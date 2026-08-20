LibAI Lab Launches NewFace.AI, Extending Its Creative AI Expertise to E-Commerce and UGC Production

Agent-driven Canvas, field-tested Skills and Seedance 2.5 bring flexible production to sellers, creators and teams

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LibAI Lab today announced the launch of NewFace.AI, an AI image and video creation platform built for e-commerce sellers, agencies and UGC creators. LibAI Lab's AI image editing and video generation platform has appeared in every edition of Andreessen Horowitz's Top 100 Gen AI Consumer Apps ranking, from September 2023 through March 2026. NewFace.AI marks its expansion into e-commerce and UGC.

NewFace AI | Show a new face. Meet new ones. Speed Speed

At the center of NewFace is an Agent and Canvas workflow. Creators describe a vision in plain language, and the Skill-powered Agent builds the project node by node on one canvas, retaining the brief, references and prior decisions. Users can approve each change, let the Agent run on its own, or take over any node.

NewFace's field-tested Skills apply creative structures drawn from high-performing apparel, skincare and product-showcase content. Viral Remake adapts the storyboard structure, pacing and hook of a strong reference around the user's product; Batch Product Video generates up to 10 short, platform-ready videos for testing creative angles at once.

Fast-track tools including the AI Image Generator, AI Video Generator, Video to Audio and PDP Design handle single-purpose generations on their own. Both routes run on leading industry models, including the newly available Seedance 2.5, which extends single takes to 30 seconds with stronger editing control.

"Creative teams need more than access to powerful models — they need a system that understands intent without taking away control," said Jefferey T., co-founder of LibAI Lab. "We've built applied AI products across very different creative industries, and NewFace puts that work behind the volume these teams ship weekly."

For agencies and in-house teams producing at volume, the Team Plan adds collaborative creation, centralized credit allocation and larger credit packages, so output scales with the team.

NewFace is more than a front-end canvas. Its CLI turns the platform into a callable step inside the agent stacks technical teams already run: Cursor, Codex, Claude, Gemini and Perplexity. Pro and Max users install the NewFace Skill, create an API key that configures automatically, and let their own agent hand off generations and pass results downstream.

New users signing up this month can claim up to 160 free credits — enough for a complete 16-second cinematic project with Seedance 2.0. Seedance 2.0 Mini is 60% off and Seedance 2.0 Fast is 25% off for a limited time.

Visit NewFace.AI to begin creating.

About NewFace.AI

NewFace.AI is an AI image and video creation platform from LibAI Lab, built around a skill-driven Agent and a limitless canvas. Sellers, agencies and independent creators use it to produce platform-ready assets themselves. Show a new face. Meet new ones.

SOURCE LibAI Lab