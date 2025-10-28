LifeSpeak Marks National Family Caregivers Month with Launch of Strategic Guide for Employers

With one in four employees providing unpaid care, LifeSpeak's latest resource helps organizations address burnout, turnover, and productivity loss head-on.

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of National Family Caregivers Month in November, LifeSpeak Inc ., a pioneer in digital preventative wellbeing solutions, today released a new guide to help managers and workplace leaders support employees balancing caregiving responsibilities. Titled " Invisible Load, Visible Impact: Supporting Caregivers at Work in 2026 ," the guide offers practical strategies to address this growing workplace challenge.

With one in four employees providing unpaid care, LifeSpeak's latest resource helps organizations address burnout, turnover, and productivity loss head-on.

One in four employees serves as a caregiver, averaging 27 hours a week of unpaid care – a significant commitment that often rivals a second job. In the U.S. alone, that translates to roughly 63 million people providing unpaid care each year, and in Canada, another 7 million caregivers in the workplace.

When left unsupported, caregiving responsibilities can lead to measurable business costs such as increased healthcare costs, absenteeism, presenteeism and turnover. Caregiving-related burnout costs employers an estimated $4,200 to $20,000 per affected employee annually, and productivity losses total roughly $5,600 per caregiver per year. LifeSpeak's new caregiving guide equips both employers and employees with the tools and resources they need to feel supported.

"Employers can no longer afford to overlook the impact that the realities of caregiving have on their workforce," said Jason Campana, CEO of LifeSpeak. "Whether it's parenting responsibilities or caring for an aging loved one – or in many cases, both – it's important that employers recognize the toll that caregiving can take on their employees and ensure the caregivers in their workforce feel supported. This guide was developed in direct response to the growing need for actionable, accessible solutions that help leaders better support the caregivers on their teams while also strengthening organizational performance."

LifeSpeak's caregiving guide builds on key insights from its own members as well as recent third-party caregiving data, moving beyond awareness to provide ready-to-use materials for HR and leadership teams. It features checklists, action steps and leadership takeaways that help organizations retain talent, reduce employee stress and foster a more resilient workplace culture. The data underscores the urgency: 16% of caregivers have left a job due to their responsibilities, and only one in four report being in good physical health – highlighting how deeply caregiving affects both individuals and organizations.

Key features of the guide include:

Specific guidance on the support that working caregivers need from their employers — and tips for how to provide it

Insight into how leading organizations are providing caregiving support to their workforces

A checklist to help managers support their employees who are caregivers

The business case for supporting caregiving employees, including ROI metrics and the cost of unsupported caregiving

"Caregiving doesn't stop when the workday begins, and it impacts every aspect of an employee's wellbeing – from mental and emotional health to physical and financial stability," Campana said. "Supporting caregivers means supporting the whole person, and that's what our guide is designed to do: address the full spectrum of employee needs both inside and outside of the workplace."

For more information and to access the guide, please visit: https://bit.ly/4oaR3mu

About LifeSpeak

LifeSpeak Inc. is the leading provider of digital preventative wellbeing solutions, supporting over 14 million users across more than 1,000 organizations worldwide. Our expert-led, AI-powered wellbeing suite empowers people at every age, stage, and life experience with thousands of resources for early intervention and lasting behavior change. From mental and physical health to caregiving and substance use management, LifeSpeak delivers personalized guidance that improves health outcomes, lowers health claims, and builds healthier, more engaged, higher-performing teams. Trusted by top employers and wellness partners, LifeSpeak is shaping the future of workplace wellbeing. Learn more at www.lifespeak.com .

