Deephaven Scales DSCR Lending Nationwide with Lightning Docs API Integration

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Deephaven Mortgage, one of the nation's 10 largest Non-QM lenders, has announced the completion of a custom API integration with Lightning Docs, the official loan documents of the American Association of Private Lenders®. With this new integration, Deephaven's team can seamlessly produce DSCR loan document packages in seconds by transferring loan data instantaneously from its proprietary loan origination system into Lightning Docs—reducing time and costs while enabling exponential scalability.

Deephaven launched in 2012 as a pioneer in the Non-QM lending space. In 2017, recognizing the growth potential in the DSCR market, the company expanded operations into DSCR loans. However, doing so effectively, responsibly, and efficiently required the right partners and infrastructure. They needed a purpose-built DSCR solution aligned with how business-purpose loans are actually structured.

The Deephaven team chose Lightning Docs for its deep legal expertise in business-purpose lending and its ability to create complete, DSCR-specific document packages—including documents designed for entity borrowers. Combined with Lightning Docs' 50-state compliance, the platform removed all barriers to confidently scaling their DSCR business.

"Our previous document platform worked well for consumer loans, but we knew we needed a solution tailored to the intricacies and compliance requirements of DSCR," said Dank Pinckney, General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer at Deephaven. "Lightning Docs not only delivered the right documents—they continue to be an ongoing partner in helping us navigate the regulatory landscape for business-purpose loans."

In May 2023, Deephaven closed 16 DSCR loans using Lightning Docs. Five months later, that figure had nearly doubled. After the first full year, production reached 199 DSCR loans, and today Deephaven is closing more than 300 DSCR loans per month on the system.

"Deephaven's success highlights what's possible when Non-QM lenders take a deliberate approach to DSCR lending," said Nema Daghbandan, CEO of Lightning Docs. "By choosing to leverage document automation designed specifically for business-purpose loans and integrating it directly into their systems, they've built a more efficient and compliant operation that can scale with greater confidence."

Deephaven is now one of the 10 largest Non-QM lenders in the country and has produced DSCR loan documents in all 50 states and Washington D.C. by using Lightning Docs. This partnership exemplifies how the contemporary private lending industry can redefine the once slow and costly loan closing process by turning to faster, more seamless documentation with Lightning Docs.

About Deephaven

Deephaven was founded in 2012 to provide mortgages to the millions of Americans who, for one reason or another, are unable to qualify for a traditional, government-backed loan. As a Non-QM mortgage lender, Deephaven offers loans through a network of 1000+ independent mortgage brokers and acquires loans from over 200 correspondent partners. Deephaven is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina and is owned by Pretium, a highly specialized investment manager focused on real estate, mortgage finance and corporate debt. For more information, visit www.deephavenmortgage.com.

About Lightning Docs

Initially developed by the partners of Fortra Law, the nation's largest private lending law firm, Lightning Docs is the industry's leading automated loan document software designed specifically for business purpose lenders. The platform instantly produces attorney-grade, compliant loan documents, helping lenders save time and scale up their businesses, and is utilized by 60% of the nation's top fifty private lenders. For more information, visit www.lightningdocs.ai.

SOURCE Lightning Docs LLC