Kefir-Leader Lifeway Foods CEO Julie Smolyansky Honored in Progressive Grocer's Top Women in Grocery for Second Consecutive Year

Industry award honoring extraordinary female leadership in the food retail and grocery industry.

MORTON GROVE, Ill., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: LWAY) ("Lifeway" or the "Company"), the leading U.S. supplier of kefir and fermented probiotic products to support the microbiome, proudly announced today that its President and CEO, Julie Smolyansky, has been honored as one of Progressive Grocer's 2026 Top Women in Grocery for the second consecutive year.

Julie Smolyansky, President and CEO of Lifeway Foods

The Top Women in Grocery award, one of the most respected honors in the retail and consumer packaged goods industry, has celebrated female executives who are redefining the grocery space through innovation, business excellence, and mentorship for two decades. As a second-year honoree, Julie's recognition reflects her sustained impact on Lifeway's growth and on emerging trends reshaping the grocery aisle.

Under her leadership, Julie has transformed kefir from a niche product into a mainstream functional food, positioning Lifeway at the forefront of the growing wellness movement. By making probiotic nutrition more accessible and elevating consumer awareness of gut health, Julie has helped drive both category growth and Lifeway's continued success. In March 2026, the Company reported record-breaking full-year 2025 net sales of $212.5 million, marking its sixth consecutive year of strong, volume-led growth.

"I am honored to be recognized again by Progressive Grocer, especially during this milestone 20th anniversary year of Top Women in Grocery," said Julie Smolyansky, President and CEO of Lifeway Foods. "It feels amazing to be celebrated alongside so many inspiring women shaping the future of our industry. As a woman leading a public company in an industry that hasn't always made room for us, I don't take a moment like this for granted. I hope it encourages other women in food and retail to keep pushing, keep building and keep supporting one another."

Over the past year, Julie has continued to accelerate Lifeway's growth by expanding the Company's portfolio of functional probiotic dairy products, including the launches of Muscle Mates and Probiotic Kefir Butter, while bringing Lifeway's legacy Farmer Cheese to more consumers through expansion into 2,000 Walmart stores nationwide. She has also strengthened the brand's presence through partnerships with trend-setting retailers and foodservice brands, including Erewhon, Joe & The Juice and Drugstore, helping introduce probiotic-rich foods to new audiences.

By combining innovation and advocacy, Julie continues to elevate both Lifeway and the broader probiotic dairy category while championing women's leadership across the food and retail industries.

To learn more about Lifeway's products and mission, visit lifewayfoods.com.

About Lifeway Foods, Inc.

Lifeway Foods, Inc., which has been recognized as one of America's Growth Leaders by TIME, as Dairy Foods' Processor of the Year 2025, one of Forbes' Best Small Companies and named to Inc.'s 2025 Best in Business list in the Best Challenger Brands category, is America's leading supplier of the probiotic, fermented beverage known as kefir. In addition to its line of drinkable kefir, the Company also produces a variety of cheeses and a ProBugs® line for kids. Lifeway's tart and tangy fermented dairy products are now sold across the United States, Mexico, United Arab Emirates, Central America and the Caribbean. Learn how Lifeway is good for more than just you at lifewayfoods.com.

Contact:

Derek Miller

Vice President of Communications, Lifeway Foods

Email: [email protected]

General inquiries:

Lifeway Foods, Inc.

Phone: 847-967-1010

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Lifeway Foods, Inc.