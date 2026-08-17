Lightera Announces Global Manufacturing Expansion to Support Growing AI Infrastructure Demand

NORCROSS, Ga., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightera today announced plans to significantly expand its global manufacturing capacity for optical fiber and optical fiber cable to support accelerating demand associated with artificial intelligence, hyperscale data centers, cloud services, and next-generation communications infrastructure.

The expansion will include investments across Lightera operations in the United States and affiliated manufacturing capabilities in Brazil, Japan, and India, strengthening the company's ability to meet growing global demand for high-performance optical fiber and rollable ribbon cable. Strong customer demand, including long-term purchase commitments, underpins the expansion. Additional production capacity is expected to come online progressively beginning in the second half of FY2028.

"Artificial intelligence is fundamentally transforming the world's communications infrastructure and driving unprecedented requirements for fiber density, performance, and scale," said Holly Hulse, Chief Executive Officer of Lightera. "This expansion reflects our long-term commitment to growing alongside our customers by increasing manufacturing capacity, strengthening our global supply chain, and continuing to innovate the advanced optical technologies required for the next generation of AI and cloud infrastructure."

Demand for high-capacity optical connectivity continues to increase as hyperscale cloud providers expand AI and data center infrastructure worldwide. Lightera's Rollable Ribbon Cable technology is designed to support these increasingly fiber-dense networks while enabling efficient installation and scalable deployment.

Beyond expanding manufacturing capacity, Lightera continues to invest across the optical communications ecosystem, including advanced connector technologies, high-density connectivity solutions, multicore fiber (MCF), hollow core fiber (HCF), ocean fiber, fusion splicing, and global research and development. Together, these investments position Lightera to deliver the scale, performance, and innovation required to support the continued evolution of AI, cloud, and communications infrastructure worldwide.

About Lightera

Lightera is a global leader in optical fiber and connectivity solutions. Built on a legacy of expertise in optical science, we provide high-performance solutions that enable faster, more reliable, and sustainable connections for businesses, communities, and industries worldwide.

With operational headquarters in Norcross, Georgia, U.S.A., Lightera serves customers across telecommunications, enterprise, industrial, generative AI, data centers, 5G/6G, utilities, medical, aerospace, defense, and sensing markets.

Lightera is part of Furukawa Electric Group, a pioneer in advancing the next generation of infrastructure through integrated solutions in connectivity, information, energy, and mobility, to create a safe, peaceful, and sustainable world.

Please visit www.Lightera.com

SOURCE Lightera