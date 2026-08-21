LightInTheBox to Report Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results on Wednesday, August 26, 2026

SINGAPORE, Aug. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: LITB) ("LightInTheBox" or the "Company"), a global consumer lifestyle company, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026 before the open of U.S. markets on Wednesday, August 26, 2026.

LightInTheBox's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on August 26, 2026 (8:00 p.m. Hong Kong/Singapore time on the same day).

Preregistration Information

Participants can register for the conference call by going to https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10054770-hu76t5.html. Upon registration, participants will receive dial-in numbers, an event passcode, and a unique access PIN.

To join the conference, simply dial the number in the calendar invite you receive after preregistering, enter the event passcode followed by your unique access PIN, and you will be connected to the conference instantly.

A telephone replay will be available two hours after the conclusion of the conference call through September 2, 2026. The dial-in details are:

US/Canada: +1-855-883-1031

Singapore: 800-101-3223

Hong Kong, China: 800-930-639

Replay PIN: 10056871

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website at https://ir.ador.com.

About LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd.

Founded in 2007, LightInTheBox is a global direct-to-consumer (DTC) e-commerce company dedicated to delivering a joyful lifestyle to consumers worldwide. Leveraging AI-driven market insights and agile supply chain systems, the Company aims to capture consumer preferences and sentiment to offer differentiated products and drive consumer engagement through deep emotional resonance.

LightInTheBox also adopts a brand matrix strategy by launching its own apparel brands, including Ador, to further strengthen its position as a global consumer lifestyle company. Additionally, LightInTheBox offers a comprehensive suite of services to e-commerce companies, including advertising, supply chain management, payment processing, order fulfillment, and shipping and delivery solutions.

For more information, please visit https://ir.ador.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Investor Relations

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd.

Email: [email protected]

Serena Huang

Octans Capital Group

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd.