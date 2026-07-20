Liberty Mutual Turns Liberty Biberty From Famous Ad Flub Into Its Newest Brand Character

New character expands the company's character-led advertising universe and launches across TV, streaming, social and creator partnerships

BOSTON, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Mutual Insurance today introduced Liberty Biberty™, a new brand character inspired by a familiar phrase that has become part of the company's cultural footprint.

Liberty Biberty — Liberty Mutual's first new brand character in eight years — embodies the warm, fuzzy feeling of getting great coverage and great savings on car insurance.

Rooted in a phrase that already resonated with audiences – first seen in the 2019 ad in which an actor struggles to pronounce the company name – Liberty Mutual is launching its first new character in 8 years to turn that familiarity into a lasting brand asset. Developed and designed by Liberty Mutual and its creative agency Bandits & Friends and crafted by Jim Henson's Creature Shop, Liberty Biberty is the embodiment of the warm, fuzzy feeling you get when you have great coverage at a great price.

With the launch, Liberty Mutual is continuing a long-term investment in brand-building in a highly competitive category. The campaign will roll out across television, streaming, social media, media integrations and creator collaborations as part of Liberty Mutual's broader character-led brand strategy.

"Liberty Biberty gives us a fresh way to show up in culture while staying true to what makes Liberty Mutual distinctive," said Jenna Lebel, Liberty Mutual Chief Marketing Officer, US Retail Markets. "We have long believed that memorable characters help people connect with our brand, and Liberty Biberty builds on that proven strategy in a way that feels timely, entertaining and unmistakably Liberty Mutual."

The campaign is designed to complement existing character-led creative, like LiMu Emu & Doug, rather than replace it. The expanded brand universe gives Liberty Mutual more ways to tell stories that are memorable, relevant and built for long-term recognition.

By pairing a well-known phrase with a distinctive visual identity, the company aims to reinforce its core promise of protection that puts people first while broadening its appeal across audiences.

"Liberty Biberty was already hugely culturally relevant, and we saw this untapped potential as an opportunity for the brand to capitalize on," said Nicholas Bauman, Group Creative Director at Bandits & Friends. "So, we turned a flubbed line into an entity in and of itself, while tying it back to Liberty Mutual. And a fuzzy, yellow manifestation of the feeling of great insurance made perfect sense to us."

About Liberty Mutual Insurance

At Liberty Mutual, we believe progress happens when people feel secure. For more than 110 years we have helped people and businesses embrace today and confidently pursue tomorrow by providing protection for the unexpected and delivering it with care.

A Fortune 100 company with more than 40,000 employees in 27 countries and economies, we are the ninth largest global property and casualty insurer and generate more than $50 billion in annual consolidated revenue.

We operate through three strategic business units: US Retail Markets, providing auto, home, renters and other personal and small commercial lines property and casualty insurance to individuals and small businesses countrywide; Global Risk Solutions, delivering a full range of comprehensive commercial and specialty insurance, reinsurance and surety solutions to mid-size and large businesses worldwide; and , deploying more than $100 billion of capital globally to build enduring businesses, drive economic growth, and secure Liberty Mutual's promises.

For more information, visit www.libertymutualinsurance.com.

Contact: Liberty Mutual Insurance Public & Media Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Liberty Mutual Insurance