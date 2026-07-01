Life Time Expands LT Games Competition to Dallas with New HYBRID XT Studio at Frisco Club

The Frisco location will host the upcoming LT Games Dallas competition on October 2-3, 2026, bringing the competitive format to a new market. Registration will open with limited availability for 144 athletes, with Life Time members gaining early access on July 14 and non-members on July 16. The event will feature a $25,000 prize purse, with top male and female finishers earning prize money and prize packages.

Demand for hybrid-style training continues to accelerate, as highlighted by the American College of Sports Medicine's 2026 Worldwide Fitness Trends report, which ranks functional fitness among the year's top trends. LT Games is built to address this demand, giving athletes flexibility in how they complete each exercise. Since launching the format, Life Time has seen strong athlete response and rising registration demand, driving the expansion to new locations.

"Hybrid fitness continues to gain a ton of momentum as athletes look for ways to keep pushing the envelope with strength and endurance. We've seen a ton of demand and positive response from athletes for our two LT Games competitions at Target Center," said Wes Robertson, LT Games Race Director at Life Time. "With the addition of our Frisco HYBRID XT studio and the expansion of LT Games into Dallas, we're just getting started growing our options for members to break through barriers."

Designed as a regular format for hybrid athletes, HYBRID XT delivers structured, coach-led programming that prepares participants for the LT Games and everyday performance.

HYBRID XT classes blend:

Conditioning and endurance with running, rowing and SkiErg work

Functional strength with barbells, dumbbells, sleds and bodyweight training

Athletic movement patterns including pushing, pulling, carrying and rotational work

As hybrid fitness continues to evolve, Life Time is uniquely positioned at the intersection of training, community and competition, offering a seamless journey from daily workouts to national competition platforms. Beyond LT Games, Life Time delivers nearly 30 athletic events nationwide, from gravel cycling to running, giving members opportunities to set goals, challenge themselves and take part in best-in-class experiences.

With the opening of the Frisco studio, Life Time continues to scale HYBRID XT as a key component of its Signature Group Training portfolio, reinforcing its commitment to helping members discover what's possible through progressive, performance-driven programming.

LT Games Dallas Competition Details:

The Dallas-area competition will bring together athletes from across the country to test their performance across a series of strength and cardio-based challenges.

Dates: October 2–3, 2026

October 2–3, 2026 Location: Life Time Frisco

Life Time Frisco Registration: Members: $249 opens July 14, 2026 Non-members: $299 opens July 16, 2026

Prize purse: $25,000

LT Games debuted in Minneapolis in October 2025 followed by a second competition in April 2026, drawing top hybrid competitors like Lauren Weeks and Dylan Scott.

To learn more on registration, visit the LT Games website. You can also learn more about the movements in the competition in this Experience Life magazine article.

For more information about Life Time, visit www.lifetime.life, follow on social media at Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn, or download the Life Time app. You can also find Life Time's collection of supplements, equipment and apparel on the LT Shop by following its Instagram page.

About Life Time

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its more than 190 athletic country clubs across the U.S. and Canada, the complimentary and comprehensive Life Time app featuring its L•AI•C™ AI-powered health companion, and more than 30 iconic athletic events. Serving people ages 90 days to 90+ years, the Life Time ecosystem uniquely delivers healthy living, healthy aging, and healthy entertainment experiences, a range of unique healthy way of life programs, highly trusted LTH nutritional supplements and more. Recognized as a Great Place to Work®, the company is committed to upholding an exceptional culture for its more than 50,000 team members.

SOURCE Life Time, Inc.