Lightfully Opens Downtown Santa Barbara Outpatient Program, Expanding Access to Mental Health Care on the Central Coast

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightfully today announced the upcoming opening of Lightfully Santa Barbara, a new outpatient mental health program for adults offering structured day treatment and intensive outpatient care - known clinically as Partial Hospitalization (PHP) and Intensive Outpatient (IOP). The program opens July 8 and is now accepting inquiries and referrals.

The new Downtown Santa Barbara location offers Partial Hospitalization (PHP) and Intensive Outpatient (IOP) programs for adults, providing structured, evidence-based care for individuals experiencing depression, anxiety disorders, trauma-related conditions, personality disorders, thought disorders, suicidality, and self-harm behaviors.

This expansion reflects Lightfully's commitment to increasing access to care across California.. The Santa Barbara location represents a strategic response to growing demand for high-quality mental health services in the region.

"With the opening of this location, we're continuing our mission to make care more accessible while delivering a level of clinical excellence and personalization that truly meets people where they are," said Jennifer Crute, CEO of Lightfully Behavioral Health. "We're proud to be part of the Santa Barbara community and to support individuals and families in need of care."

At the core of Lightfully's approach is its Precision Care Model (PCM), a data-driven, evidence-based framework that combines proven therapeutic techniques to deliver personalized treatment plans tailored to each client's unique needs. This approach is designed to address the underlying drivers of mental health conditions while supporting measurable progress.

The Santa Barbara program focuses exclusively on adult PHP and IOP services, complementing Lightfully's broader continuum of care, which includes residential treatment and virtual programs across California. Lightfully works with most major commercial insurance plans to help reduce financial barriers to treatment.

For more information or to refer a client, visit www.lightfully.com or contact the admissions team.

About Lightfully Behavioral Health

Lightfully Behavioral Health provides evidence-based mental health treatment through a continuum of care, including residential treatment (RTC), partial hospitalization (PHP), intensive outpatient (IOP), and virtual programs. Guided by its Precision Care Model, Lightfully delivers personalized treatment designed to address the root drivers of mental health conditions which supports lasting recovery. Lightfully is committed to expanding access to high-quality mental health care across California and beyond.

Lightfully Santa Barbara

111 W Micheltorena St. Suite 210

Santa Barbara, CA 93101

SOURCE Lightfully Behavioral Health