great party wherever people gather. Built for beach days, camping trips, poolside gatherings and backyard celebrations, LG xboom Blast combines powerful sound, long-lasting reliability and intelligent audio technologies in a durable, portable design.

LG Electronics announces the global launch of LG xboom Blast, a premium portable Bluetooth party speaker designed for greater outdoor freedom. Built to bring powerful sound to days at the beach, camping trips, poolside gatherings and backyard parties, LG xboom Blast combines rugged durability in a portable design that keeps the party going wherever people gather.

LG xboom Blast expands LG's growing family of xboom party speakers with a model designed specifically for outdoor use. With up to 36 hours1 of battery life and IP68-rated protection, the LG xboom Blast combines powerful audio, portability and durability to help users enjoy immersive sound across a wide range of outdoor environments.

All-Day Reliability for Outdoor Freedom

When the party moves outdoors, people want the music to last as long as the experience itself. LG xboom Blast features Play Time Enhance technology that provides up to 36 hours1 of audio playback on a single charge.

Together with IP68-rated protection2 and verification through seven military-grade durability tests3, the speaker is designed to withstand dust, water and the demands of outdoor use, giving users the confidence to keep the music going from afternoon gatherings through late-night celebrations.

Powerful Sound That Brings the Party Anywhere

At the heart of LG xboom Blast is xboom Signature Sound tuned by will.i.am. The xboom Blast fills large spaces with rich, immersive sound designed for parties and gatherings.

Its high-output speaker system combines two 5.25-inch neodymium woofers with two 20-millimeter tweeters from Danish audio brand Peerless to produce deep bass, crisp highs and balanced full-range audio that brings greater energy and excitement to every party. Users can stream their favorite music wirelessly via Bluetooth or connect through USB-C for high-fidelity wired playback4.

Intelligent Audio That Adapts to Every Setting

Outdoor environments and social gatherings present different acoustic conditions. To help users enjoy great sound without manual adjustments, AI Sound analyzes music and other audio content in real time and automatically adjusts sound settings to optimize playback, while Space Calibration Pro automatically adapts sound output based on the surrounding environment.

Sound Field Enhance expands the perceived soundstage for more immersive listening, and AI Lighting synchronizes the speaker's Dual Ring Lighting effects with different genres, moods and playlists to create a more engaging party atmosphere. For larger gatherings, Auracast™5 enables multiple compatible speakers to connect wirelessly, extending sound coverage for larger shared listening experiences.

Designed for Easy Outdoor Mobility

Inspired by the familiarity of a weekend duffel bag, xboom Blast has a convenient dual fabric handle for easy portability and a vertical rope handle for upright placement. The vertical rope handle supports vertical carrying, providing added flexibility when moving the speaker between outdoor locations such as the beach or campsite. Recognized with a 2026 Red Dot Design Award, the speaker combines practical portability with a unique visual identity inspired by outdoor lifestyles.

A durable fabric exterior and protective side bumpers support use on the go, while vertical or horizontal placement gives users more flexibility when setting up the speaker in different spaces, from crowded beach blankets to larger outdoor gathering areas.

Pricing and availability of the new LG xboom Blast in the US will be announced at a later date.

Key Specifications

Battery: Up to 36 hours 1 of audio playback

of audio playback Durability: IP68-rated 2 and verified through seven military-grade 3 durability tests

and verified through seven military-grade durability tests Connectivity: Auracast™ 5 multi-speaker support and USB-C audio connection

multi-speaker support and USB-C audio connection Intelligent Audio Features: AI Sound, Space Calibration Pro, Sound Field Enhance and AI Lighting

Tuning: xboom Signature Sound tuned by will.i.am with Peerless tweeters

1Actual battery usage time and performance may vary depending on network connectivity and application use. 2 Tested by a third-party lab using specified test conditions for IP68 under IEC 60529. Dust tight and continuous water immersion resistant up to 1 meter for 1 hour. Tested in fresh water. Dry before using. Do not charge while wet. 3 Tested by a third-party lab using select procedures from the MIL-STD-810H standard under specified test conditions for: Method 506.6 Rain (Procedure III – Drip); Method 501.7 High Temperature (Procedure II – Operation); Method 516.8 Shock (Procedure I – Functional Shock); Method 512.6 Immersion (Procedure I – Immersion); Method 509.7 Salt Fog; Method 510.7 Blowing Dust (Procedure I – Blowing Dust); Method 514.8, Category 4 – Vibration. Device may not perform as tested in all conditions. Test performed in controlled environment. Do not attempt. 4 Internet connection and subscriptions to services may be required. 5 The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc . The Auracast™ word mark and logos are trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc . Other third party brands and names are the property of their respective owners.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a smart life solutions company with annual global revenues of more than $60 billion. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and vehicle components. LG is an 11-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. www.LG.com.

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