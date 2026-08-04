Lightning Docs Surpasses $100 Billion in Lifetime Loan Originations

The milestone tracks the transformation of the industry itself. In 2018, originating $1 billion in a year made a lender an outlier. Today, multiple Lightning Docs clients clear that mark every year, with over 60% of the nation's top 50 private lenders running their loan documents through Lightning Docs.

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightning Docs, the official loan document software of the American Association of Private Lenders®, has surpassed $100 billion in cumulative loan origination since 2018. More than 60% of the 50 largest private lenders in the country use the platform. So do leading Non-QM lenders, credit unions, and private lending law firms, all of whom rely on Lightning Docs to produce fully compliant document packages in minutes.

The milestone reflects how much the industry has changed since Lightning Docs launched in 2018. Back then, a private lender originating $1 billion in a single year was an industry rarity. Today, that threshold is a benchmark rather than an exception: Multiple Lightning Docs clients each originate more than $1 billion in business-purpose loans annually, and several are on track to exceed $4 billion in 2026. In just a few years, business-purpose lending has matured from a niche corner of real estate finance into an institutional asset class, drawing capital markets buyers, Non-QM entrants, and institutionally backed originators. Along with this progression, Lightning Docs has become the common documentation infrastructure beneath the industry's largest players.

Developed by the partners of Fortra Law, the nation's largest private lending law firm, Lightning Docs is the leading automated loan document software for business-purpose lending. The platform supports every business-purpose loan type, from short-term bridge loans to 30-year DSCR loans. It covers commercial properties, ground-up construction, extensions, modifications, and other complex scenarios in all 50 states. Its documents are considered the gold standard by capital markets loan purchasers and securitization parties.

"What sets Lightning Docs apart is a combination most platforms can't offer: documents that stand on real legal expertise, paired with technology that keeps getting better release after release," said Kevin Werner, Co-Founder and CEO of Renovo Financial. "That's why we've run more than 24,000 RTL and DSCR loans, over $12 billion, through the platform since 2021."

Lightning Docs' production data shows the scale of adoption. Since 2018, the platform has generated more than 192,000 loans, with a 52% bridge and 48% DSCR split. In 2026 through June, it produced 39,874 loans (45.7% bridge, 54.3% DSCR), reflecting continued diversification of demand across loan types. The platform now produces over 7,000 loans and more than $4 billion in loan origination every month, or nearly $50 billion annualized. That makes Lightning Docs one of the largest single sources of business-purpose loan documentation in the country.

"In business-purpose lending, execution matters just as much as capital. You need technology built by people who understand the unique demands of private lending," said William J. Tessar, CEO and President of CV3 Financial Services. "Lightning Docs has helped CV3 close more than $4 billion across nearly 12,000 RTL and DSCR loans in less than three years, providing a foundation built to scale as we've grown."

"When Lightning Docs launched in 2018, a private lender originating $1 billion in a year was a unicorn," said Nema Daghbandan, CEO of Lightning Docs. "Today we have multiple clients each originating well over $1 billion annually. Lightning Docs has become the platform serious originators standardize on. Crossing $100 billion shows that the challenges we first solved for private lenders now extend across the entire business-purpose market. Non-QM lenders, credit unions, and institutional originators keep turning to us for the same compliance, scalability, and jurisdiction-current accuracy the largest names in private lending already trust."

The platform's reach now extends well beyond traditional private lenders, as Evan Stone, CEO of Non-QM lender Champions Funding, explained.

"Lightning Docs isn't just a document generator. It's a compliance engine built specifically for business-purpose lending. That distinction is why we trusted it to power more than $6 billion across 15,000-plus DSCR loans since 2022, and why I see it becoming essential infrastructure for serious Non-QM lenders in this space."

Lightning Docs continues to invest in the platform as the business-purpose lending industry grows, including expanded API integrations, enhanced loan document features, and streamlined onboarding. That work has earned the company a HousingWire Tech 100 designation for the second consecutive year and a place on the Inc. Regionals' 2026 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Pacific list.

About Lightning Docs

Initially developed by the partners of Fortra Law, the nation's largest private lending law firm, Lightning Docs is the industry's leading automated loan document software for lenders who make business-purpose loans. The platform instantly produces attorney-grade, compliant loan documents across all 50 states. It covers every business-purpose loan type, including short-term bridge and fix-and-flip loans, 30-year DSCR rental loans, ground-up construction, and complex modifications. Lightning Docs is the official loan document software of the American Association of Private Lenders®. More than 60% of the nation's top 50 private lenders use it, along with many of the country's largest Non-QM lenders. Since 2018, lenders have originated more than $100 billion using Lightning Docs. For more information, visit www.lightningdocs.ai .

SOURCE Lightning Docs LLC