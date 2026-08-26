Life Time Launches LT Social, Private and Exclusive Events for Members to Meet, Connect and Experience Life Time Beyond the Workout

New community brings members together at iconic Life Time destinations nationwide; waitlist now open

Key Highlights

Life Time launches LT Social, a new private social community designed to help members meet, connect and spend time together beyond the workout.

Experiences will take place at iconic Life Time destinations across the country, including New York, Miami, Chicago, Minneapolis, Dallas, Denver, Phoenix, Southern California and beyond.

Many experiences will coincide with major cultural, sporting and entertainment moments already happening in those cities.

The launch of LT Social takes place September 12-13 at Life Time Sky in New York City.

The waitlist is now open through the Life Time app. Membership applications open in mid-September.

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time (NYSE: LTH), the nation's premier healthy lifestyle brand, today announced the launch of Life Time Social (LT Social), a new social community created for people who want to get out, have fun, and meet others who are interested in a fit and active lifestyle beyond their home club.

Life Time announced the launch of LT Social, a new private social community designed to help members meet, connect and spend time together beyond the workout in iconic Life Time locations nationwide.

Hosted at select iconic Life Time destinations across the country, LT Social brings together couples, singles and friends with curated and unique social, wellness and entertainment experiences. Each month, LT Social will come to life at iconic Life Time destinations in cities coast to coast—from New York and Miami to Chicago, Minneapolis, Dallas, Denver, Phoenix and Southern California—and around major cultural, sporting and entertainment moments already happening in those markets.

"For more than 34 years, Life Time has brought people together through healthy living, from our athletic country clubs to our athletic events. Over the years, members have asked for more ways to connect beyond their workouts and now we are," said Bahram Akradi, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Life Time. "LT Social will create events worth getting on a plane for."

The premier of LT Social will take place September 12-13 at Life Time Sky in New York City during one of the city's biggest weekends for fashion and sport. The invitation-only weekend will begin with a party on the Sky Deck on Saturday, followed by movement and recovery Sunday morning and an afternoon poolside with music, food, drinks and a few unexpected moments along the way.

"Some of my favorite moments at Life Time go far beyond a workout," added Akradi. "They're the friendships formed after a class, the conversations that continue long after an event ends, and the plans that come together because people found common ground. LT Social builds on those connections, creating more opportunities to gather, explore and experience life together."

Future LT Social events will feature unique itineraries and experiences at select Life Time destinations across the country. From rooftop evenings with sought-after DJs, food, and dancing to workouts and recovery experiences and poolside afternoons each event is designed to create a fun, familiar Life Time environment where it feels natural to meet people, spend time together and see where those connections go.

Applications for LT Social will open in mid-September. Members interested in learning more can join the waitlist through the Life Time app to receive updates on membership opportunities, upcoming events and future announcements.

For more information about Life Time visit the Life Time Newsroom, or LinkedIn or at Facebook and Instagram.

About Life Time

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its more than 195 athletic country clubs across the U.S. and Canada, the complimentary and comprehensive Life Time app featuring its L•AI•C™ AI-powered health companion, and more than 30 iconic athletic events. Serving people ages 90 days to 90+ years, the Life Time ecosystem uniquely delivers healthy living, healthy aging, and healthy entertainment experiences, a range of unique healthy way of life programs, highly trusted LTH nutritional supplements and more. Recognized as a Great Place to Work®, the company is committed to upholding an exceptional culture for its more than 50,000 team members.

FAQ:

What is LT Social?

LT Social is a new private membership community from Life Time for members to designed to create more opportunities to meet, connect and spend time together beyond their home club and beyond the workout.

Who is LT Social for?

LT Social was created for couples, singles and friends who want to meet others interested in a fit and active lifestyle.

Where will LT Social experiences take place?

Experiences will take place at select Life Time destinations across the country, including New York, Miami, Chicago, Minneapolis, Dallas, Denver, Phoenix, Southern California and other markets.

What happens after I join the waitlist?

Join the LT Social waitlist through the Life Time app. Membership applications will open in mid-September in the order the waitlist was established. Once accepted, members will begin receiving updates on upcoming LT Social events and experiences.

How do I learn more?

Members and nonmembers can join the LT Social waitlist through the Life Time app to receive updates on membership opportunities, upcoming events and future announcements.

SOURCE Life Time, Inc.