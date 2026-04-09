LifeStance Publishes Outcomes Data Validating the Benefit of Mental Health Treatment at Scale

Analysis of 180,000 Patients Validates Measurement-Informed Care for Anxiety and Depression

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeStance Health, one of the nation's largest providers of outpatient mental health care, published new clinical outcomes data demonstrating that LifeStance patients treated for anxiety and depression broadly experienced clinically significant improvements in their symptoms.

The analysis included nearly 180,000 patients who initiated care between September 2024 and December 2025 across the 33 states LifeStance serves. Key findings include:

Anxiety improvement: 79% of LifeStance patients showed clinically significant improvements in symptoms of anxiety*

79% of LifeStance patients showed clinically significant improvements in symptoms of anxiety* Depression improvement: 73% of LifeStance patients showed clinically significant improvements in symptoms of depression*

73% of LifeStance patients showed clinically significant improvements in symptoms of depression* Results were consistent across all U.S. geographic regions

*Among 140,000 individuals with at least moderate anxiety and 150,000 individuals with at least moderate depression.

Patients were evaluated using two widely used mental health screening tools: the GAD-7 for anxiety and the PHQ-9 for depression. Through LifeStance's measurement‑informed care model, patients complete GAD‑7 and PHQ‑9 assessments at regular intervals, allowing clinicians to track progress over time and adjust care as needed.

LifeStance is committed to clinical excellence and delivering high-quality care. Its model is designed to support improved patient outcomes, including in-person and telehealth options to expand access and support patient engagement; integrated therapy and medication management for more comprehensive and personalized care; and measurement-informed practices that allow clinicians to track and adjust treatment over time.

"For too long, patients seeking mental health care have not had the same clear way to track progress that exists in other areas of medicine, like a blood pressure reading or an A1C result," said Dr. Stephanie Eken, Chief Medical Officer, LifeStance. "Measurement-informed care is changing that dynamic. Our data shows that when patients receive high-quality mental health care, they get better—and LifeStance is demonstrating that at scale."

The full anxiety and depression treatment outcomes analysis is available at LifeStance.com.

About LifeStance

Founded in 2017, LifeStance (Nasdaq: LFST) is reimagining mental health. We are one of the nation's largest providers of virtual and in-person outpatient mental health care for children, adolescents and adults experiencing a variety of mental health conditions. Our mission is to help people lead healthier, more fulfilling lives by improving access to trusted, affordable and personalized mental healthcare. LifeStance and its supported practices employ approximately 8,000 psychiatrists, advanced practice nurses, psychologists and therapists and operate across 33 states and more than 550 centers.

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SOURCE LifeStance Health