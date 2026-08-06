Lifesaving Narcan Access

SOUTH DAYTONA, Fla., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Foundations to Freedom is proud to announce its partnership with the City of South Daytona in the installation of a new public Narcan vending machine, now available at the South Daytona Police Department and City Administration Building on U.S. 1.

This important initiative is part of Foundations to Freedom's ongoing commitment to reducing overdose deaths and increasing access to lifesaving resources throughout Volusia County. The vending machine provides free Narcan (naloxone), a medication that can rapidly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose and save lives during critical moments.

"We are honored to partner with the City of South Daytona in making this vital resource available to the community," said Katherine Russell, CEO and founder of Foundations to Freedom. "Every Narcan vending machine placed in our community represents another opportunity to save a life and connect someone to hope and recovery."

Foundations to Freedom extends its sincere appreciation to the South Daytona City Commission, City Manager Les Gillis and city staff, and Sgt. Casey Gaffney for their leadership, collaboration, and commitment to protecting the health and safety of South Daytona residents.

"The support and dedication shown by the City of South Daytona demonstrates what is possible when communities come together to address the opioid crisis," Russell said. "Together, we are creating a safer community while ensuring that individuals and families have access to lifesaving tools when they need them most."

Foundations to Freedom looks forward to continuing its mission across Volusia County by partnering with local governments, law enforcement agencies, healthcare providers, and community organizations to expand overdose prevention efforts and connect individuals to recovery services.

About Foundations to Freedom

Foundations to Freedom is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing recovery housing, peer support, case management, and comprehensive recovery services for individuals and families affected by substance use disorders. Through community partnerships, education, prevention initiatives, and recovery-focused programs, Foundations to Freedom is committed to building healthier communities and helping individuals find lasting freedom from addiction.

Media Contact:

Kristy Edwards

Outreach Manager

Foundations to Freedom

352-901-7672

[email protected]

SOURCE Foundations to Freedom