Lightpath Monetizes Digital Services and Powers AI-Driven Innovation with Oracle

Digital infrastructure and connectivity provider leverages Oracle Communications solutions and Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications to automate key business processes and improve time to market with new customer offers

AUSTIN, Texas, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightpath is using Oracle Cloud Scale Billing to transform its business through faster service delivery, more agile monetization capabilities, and improved operational efficiency. With the solution, the company can now streamline complex billing processes for its diverse enterprise customers. This includes enabling concurrent support for multiple pricing and payment models, in any hierarchical structure, across large installations with millions of IoT devices. Lightpath is also using Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications for finance and supply chain, integrated with Oracle Cloud Scale Billing to increase productivity, reduce costs, improve controls, and quickly respond to changing demand, supply, and market conditions.

Lightpath also plans to use Oracle Unified Assurance for real-time service observability insights. The machine learning (ML)-driven solution will help proactively mitigate issues that could impact Lightpath service and cause disruptions for customers.

"Oracle's modern digital solutions are essential for our next phase of growth," said Jason Tibbs, Chief Information Officer, Lightpath. "This partnership empowers us to accelerate our time-to-market for new services and enrich experiences for our customers. As our business evolves, Oracle Cloud Scale Billing will help us deliver more sophisticated offers, while Oracle Fusion Applications for finance and supply chain help to automate key business processes with embedded AI so we can dedicate more time and resources to better serving our customers."

Lightpath operates an AI-grade, all-fiber network spanning more than 12,100 route miles, connecting 185+ data centers and over 17,500 lit locations across major U.S. metro markets. Its footprint includes the NYC Metropolitan Area, Long Island, New Jersey, Southern Connecticut, Boston, Eastern Pennsylvania, Ashburn, Miami, Columbus, and Phoenix. Through wholly owned metro and long-haul fiber deployments, Lightpath delivers high-capacity, low-latency connectivity designed to support AI infrastructure at scale. The company serves a diverse customer base across healthcare, education, government, financial services, media, carrier, and hyperscaler sectors.

Transforming business operations

Oracle Cloud Scale Billing provides Lightpath with the modern architecture to efficiently support innovative enterprise services with cloud native applications and multi-cloud support across industries. This includes delivering a flexible, comprehensive billing and revenue management system and broad capabilities to manage subscriptions, bills and invoices, collections, payments, settlements, and receivables. The solution—part of the Oracle Cloud Scale Monetization portfolio— will help the company to meet growing demand for its enterprise services, including dark fiber, private networks, and security services.

The Oracle Customer Solutions for Industries consulting team partnered closely with Lightpath to meet an ambitious go-live timeline for this first project phase, implementing a flexible billing solution to accelerate the rollout of new products and services. Oracle's robust data migration approach enabled a smooth transition from the legacy system to the new monetization platform.

Oracle Unified Assurance will also enable Lightpath to increase agility and efficiency through near real-time network and service observability. With ML-driven advanced root cause analysis capabilities, Lightpath's operations teams can swiftly identify and prioritize service-impacting issues and initiate targeted actions to quickly resolve them.

Lightpath implemented Oracle Fusion Applications to help optimize its finance and supply chain processes by leveraging embedded AI for increased efficiency, expanded insights, and improved decision-making. For example, Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) enables Lightpath to increase productivity, reduce costs, and improve financial controls, while Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) streamlines reporting and simplifies financial planning. In addition, Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM) helps Lightpath to maximize order fulfillment, minimize costs and risks, and efficiently navigate business disruptions.

"As a digital network company, Lightpath needed solutions that can not only enhance its business operations, but truly optimize the rewards of its continued innovations," said Payam Sharifi, senior vice president for application sales, Oracle Communications, Media, and Entertainment. "This work exemplifies how a modern architecture and access to the latest embedded AI capabilities are crucial for success in today's dynamic market."

To learn more about Oracle Communications industry solutions, visit us at Digital Transformation World and the Oracle Communications LinkedIn page.

About Lightpath

Lightpath builds, owns and operates an AI-grade, all-fiber network across 11 major U.S. metro markets, delivering high-capacity, low-latency connectivity for cloud, data center, and mission-critical enterprise workloads. Purpose-built for scale and resilience, Lightpath supports dark fiber, wavelength, and Ethernet services, paired with hands-on engineering and direct operational accountability. For more than 30 years, enterprises, public-sector organizations, hyperscalers and neoclouds have trusted Lightpath to power essential systems and innovation. Lightpath is jointly owned by Optimum Communications, Inc. (NYSE: OPTU) and Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners.

About Oracle Communications

Oracle Communications provides integrated communications and cloud solutions for Service Providers and Enterprises to accelerate their digital transformation journey in a communications-driven world from network evolution to digital business to customer experience. www.oracle.com/communications.

About Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications

Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications provide an integrated suite of AI-powered cloud applications that enable organizations to execute faster, make smarter decisions, and lower costs. Oracle Fusion Applications include:

Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP): Provides a comprehensive suite of AI-powered finance and operations applications that help organizations increase productivity, reduce costs, expand insights, improve decision-making, and enhance controls.

Provides a comprehensive suite of AI-powered finance and operations applications that help organizations increase productivity, reduce costs, expand insights, improve decision-making, and enhance controls. Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM): Provides a unified AI-powered HR platform that connects people, processes, and data to help organizations automate the employee lifecycle, enhance the employee experience, and drive better business outcomes with a human-agent workforce.

Provides a unified AI-powered HR platform that connects people, processes, and data to help organizations automate the employee lifecycle, enhance the employee experience, and drive better business outcomes with a human-agent workforce. Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM): Provides a unified AI-powered platform that integrates supply chain and operations processes and helps organizations enhance resilience and quickly adapt to market changes.

Provides a unified AI-powered platform that integrates supply chain and operations processes and helps organizations enhance resilience and quickly adapt to market changes. Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience (CX): Provides a suite of AI-powered applications that helps organizations manage marketing, sales, and service processes to win business, build stronger customer relationships, and improve customer experiences.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Trademark

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

SOURCE Oracle