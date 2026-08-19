LifeLock Strengthens Protection and Transforms Product Experience as AI-Powered Scams and Identity Theft Surge

New features, product experience, and brand identity reflect LifeLock's mission to protect the life you're building

TEMPE, Ariz., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Generative AI is making it easier than ever for scammers and identity thieves to dupe victims – forging fake IDs, cloning voices and faces, and committing fraud at scale. Amid this surge in AI-powered scams and synthetic identity theft, LifeLock, the leader in identity theft protection in the U.S. and a brand of Gen (NASDAQ: GEN), today announced new scam protection and reimbursement features, and a redesigned product experience and brand identity. These updates reflect how identity protection has become essential to safeguarding everything people are building, including their money, assets, and future.

Meet the new LifeLock, refreshed to reflect the people at the center of what we do. Our look has evolved. Our commitment hasn’t. Speed Speed

The move comes as Gen's newly launched Fearless Planet Index, which tracks scams and cyber threats across 245 countries and territories, recorded more than 120 million phishing attacks in its latest 30-day snapshot, with scams and malicious advertising accounting for more than 80% of categorized threats. Meanwhile, synthetic identity theft, which involves stitching real and fabricated details into an entirely new identity, is fraud's fastest-growing frontier, and generative AI is supercharging it: forging realistic IDs, cloning faces and voices to beat verification checks, and powering thousands of dormant 'sleeper' identities that mimic real financial behavior before cashing out.

"Behind every identity is a person building a life, and that person has always been at the center of our mission," said Ian Bednowitz, general manager for LifeLock. "What has changed is the threat. In the wrong hands, AI can now forge a face, a voice, even a whole identity – making scams faster, more convincing and harder to spot than even a few years ago, and one exposure can now reach a whole family's finances. We rebuilt how members experience protection, from real-time scam verification to a redesigned product experience that makes it faster to see and act on a threat, lock your credit down and easily see all the areas of your life LifeLock is protecting."

Recent feature additions for members

Real-time scam verification: members can check whether a suspicious message or offer is a scam as it's happening, not after the damage is done.

Scam Reimbursement 1 : plus expert guidance on how to handle even the most complex scams, so members aren't on their own when something slips through.

: plus expert guidance on how to handle even the most complex scams, so members aren't on their own when something slips through. Card Exposure Control: helps members find and remove exposed card information online.

Enhanced anomaly detection: flags suspicious activity across financial accounts early, before small problems become big ones.

These capabilities extend LifeLock's core promise: comprehensive monitoring, an expert restoration team, and white-glove support working together so members are never left navigating identity theft alone. Should identity theft occur, LifeLock flags risks early, guides members through recovery, and reimburses losses so they can feel whole again.

A redesigned product experience built around faster action

Alongside the new protections, LifeLock is rolling out a redesigned product experience to make protection easier to use. The redesign is built to help members seamlessly check and respond to alerts, lock or unlock their credit with a few clicks, and quickly see the full picture of their identity, money and assets. LifeLock members can now more easily manage their protection from wherever life happens with a more consumer-friendly and intuitive experience that puts the information they need front and center.

A new look to match LifeLock's next chapter

Today, LifeLock also unveiled a refreshed brand identity to reflect its ambition to protect what people have worked to build for themselves and their families. The brand updates include a new color palette and a meaningful, human-centered logo. LifeLock has transformed the two capital Ls in its name into a distinctive Signature L Frame logo that becomes a window to frame the lives of the very people LifeLock protects. LifeLock is here to surround them with the protection they need so they can keep building their lives without fear of losing what they've worked hard for.

This complements LifeLock's new lineup of three plans: LifeLock Core, LifeLock Advanced and LifeLock Total. The rollout of the new LifeLock experience begins today with more to come in the weeks ahead. To learn more, visit LifeLock.Norton.com.

About LifeLock

LifeLock is the leader in identity theft protection in the U.S., and a brand of Gen (NASDAQ: GEN), a global company dedicated to powering Digital Freedom through its family of trusted consumer brands. Millions of customers trust LifeLock to help protect their identities. LifeLock detects and alerts people to possible identity threats, and its dedicated Identity Restoration Specialists help people restore their identity if they do become a victim. All LifeLock members also have coverage through LifeLock's Million Dollar Protection™ Package which provides additional coverage for stolen funds and lawyer and expert support. Learn more at LifeLock.Norton.com and GenDigital.com.

Media Contact:

Jenna Torluemke

[email protected]

1 Scam protection coverage as part of identity theft benefits is currently available to all customers residing in the United States, including U.S. territories and the District of Columbia, with the exception of residents of New York. Gen Digital is not a licensed insurance producer. Benefits under the Master Policy are issued and covered by HSB Specialty Insurance Company. You can find further details and exclusions in the Summary of Benefits at LifeLock.com/legal.

SOURCE Gen Digital Inc.