Liberty Mutual Insurance Launches First-of-its-Kind Carrier-Backed Conversational AI Quoting App in ChatGPT for Auto Insurance

App in ChatGPT allows users to get an accurate auto insurance quote in minutes

BOSTON, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Mutual Insurance , the 7th largest auto insurer in the US, has launched a first-of-its-kind carrier-backed conversational AI auto insurance quoting application. The app allows ChatGPT users to obtain an auto insurance quote from Liberty Mutual in minutes through a conversational, chat-based interaction, rather than a traditional online form. Quotes are now available via the app in ChatGPT for drivers in seven states (Arizona, Kentucky, Ohio, Missouri, New Mexico, Utah and Wisconsin), and Liberty Mutual plans to offer conversational AI quoting in more than 40 states by the end of the year.

"We are excited to extend access to our products and provide additional platforms for customers to find great coverage at a great price. Consumers have more choice than ever in how they choose to shop, including emerging channels like conversational AI and large language model (LLM) platforms," said Tyler Asher, Liberty Mutual Chief Distribution and Marketing Officer, US Retail Markets. "As this shopping process continues to evolve, it's beneficial to customers that we meet them wherever they are, leveraging the newest technology to simplify the buying experience and deliver personalized coverage faster and more intuitively than ever before."

ChatGPT users who have connected to the Liberty Mutual app may receive an auto quote by answering a short series of questions, after which they are directed to LibertyMutual.com to finalize their coverage selections and bind their policy. Unlike some aggregators' apps that appear to provide a range of expected prices that direct users to different websites, the Liberty Mutual app uses the company's rating engine to provide an accurate, personalized quote based on the user's inputs.

About Liberty Mutual Insurance

At Liberty Mutual, we believe progress happens when people feel secure. For more than 110 years we have helped people and businesses embrace today and confidently pursue tomorrow by providing protection for the unexpected and delivering it with care.

A Fortune 100 company with more than 40,000 employees in 27 countries and economies, we are the ninth largest global property and casualty insurer and generate more than $50 billion in annual consolidated revenue.

We operate through three strategic business units: US Retail Markets , providing auto , home , renters and other personal and small commercial lines property and casualty insurance to individuals and small businesses countrywide; Global Risk Solutions , delivering a full range of comprehensive commercial and specialty insurance, reinsurance and surety solutions to mid-size and large businesses worldwide; and , deploying more than $100 billion of long-term capital globally across its integrated platform to drive economic growth, power innovation and secure Liberty Mutual's promises.

For more information, visit www.libertymutualinsurance.com .

Contact: Liberty Mutual Insurance Public & Media Relations, [email protected]

SOURCE Liberty Mutual Insurance