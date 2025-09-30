Liatrio Acquires SuperOrbital to Upscale Training and Consulting Capabilities, Driving the Next Level of Enterprise Transformation

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Liatrio, a leader in AI-first technology consulting, is amplifying its ability to drive enterprise transformation with the acquisition of SuperOrbital's intellectual property in advanced technology training. This acquisition strengthens Liatrio's capability to provide unparalleled, scalable training alongside its world-class consulting services, enabling organizations to drive transformation at a faster and more impactful pace.

"We're entering a new era of consulting where advice alone doesn't cut it," said Chris Blackburn, CEO of Liatrio. "Enterprises need a partner who can guide them through change and equip their teams to thrive in it. By bringing SuperOrbital into Liatrio, we're combining world-class consulting with world-class training, creating a complete transformation experience."

SuperOrbital is recognized for its hands-on training in critical technologies such as Kubernetes, Docker, and GitOps. With this acquisition, Liatrio will combine its deep expertise in enterprise technology transformation and cloud-native engineering with SuperOrbital's proven training solutions. The result will be a comprehensive transformation experience that equips clients with both the knowledge and the tools to execute on their strategic goals.

"By combining SuperOrbital's advanced training capabilities with Liatrio's consulting expertise, we can better support our clients in putting their transformation strategies into action," said Ryan McClish, Vice President of Client Services at Liatrio. "This approach helps ensure their teams have the skills and knowledge needed for long-term success."

About Liatrio

Liatrio is a forward-thinking technology consulting firm specializing in AI-first enterprise transformation. Through a blend of cutting-edge consulting services and hands-on enablement, Liatrio helps organizations modernize their technology, optimize their operations, and scale innovation with the power of AI. With a focus on cloud-native solutions, platform engineering, and AI integration, Liatrio empowers businesses to transform faster, smarter, and more efficiently.

