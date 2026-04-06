Lifeway Foods to Host Retro-Inspired Wellness House in Palm Springs During Festival Weekend

Brand Celebrates 40th Anniversary with Poolside Wellness Experience Featuring Debbie Gibson, Autograf, Festival-Inspired Menu Moments and More

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: LWAY) ("Lifeway" or "the Company"), the leading U.S. supplier of kefir and fermented probiotic products, will kick off California's iconic desert festival weekend with an exclusive retro-inspired wellness house in Palm Springs on Friday, April 10, 2026.

Lifeway Culture House

As Lifeway celebrates its 40th anniversary in 2026, the brand is bringing a playful nod to the 1980s and 1990s to the desert with an immersive poolside experience that blends nostalgic design, modern wellness, and festival-ready fun. Hosted by Lifeway's CEO Julie Smolyansky, the afternoon event will bring together media, influencers, tastemakers, and wellness enthusiasts for a celebration of Lifeway's legacy and continued role in shaping the modern wellness conversation.

The experience will feature special performances by Debbie Gibson and Autograf, alongside a curated mix of beauty activations, branded moments, and poolside experiences. Guests can enjoy a hair-braiding station, exclusive swag items, laid-back desert vibes, and a menu of healthy, high-protein, probiotic-packed bites and sips inspired by Julie Smolyansky's cookbook, The Kefir Cookbook, and festival season.

Featured menu items will include artist- and festival-inspired creations such as the Here Comes the Sun Breakfast Bowl, Purple Haze Smoothie, Yummy Yummy Georgia Peach Dirty Mocktail, It's Me Espresso Japanese Cheesecake with Lifeway Farmer Cheese, and Farmer Cheese with Black Caviar Blini Bites, among other offerings.

Expected attendees include influencers such as Gabi Lopes, Chayse Byrd, and Lauren Gibson.

"This event is designed to celebrate Lifeway's 40-year legacy in a way that feels fresh, joyful, and culturally relevant," said Julie Smolyansky, CEO of Lifeway Foods. "We're excited to bring together music, wellness, community, and delicious probiotic foods and beverages in a setting that reflects both our heritage and where the brand is headed next."

The event will take place from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. PT in Palm Springs, California, with the house address provided upon RSVP. Media are welcome to attend anytime during event hours with advance credentialing.

Photo and Interview Opportunities

Julie Smolyansky onsite (timing available upon request)

Poolside event activations and branded moments

Festival-inspired food and beverage offerings

Influencer and guest arrivals

Media RSVP / Contact

Lifeway Foods PR, CBC

[email protected]

About Lifeway Foods, Inc.

Lifeway Foods, Inc., which has been recognized as one of America's Growth Leaders by TIME, as Dairy Foods' Processor of the Year 2025, one of Forbes' Best Small Companies, and named to Inc.'s 2025 Best in Business list in the Best Challenger Brands category, is America's leading supplier of the probiotic, fermented beverage known as kefir. In addition to its line of drinkable kefir, the Company also produces a variety of cheeses and a ProBugs® line for kids. Lifeway's tart and tangy fermented dairy products are now sold across the United States, Mexico, Ireland, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, and France. Learn how Lifeway is good for more than just you at lifewayfoods.com.

SOURCE Lifeway Foods, Inc.