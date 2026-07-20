Foundations to Freedom Launches New Young Adult Substance Use Disorder Program Through Florida Department of Children and Families Grant

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Foundations to Freedom is proud to announce the launch of its new 18–24 Young Adult Substance Use Disorder (SUD) Program, made possible through funding from the Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF). This new initiative is designed to address the unique needs of young adults by providing prevention, intervention, recovery support, life skills development, and connections to community resources during one of the most influential periods of adulthood.

Young adulthood is a critical period for intervention in the prevention and treatment of substance use disorders. Individuals between the ages of 18 and 24 often experience significant transitions in education, employment, housing, and healthcare, which can increase vulnerability to substance use and create barriers to accessing support. Foundations to Freedom's new program is designed to close this gap by providing evidence-informed services, recovery support, and coordinated community resources that promote long-term health, stability, and self-sufficiency

Substance use disorder remains one of the most significant public health challenges affecting Volusia County and communities across Florida. While statewide overdose deaths have shown signs of decline in recent years, opioid- and fentanyl-related overdoses continue to impact families at alarming rates. Volusia County has consistently experienced some of the highest overdose rates in the state, demonstrating the urgent need for expanded prevention, recovery support, and community-based services for young adults before addiction becomes life-threatening.

Local youth data further reinforces this need. According to the 2024 Florida Youth Substance Abuse Survey, Volusia County students reported ongoing use of alcohol, marijuana, nicotine vaping products, and marijuana vaping. These findings highlight the importance of early intervention and continued support as adolescents transition into adulthood, when many individuals lose access to school-based services yet continue to face significant behavioral health risks.

The Foundations to Freedom 18–24 Young Adult Substance Use Disorder Program was developed to bridge this gap in care. Through individualized case management, peer support, recovery coaching, life skills training, workforce development, educational support, and connections to behavioral health and recovery resources, the program empowers young adults to overcome barriers, build resilience, and pursue long-term recovery and independence.

Leading the implementation of this initiative are Kayla Varvel and Zachary McCague, who will oversee participant engagement, community collaboration, and program operations. Their commitment to serving young adults and fostering meaningful relationships reflects Foundations to Freedom's mission of empowering individuals through hope, recovery, and opportunity.

"This program is about investing in young adults before a crisis defines their future," said Katherine Russell, Founder & CEO. "We are incredibly grateful to the Florida Department of Children and Families for recognizing the need for specialized services for emerging adults. This investment allows us to meet young people where they are, provide evidence-informed support, and help them build lives rooted in recovery, resilience, and purpose."

Foundations to Freedom believes recovery is possible when individuals have access to compassionate care, trusted relationships, and community support. Through collaboration with healthcare providers, behavioral health organizations, schools, employers, law enforcement, and local partners, the organization is committed to reducing the impact of substance use disorders while strengthening the health and well-being of Volusia County's young adults.

For more information about the 18–24 Young Adult Substance Use Disorder Program or to learn how to partner with Foundations to Freedom, please contact:

Kristy Edwards

Community Outreach Manger

Foundations to Freedom

386-748-6096

[email protected]

foundationstofreedom.org

SOURCE Foundations to Freedom