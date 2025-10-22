Lightfully Behavioral Health Expands Access to Specialized Schizoaffective Disorder Treatment Across Full Continuum of Care

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightfully Behavioral Health has announced the expansion of its clinical services to include comprehensive care for individuals living with Schizoaffective Disorder. Clients can now be admitted directly to any level of care - Residential (RTC), Partial Hospitalization (PHP), or Intensive Outpatient (IOP) - at Lightfully's Los Angeles, San Diego, Thousand Oaks, and San Jose locations, as well as its virtual IOP and PHP programs throughout the state of California.

This expansion addresses a critical community need for Schizoaffective Disorder care and reflects Lightfully's commitment to serve individuals facing complex mental health challenges - including conditions that are often difficult to treat through other programs.

Schizoaffective Disorder is a mental health condition that includes symptoms of schizophrenia and mood disorders. It is marked by mood swings, ranging from depressive episodes to manic periods, alongside other symptoms such as hallucinations, delusions, and disorganized thinking. The combination of symptoms can make daily functioning challenging and significantly impact relationships, work, and social activities.

"We recognize that individuals living with Schizoaffective Disorder often face significant barriers to accessing appropriate, integrated care," said Jennifer Steiner, CEO of Lightfully Behavioral Health. "Opening admissions into every level of care lets individuals start where they'll benefit most, removes obstacles and provides access to compassionate, evidence-based treatment. With our Precision Care Model, we tailor each client's plan to address their full scope of symptoms, ensuring treatment is as individualized as the people we serve."

Lightfully's Precision Care Model goes beyond symptom management to identify the root causes of distress. By combining therapy, medication management, and skills-based interventions, expert clinicians develop individualized treatment plans to address psychosis, mood instability, and negative symptoms - all within an integrated framework of care.

Lightfully Behavioral Health is a premier mental healthcare provider in California, offering a full continuum of care, including Residential Treatment Centers (RTC), Partial Hospitalization Programs (PHP), Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOP), and Virtual Services. With a focus on compassion, evidence-based practices, and whole-person centered care, Lightfully helps clients address root causes of individual mental health symptoms and build sustainable change in their lives.

For more information, to schedule an assessment, or to speak with a clinical expert, please visit www.lightfully.com or call 888.576.2808.

