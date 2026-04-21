Life Time Launches HYBRID XT to Fuel Rise of Hybrid Fitness Competitions, Anchored by LT Games

New training program connects everyday athletes to one of the fastest-growing competitive formats

Key Highlights:

HYBRID XT debuts as Life Time's newest Signature Group Training program, combining conditioning and strength for real-world and competition-ready performance.

Scalable daily hybrid training rolling out across select Life Time athletic country clubs.

Integrates with the expanding LT Games competition ecosystem, which returns to Minneapolis on April 25.

CHANHASSEN, Minn., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time (NYSE: LTH), the nation's premier healthy lifestyle brand, today announced the launch of HYBRID XT, its newest Signature Group Training program, designed for the explosive growth of hybrid-style fitness, one of the fastest-rising trends in the industry, where strength, endurance and athletic movement converge.

Each HYBRID XT class is built around purposeful training blocks that mirror real-world performance demands. Post this As hybrid fitness competitions continue to gain tremendous momentum nationwide, athletes are increasingly seeking training that prepares them to perform across multiple modalities, not just excel in one. HYBRID XT addresses that demand by blending strength and conditioning into every class, training members to move efficiently under fatigue and transition seamlessly between work zones.

HYBRID XT is the daily training engine for hybrid athletes, delivering expert-led, progressive programming for members training toward hybrid competitions like Life Time's LT Games, pursuing personal bests, or simply looking to elevate everyday performance. LT Games, presented by Ten Thousand, returns to Minneapolis April 25 for its second sellout competition.

As hybrid fitness competitions continue to gain tremendous momentum nationwide, athletes are increasingly seeking training that prepares them to perform across multiple modalities, not just excel in one. HYBRID XT addresses that demand by blending strength and conditioning into every class, training members to move efficiently under fatigue and transition seamlessly between work zones. Whether members are eyeing the LT Games competition or focused on overall performance, HYBRID XT delivers a pathway to measurable improvement in strength and cardiovascular capacity through expert instruction, strong community and intentional programming.

Each HYBRID XT class is built around purposeful training blocks that mirror real-world performance demands, combining:

Conditioning and cardiovascular endurance , using modalities such as running, rowing, SkiErg and assault bike

, using modalities such as running, rowing, SkiErg and assault bike Functional strength , incorporating barbells, dumbbells, sleds and bodyweight training

, incorporating barbells, dumbbells, sleds and bodyweight training Athletic movement patterns, including pushing, pulling, carrying and rotational work

Together, these elements create a well-rounded foundation supporting strength, endurance, mobility and mental toughness, qualities increasingly sought as hybrid competition formats grow in popularity.

"What I love about HYBRID XT is that it trains everyone like athletes, not just competitors," said Juan Herrera-Perla, brand leader for HYBRID XT. "The combination of conditioning and strength helps you work harder, recover better, and move with more confidence. Members at any level will notice they're getting stronger, faster and more capable inside and outside the club."

HYBRID XT serves as a cornerstone of Life Time's expanding hybrid performance ecosystem, connecting in-club training with destination events like the LT Games, presented by Ten Thousand. The multi-stage competition is designed to test total athleticism across strength, endurance and functional movement, giving participants a platform to bring their training to life in a competitive environment.

Together, HYBRID XT and LT Games create a clear, scalable pathway from daily training to performance-based competition, reinforcing Life Time's commitment to delivering end-to-end athletic experiences, including its portfolio of athletic events from running to off-road bike races.

HYBRID XT will roll out across select Life Time clubs throughout 2026. Members can look for classes near then and reserve a spot through the Life Time app or by contacting their local club.

For more information about Life Time, visit www.lifetime.life, follow on social media at Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn, or download the complimentary Life Time App. You can also find Life Time's collection of supplements, equipment and apparel on the LT Shop by following its Instagram page.

About Life Time

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its more than 190 athletic country clubs across the U.S. and Canada, the complimentary and comprehensive Life Time app featuring its L•AI•C™ AI-powered health companion, and more than 30 iconic athletic events. Serving people ages 90 days to 90+ years, the Life Time ecosystem uniquely delivers healthy living, healthy aging, and healthy entertainment experiences, a range of unique healthy way of life programs, highly trusted LTH nutritional supplements and more. Recognized as a Great Place to Work®, the company is committed to upholding an exceptional culture for its 45,000 team members.

SOURCE Life Time, Inc.