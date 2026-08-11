LifeStance Survey Finds Women Want Mental Healthcare Built Into Perimenopause and Menopause Care

One in Three Women Don't Know Perimenopause Can Cause Anxiety, Depression and Mood Changes; Majority Who Seek Mental Healthcare Find It Helpful

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A LifeStance Health survey of 1,000 women experiencing perimenopause or menopause released today reveals this life stage carries an unexpected mental health toll, as one in three women (33%) report being unaware that perimenopause can cause mental health-related symptoms.

While respondents describe their anxiety (66%) and depression (54%) as somewhat or extremely severe, most women (83%) who seek mental healthcare like therapy find it helpful.

Additionally, 59% of women say they would be more likely to seek mental healthcare if they knew it could significantly improve their symptoms, and nearly half (47%) agree mental healthcare should be a standard part of perimenopause care.

Left unaddressed, perimenopause and menopause symptoms carry consequences not just for the women who are experiencing them, but for employers and health systems. A 2023 Mayo Clinic study found menopause symptoms cost the U.S. economy an estimated $1.8 billion annually in lost work productivity and $26.6 billion when healthcare costs are factored in, reinforcing the need for accessible, integrated mental healthcare throughout these life transitions.

Dr. Stephanie Eken, Chief Medical Officer, LifeStance Health, said: "Women's mental health needs change across their life stages, and perimenopause and menopause are among the biggest transitions of all. Specialized, life-stage-specific care should be standard practice, and I believe the organizations that build care around this reality, rather than taking a one-size-fits-all approach, will define the next era of women's health."

LifeStance delivers mental healthcare tailored to women's needs across the lifespan, with clinicians trained in perimenopausal, menopausal, perinatal and reproductive mental health. LifeStance also partners with primary and women's health providers to deliver integrated care and offers in-person and virtual visits to meet women where they are. To learn more or schedule an appointment, visit LifeStance.com.

Key findings:

Women see value in mental healthcare as a standard part of perimenopause and menopause care.

The vast majority (83%) of respondents who tried therapy to address their mental health symptoms related to perimenopause or menopause found it helpful.

Nearly half (47%) believe therapy or mental healthcare should be a standard part of perimenopause care.

Fifty-nine percent said they would be more likely to seek mental healthcare if they knew it could significantly improve their symptoms.

Of women who tried prescribed medications like antidepressants and estrogen, 82% found them helpful.

Awareness gaps remain around the connection between perimenopause, menopause and mental health.

One in three (33%) respondents did not know perimenopause can cause mental health symptoms.

Nearly half (49%) were surprised to learn mental health symptoms associated with perimenopause and menopause can last several years.

Twenty-two percent were surprised to learn perimenopause can occur shortly after childbirth.

Perimenopause and menopause symptoms could be misattributed to other conditions.

Nearly three-quarters (74%) had symptoms for six months or longer before suspecting they were experiencing perimenopause or menopause, while just over one-quarter (27%) recognized it within six months.

Prior to realizing they were experiencing perimenopause or menopause, respondents thought they were experiencing anxiety (49%) or depression (39%) as a standalone health condition.

More than one-third (36%) of respondents were surprised to learn perimenopause and menopause symptoms can mask as a standalone mental health condition.

Mental health symptoms during perimenopause and menopause can significantly affect daily life.

Two-thirds of women experiencing perimenopause or menopause described their anxiety (66%) and irritability (66%) as somewhat or extremely severe, while nearly one-quarter (24%) described these symptoms as not very severe.

More than half of respondents described their mood swings (62%) and depression (54%) as somewhat or extremely severe, while about one-quarter described their mood swings (26%) and depression (30%) as not very severe.

More than one in three respondents (35%) said perimenopause or menopause had a slight to significant negative impact on their overall mental health, and 42% reported it had a negative impact on their mood. Conversely, nearly one-third (32%) reported no impact on their overall mental health, and 22% reported no impact on their mood.

Methodology

The data is based on a survey conducted by Dynata on behalf of LifeStance Health in late June 2026. The survey analyzed responses from 1,000 women born between 1960-1990 who confirmed they currently have, or suspect they have, perimenopause or menopause to better understand the connection and impact to mental health.

ABOUT LIFESTANCE HEALTH

Founded in 2017, LifeStance (NASDAQ: LFST) is reimagining mental health. We are one of the nation's largest providers of virtual and in-person outpatient mental healthcare for children, adolescents and adults experiencing a variety of mental health conditions. Our mission is to help people lead healthier, more fulfilling lives by improving access to trusted, affordable and personalized mental healthcare. LifeStance and its supported practices employ more than 8,500 psychiatrists, advanced practice nurses, psychologists and therapists and operate across 33 states and more than 550 centers. To learn more, please visit www.LifeStance.com.

SOURCE LifeStance Health