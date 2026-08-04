LifeSpeak Appoints Neil King as Chief Executive Officer

Wellbeing industry veteran will lead LifeSpeak through the January launch of the next evolution of its outcomes-driven platform

TORONTO, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeSpeak Inc. today announced the appointment of Neil King as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

King succeeds Flint Brenton, who has served as Acting Chief Executive Officer since May 2026 and continues as Chairman of LifeSpeak's Board of Directors.

Neil brings more than 25 years building and operating health and wellbeing businesses on a global scale. He arrives from CBI Home Health, one of Canada's largest home care providers, where as President and Chief Operating Officer he led a national delivery organization of more than 8,000 clinicians and caregivers.

Before CBI, Neil spent over 15 years in the employee wellbeing sector. At TELUS Health he was Managing Director and Global Senior Vice President of Employer Solutions, responsible worldwide for employee assistance, wellbeing, virtual care, and disability management. He came to that role through the acquisition of LifeWorks, where he was President of Global Integrated Health Solutions. Neil holds an MBA from the University of Toronto's Rotman School of Management and an Honours Bachelor of Business Administration from Wilfrid Laurier University and is based in Toronto.

The appointment gives LifeSpeak a Chief Executive Officer with experience on every side of this market. He has built the global programs employers buy, operated the clinical services that deliver care, and sold through the broker and health plan channels LifeSpeak depends on.

"The most underserved people in the entire benefits ecosystem are the ones who aren't in crisis," said Neil King. "They are the broad middle. They are preventing something, managing something, or simply trying to get healthier, and almost nothing in a typical benefits stack is built for them. That is who LifeSpeak serves. What matters now is proving their health improved, not counting logins. Employers have been asked to defend this spend with utilization data for years, and they deserve better evidence than that."

"The Board set out to find a leader who understands this category from the inside, and Neil does," said Flint Brenton, Chairman of the Board. "He has built wellbeing businesses on a global scale and has run care delivery on the ground. The timing is deliberate. With the next evolution of our platform arriving in January, we wanted the right permanent leader in place well ahead of it. My role as Acting CEO was to steady the business and hand it over. With Neil starting, that work is complete, and I will continue to support him as Chairman."

King steps in five months ahead of that launch. On January 1, 2027, LifeSpeak brings to market the next evolution of its platform. It delivers expert-built programs, each designed around a specific, measurable outcome, that hand members a path rather than a library to sift through. Progress is measured continuously against validated assessments, without surveys or forms. The platform is configurable to whichever cost drivers an organization faces, including MSK, GLP-1, cardiometabolic health, mental health, and caregiving. It runs as a standalone member experience, embedded in a product a customer already owns, or through APIs.

About LifeSpeak Inc.

LifeSpeak is a leading provider of digital wellbeing solutions, supporting more than 14 million people across 1,000+ organizations worldwide. Its expert-led, AI-powered platform helps individuals navigate their health at every stage, from managing existing challenges to building healthier habits that last. From mental and physical health to caregiving and substance use health, LifeSpeak delivers personalized guidance that improves health outcomes, lowers health claims, and builds healthier, more engaged, higher-performing teams. Trusted by top employers and wellness partners, LifeSpeak is shaping the future of population health. Learn more at www.lifespeak.com.

SOURCE LifeSpeak Inc.