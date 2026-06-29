Lifeway® Foods' Farmer Cheese Selected as a Good Housekeeping 2026 Snack Awards Winner

Leading kefir brand's high protein cottage cheese alternative

MORTON GROVE, Ill., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: LWAY) ("Lifeway" or the "Company"), the leading U.S. supplier of kefir and fermented probiotic products to support the microbiome, announced today that its Farmer Cheese was named a winner in Good Housekeeping's 2026 Snack Awards. The full list of awards can be found on goodhousekeeping.com/snacks2026.

Lifeway Farmer Cheese

Lifeway Farmer Cheese is a premium cultured soft cheese made with Lifeway Foods' small batch, artisanal recipe, combining a flavor profile similar to cottage cheese with the creamy, spreadable texture of cream cheese. Designed to support digestive health and overall wellness, its nutrient-rich profile includes 12 live and active probiotic cultures, 15 grams of high-quality, bioavailable protein and 120mg of calcium per serving. Farmer Cheese is also lactose intolerance-friendly, gluten free and naturally low in sodium with no added salt or sugar, making it a satisfying and nutritious way to elevate everyday meals, from toast and sandwiches to smoothies and desserts.

This year marks the second time Lifeway Farmer Cheese has been named a winner in Good Housekeeping's Snack Awards, reinforcing the product's growing popularity among consumers as demand continues to rise for protein-rich, gut-friendly foods. The recognition follows a milestone year for the brand, including its recent expansion of Farmer Cheese into 2,000 Walmart locations nationwide, further increasing access for shoppers across the country.

Lifeway Foods Farmer Cheese is available at grocers nationwide. The creamy, blended consistency makes it the perfect texture for a wide variety of sweet and savory dishes, and it frequently appears as a key ingredient in viral recipe trends like Japanese cheesecake, dot cakes and upgraded cottage cheese ice cream. To find it near you, visit: https://lifewaykefir.com/where-to-buy/.

About Lifeway Foods, Inc.

Lifeway Foods, Inc., which has been recognized as one of America's Growth Leaders by TIME, as Dairy Foods' Processor of the Year 2025, one of Forbes' Best Small Companies and named to Inc.'s 2025 Best in Business list in the Best Challenger Brands category, is America's leading supplier of the probiotic, fermented beverage known as kefir. In addition to its line of drinkable kefir, the Company also produces a variety of cheeses and a ProBugs® line for kids. Lifeway's tart and tangy fermented dairy products are now sold across the United States, Mexico, United Arab Emirates, Central America and the Caribbean. Learn how Lifeway is good for more than just you at lifewayfoods.com.

Contact:

Derek Miller

Vice President of Communications, Lifeway Foods

Email: [email protected]

General inquiries:

Lifeway Foods, Inc.

Phone: 847-967-1010

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Lifeway Foods, Inc.