Life Time Brings 16th Location in Chicago with Opening of Life Time North Shore, Featuring 28 Pickleball Courts

Covering more than 17 acres, new destination is one of the nation's largest pickleball destinations

Key Highlights:

Located at 1300 Techny Road in Northbrook, Ill., Life Time North Shore is a 114,000-square-foot athletic country club with massive outdoor spaces for pickleball, pools and more.

The club offers a premier 28-court indoor and outdoor pickleball experience, with indoor stadium-style seating for large tournaments and spectating. The club will be the premier Midwest destination for amateur and professional pickleball players.

One membership connects members to the entire Life Time North Chicago network, including Life Time Northbrook, Old Orchard, Evanston, Vernon Hills and Lake Zurich.

CHANHASSEN, Minn., June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time (NYSE: LTH), the nation's premier healthy lifestyle brand, today opens Life Time North Shore, bringing a 114,000-square-foot club, and one of the Midwest's most expansive pickleball offerings, to Northbrook, Illinois. The new club anchors a growing network of Life Time destinations across the North Chicago market, giving members far more than a single destination for their health, wellness and social needs.

Life Time North Shore offers a premier 28-court indoor and outdoor pickleball experience, with indoor stadium-style seating for large tournaments and spectating. The club will be the premier Midwest destination for amateur and professional pickleball players.

Life Time North Shore represents the sixth Life Time opening in the Chicago area in the past five years and the 16th club overall in the metropolitan area. North Shore members gain access to all other Life Time locations in the Northern Chicago area. The connected ecosystem lets members train, play and recover conveniently across the region. Life Time's Chicago-area growth isn't slowing down, with another new club already underway in Naperville, slated to open in early 2027.

At the heart of the club is a premier pickleball experience built for every level. With 28 total courts both inside (18 courts) and across the expansive outdoor acreage (10 courts), and stadium-style seating for large tournaments, Life Time North Shore is positioned as a premier Midwest destination for amateur and professional players.

"Life Time North Shore is the region's new and spectacular hub for all things healthy living in addition to an unmatched pickleball experience for everyday play and large-scale pickleball tournaments," said Steven Pierce, Senior Club Leader at Life Time North Shore. "We're thrilled to bring members the premier healthy living ecosystem that Life Time is known for and add yet another location to our Chicago network of athletic country clubs."

Serving beginners to pros, the club plans to offer regular intro to pickleball courses and tailor programming to players who are overlooked elsewhere, from peewee and junior players to active-aging members and those whose DUPR rating falls between levels. A dedicated pro shop will stock professional gear, including LT Pro 48 pickleballs, the official pickleball of the Carvana PPA Tour and Major League Pickleball.

Beyond pickleball, Life Time North Shore delivers the full athletic country club experience. Members can take part in Life Time's signature group training formats like HYBRID XT, Ultra Fit, MB360 and Life Time's newest reformer-based format CTR (Core, Tone, Reform). There will also be dedicated barre and yoga studios and an expansive workout floor stocked with free weights and hundreds of state-of-the-art cardio and resistance machines.

Recovery is a key element, too. Arriving this fall, the coed hydrotherapy suite will feature a steam room, sauna, cold plunge and whirlpool, while the currently open LT Recovery space features water massage and cold therapy chairs, whole-body compression technology, percussion devices, metabolic testing and nutrition coaching. In warmer months, members can unwind at the outdoor Beach Club, set to open in 2027, with a half-lap, half-leisure outdoor pool and bistro serving up healthy meals and snacks.

The club rounds out the experience with a LifeCafe serving nutritious meals and post-workout shakes, an adjacent bar for social events and mixers, a complimentary Club Work Lounge for members who want to get work done on-site and a Kids Academy for Life Time's youngest members so the whole family can take part.

The Kids Academy features a movement studio, toddler area, infant room, activity studio, kids' gymnasium and outdoor play area, welcoming children from three months to 11 years old. Junior Members receive up to 2.5 hours of daily childcare, access to unlimited monthly kids and tweens events, and eligibility for summer and school break camps.

Those interested can visit the website at Life Time North Shore to sign up, call 224-330-2000 and follow along on the club's Instagram.

For more on what awaits inside Life Time North Shore, check out this article in Experience Life magazine.

For more information about Life Time, visit www.lifetime.life, follow on social media at Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn, or download the Life Time app. You can also find Life Time's collection of supplements, equipment and apparel on the LT Shop by following its Instagram page.

About Life Time

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its more than 190 athletic country clubs across the U.S. and Canada, the complimentary and comprehensive Life Time app featuring its L•AI•C™ AI-powered health companion, and more than 30 iconic athletic events. Serving people ages 90 days to 90+ years, the Life Time ecosystem uniquely delivers healthy living, healthy aging, and healthy entertainment experiences, a range of unique healthy way of life programs, highly trusted LTH nutritional supplements and more. Recognized as a Great Place to Work®, the company is committed to upholding an exceptional culture for its more than 50,000 team members.

SOURCE Life Time, Inc.