Life Time Opens New Athletic Country Club at Brea Mall® on July 9; Tenth California Location and Fourth in Orange County

Highly anticipated North Orange County opening expands company's presence in strategic retail and mixed-use developments, including its seventh within the Simon® portfolio

Key Highlights:

Grand opening: Life Time Brea opens July 9, 2026, at Brea Mall, located at 1600 Brea Mall Road, Brea, CA 92821.

Life Time Brea opens July 9, 2026, at Brea Mall, located at 1600 Brea Mall Road, Brea, CA 92821. Milestones: The club is Life Time's 10th location in California and 4 th in Orange County.

The club is Life Time's 10th location in California and 4 in Orange County. Mall Connection: This is the seventh Life Time located at a Simon center.

This is the seventh Life Time located at a Simon center. Scale: The destination spans nearly 123,000 square feet, combining an 85,000-square-foot building with 38,000 square feet of outdoor amenities set on three acres.

The destination spans nearly 123,000 square feet, combining an 85,000-square-foot building with 38,000 square feet of outdoor amenities set on three acres. Resort-style Beach Club: A leisure pool with waterslides, a six-lane lap pool, cabanas, lounge chairs and an outdoor dining area and bar.

A leisure pool with waterslides, a six-lane lap pool, cabanas, lounge chairs and an outdoor dining area and bar. Something for everyone – 90 days to 90 years: Five pickleball courts, rejuvenation suites including cold plunge, whirlpool, steam and sauna, a full-service LifeSpa, signature training including Alpha, GTX and the new CTR reformer class, LifeCafe and a Kids Academy.

BREA, Calif., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time (NYSE: LTH), the nation's premier healthy lifestyle brand, has opened its highly anticipated Life Time Brea Athletic Country Club, in North Orange County, marking the 10th destination in California. Located at Brea Mall®, the new club expands Life Time's Orange County presence while reinforcing the company's role as a leading anchor within leading retail and lifestyle environments.

Life Time has become a powerful complement to today's most sought-after experience-driven destinations like Brea Mall. Post this Life Time Brea opened its tenth California location and Fourth in Orange County at Brea Mall on July 9. The highly anticipated North Orange County opening expands company’s presence in strategic retail and mixed-use developments, including its seventh within the Simon® portfolio.

Spanning nearly 123,000 square feet, including the 85,000-square foot club building and an additional 38,000-square-feet of outdoor spaces set on three acres, Life Time Brea is designed as a comprehensive healthy way of life destination featuring a resort-style beach club, exceptional programs and services, dynamic personal training, pickleball, recovery, luxury wellness amenities, dedicated spaces for work and social connection, and programming for every age from 90 days to 90 years.

"As our latest athletic country club development, Life Time Brea reflects the continued demand for Life Time's unique blend of wellness, social experiences and luxury amenities at premier retail destinations alongside exceptional partners like Simon," said Parham Javaheri, Executive Vice President, Chief Property Development Officer and President of Club Operations at Life Time. "Through the daily engagement we drive and the vibrant, health-conscious communities we cultivate, Life Time has become a powerful complement to today's most sought-after experience-driven destinations. We're excited to bring that same energy to Brea while helping people of all ages live healthy, happy lives."

Life Time's continued expansion within premier retail destinations reflects a broader shift toward experience-driven environments that encourage repeat visitation, foster community and support how people live, work and connect today.

Key highlights include:

Expansive workout floor and hybrid training spaces with hundreds of pieces of best-in-class strength and cardio equipment, free weights, functional training zones and access to highly certified personal trainers and assessments

with hundreds of pieces of best-in-class strength and cardio equipment, free weights, functional training zones and access to highly certified personal trainers and assessments Dedicated boutique studios and group fitness spaces offering small- and large-group classes across barre, circuit-style, cardio, cycle, Pilates, strength and yoga formats, all led by certified, expert instructors. Also includes CTR (Core. Tone. Reform), Life Time's newest athletic-based training reformer class

offering small- and large-group classes across barre, circuit-style, cardio, cycle, Pilates, strength and yoga formats, all led by certified, expert instructors. Also includes CTR (Core. Tone. Reform), Life Time's newest athletic-based training reformer class Integrated recovery and wellness spaces featuring LifeClinic Chiropractic care, stretching areas, water massage and cold therapy chairs, whole-body compression technology, percussion devices, metabolic testing and nutrition coaching

featuring LifeClinic Chiropractic care, stretching areas, water massage and cold therapy chairs, whole-body compression technology, percussion devices, metabolic testing and nutrition coaching Resort-style beach club experience with leisure and lap pools, waterslides, outdoor bar and dining area, and expansive lounge space with cabanas and lounge chairs

with leisure and lap pools, waterslides, outdoor bar and dining area, and expansive lounge space with cabanas and lounge chairs Five pickleball courts – three climate-controlled indoor and two outdoor – for open play, lessons, clinics, leagues and social events

– three climate-controlled indoor and two outdoor – for open play, lessons, clinics, leagues and social events Luxury men's and women's dressing rooms with wet suites featuring sauna, steam, warm spa and cold plunge, plus family changing rooms

with wet suites featuring sauna, steam, warm spa and cold plunge, plus family changing rooms LifeSpa full-service salon and spa for hair, massage, skin and nails and rejuvenating services

full-service salon and spa for hair, massage, skin and nails and rejuvenating services LifeCafe serving made-to-order drinks, smoothies, healthy meals and a full-service bar

serving made-to-order drinks, smoothies, healthy meals and a full-service bar Kids Academy for children ages three months to 11 years, offering daily programming across movement, sports, arts, STEM and enrichment activities

for children ages three months to 11 years, offering daily programming across movement, sports, arts, STEM and enrichment activities Complimentary work lounge providing flexible space to work before and after workouts

"We're thrilled to welcome Life Time as an important milestone in the continued evolution of Brea Mall as a more dynamic, mixed-use destination," said Sundesh Shah, Simon's Senior Vice President, Specialty Development. "Life Time brings a best-in-class athletic country club experience that complements the way today's guests live, work, play and shop. This opening also reflects our strong, long-standing relationship with Life Time."

Brea joins other South California Life Time locations, including Laguna Niguel, Lakeshore-Irvine and Rancho San Clemente. It marks an exciting addition to the community with the Brea Mall's greater redevelopment efforts, bringing new jobs, supporting local economic growth, and providing residents with a premier destination that reflects the growing demand for health, wellness, and connected living.

Life Time Brea also connects members to the company's broader healthy way of life ecosystem, including unparalleled in-club experiences, expert coaching, the complimentary Life Time app featuring L•AI•CTM, digital wellness content, and access to national athletic events. Together, these offerings provide personalized, connected pathways to support long-term health and longevity.

Life Time Brea is located at 1600 Brea Mall Road, Brea, CA 92821. For more information, visit the club website, call 714-988-1950 or follow along on the club's Instagram.

For more information about Life Time, visit www.lifetime.life, follow on social media at Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn, or download the complimentary Life Time App.

Asset: Life Time Brea Flythrough Video

Frequently Asked Questions:

What is Life Time Brea?

Life Time Brea is an athletic country club from Life Time located at Brea Mall. Spanning nearly 123,000 square feet across three acres, it offers a resort-style Beach Club, an expansive workout floor, boutique studios, pickleball, recovery and spa amenities, LifeCafe dining, a complimentary work lounge and kids programming.

When does Life Time Brea open?

Life Time Brea opens on July 9, 2026.

Where is Life Time Brea located? What's the contact info?

Life Time Brea is located at 1600 Brea Mall Road, Brea, CA 92821, as an anchor at Brea Mall. The club can be reached at 714-988-1950. Website. lifetime.life/brea

What amenities and classes does Life Time Brea offer?

Life Time Brea features a resort-style Beach Club with a leisure pool, waterslides, and a six-lane lap pool, five indoor and outdoor pickleball courts, and an LT Recovery Zone with HydroMassage, CryoLounge chairs, Normatec compression, and Hyperice therapy. Group fitness spans barre, cycle, Pilates, strength, and yoga, plus Life Time signature formats including Alpha, GTX, MB360, and the new CTR (Core, Tone, Reform) reformer class. The club also includes a full-service LifeSpa, LifeCafe dining and a Kids Academy for children ages three months to 11 years.

How do I become a member of Life Time Brea?

Membership information is available at the Life Time Brea club website or by calling 714-988-1950.

About Life Time

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its 195 athletic country clubs across the U.S. and Canada, the complimentary and comprehensive Life Time app featuring its L•AI•C™ AI-powered health companion, and more than 30 iconic athletic events. Serving people ages 90 days to 90+ years, the Life Time ecosystem uniquely delivers healthy living, healthy aging, and healthy entertainment experiences, a range of unique healthy way of life programs, highly trusted LTH nutritional supplements and more. Recognized as a Great Place to Work®, the company is committed to upholding an exceptional culture for its more than 50,000 team members.

SOURCE Life Time, Inc.