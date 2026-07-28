Liatrio Named as One of Cursor's First Official Transformation Partners

Partnership brings embedded, practitioner-led AI engineering delivery to Fortune 500 organizations

AUSTIN, Texas, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Liatrio, an AI-enablement consultancy, today announced a strategic partnership with Cursor, a leading agentic coding company, to help enterprises move AI-native engineering from individual developer adoption to scaled transformation across teams, workflows, and operating models.

Cursor is designed to change how software is conceptualized, constructed, evaluated, updated, and sustained. While individual engineering teams are leveraging Cursor to boost development speed and enhance quality, large-scale enterprises are encountering a significant hurdle: evolving that initial success into a durable, enterprise-wide operating model.

The partnership brings together Cursor's AI-native development platform with Liatrio's practitioner-led AI-enablement, platform engineering, and change management expertise. Together, the companies will help organizations move beyond tool-level adoption and build the programs, workflows, standards, and organizational muscle required to make AI-native engineering real across the enterprise.

As AI reshapes software development, enterprises are not simply deploying a new developer tool. They are rethinking how engineering work gets done. Teams need new workflows, new skills, new ways to measure productivity, and new approaches to scaling adoption across product, application, and platform teams. Liatrio will help clients define and implement this transformation through an embedded, practitioner-first delivery model leveraging the firm's Cursor-accredited Forward Deployed Engineers (FDEs).

"We built Cursor to transform what's possible when building software. Liatrio's operating model helps scale our ability to do so for the large organizations they serve. This partnership is about giving enterprises a clear path from individual AI adoption to organization-wide transformation."

- Pauline Brunet, Vice President, Forward Deployed Engineering at Cursor

Through the collaboration, Liatrio and Cursor will help enterprises:

Close the inner loop gap by building verification gates and intake pipelines that turn Cursor's speed gains into cycle time improvements across the full delivery workflow

Make AI spend legible by mapping token costs to revenue generation and cost optimization, giving finance and leadership a clear line from AI investment to business outcomes

Compress regulated intake cycles so that compliant, build-ready backlogs are always available for AI to act against

Establish new ways of working, development workflows, and success metrics to clearly articulate the ROI on AI investments

Deliver practitioner-led enablement programs, pairing Cursor-accredited FDEs and delivery leads with clients, working in their systems, turning POC concepts into production-ready capabilities

"The enterprises winning in the next decade won't be the ones that adopted AI first — they'll be the ones that embedded it deepest. That's what this partnership is about. Cursor gives engineering teams a leading AI-native development experience; Liatrio makes sure it takes root."

— Daniel Helbling, Head of Alliances & Partnerships at Liatrio

This collaboration reflects a shared belief that AI tooling is not a silver bullet for productivity, and it cannot simply be bolted onto existing workflows. AI-native engineering takes hold when the workflows, behaviors, standards, and organizational capability are built for the problems AI solves. By pairing Cursor's development platform with Liatrio's embedded engineering and enterprise transformation expertise, the partnership will help organizations move beyond isolated adoption and build a foundation for software delivery in the AI era.

About Liatrio

Liatrio is an AI-enablement and platform engineering consultancy that works with Fortune 500 engineering organizations to build the capability, workflows, and delivery infrastructure needed to operate as AI-native teams. Liatrio's practitioner-first model means clients get embedded engineers who build alongside their teams, not consultants who hand off slide decks. For more information, visit liatrio.ai or follow us on LinkedIn.

For more information, visit https://www.liatrio.ai/ or contact:

Julia Monford

Director of Marketing, Liatrio

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Liatrio