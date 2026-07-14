Oracle Introduces AI-Native Builder Experience to Create and Run Agentic Applications in Oracle Fusion Applications

New no-code and pro-code capabilities enable customers and partners to build Fusion Agentic Applications backed by specialized agent teams, Fusion business objects, workflows, approvals, governance, and auditability

With the new AI Studio Skill, developers can now use familiar tools such as VS Code, OpenAI Codex, Claude Code, CLIs, and Git to build agentic applications within the same Fusion-native framework for governance that Oracle uses

AUSTIN, Texas, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle today announced a new AI-native builder experience for Oracle AI Agent Studio for Fusion Applications that enables customers and partners to create and run Fusion Agentic Applications natively within Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications. Fusion Agentic Applications represent a new class of enterprise application: outcome-driven systems backed by teams of specialized AI agents that reason, coordinate, and decide, then execute work through Fusion business objects, workflows, tools, policies, approvals, and logged actions.

Unlike standalone agents, copilots, or disconnected AI automation tools, Fusion Agentic Applications are designed to operate inside the enterprise system where the work already happens. They run natively in Oracle Fusion Applications, inherit Fusion security and governance controls, act against Fusion business objects and workflows, and provide the auditability required for enterprise execution.

The new builder experience brings no-code, low-code, and pro-code development into one Fusion-native framework. Business users can start with natural language using the Agentic Applications Builder, while developers and partners can use the new AI Studio Skill to build with Visual Studio Code, standard command-line interfaces, Git-based workflows, and AI coding agents or assistants including Codex and Claude Code. This will help builders with all levels of experience create AI-native systems that execute enterprise work with built-in security, governance controls, and auditability.

"Enterprise software is moving beyond systems that record work to systems that actively drive and execute outcomes," said Chris Leone, executive vice president, Applications Development, Oracle. "With this new builder experience, customers and partners can build Fusion Agentic Applications that are backed by specialized agent teams and run natively inside Oracle Fusion Applications, where the business objects, workflows, security, approvals, and auditability already exist. This is fundamentally different from building disconnected AI automations and then trying to bolt on enterprise controls later."

Fusion Agentic Applications are not AI wrappers around enterprise software. They are complete business applications designed around specific outcomes, such as accelerating financial close, improving collections, reducing service escalations, optimizing workforce operations, or streamlining supply chain execution.

With Oracle AI Agent Studio for Fusion Applications, organizations can build, connect, execute, and run AI automation and agentic applications using reusable Oracle, partner, and external agents.

In addition, this native runtime approach addresses one of the biggest barriers to enterprise AI adoption: moving from prototype to production. When AI applications are built outside the enterprise system, organizations must separately solve identity, data access, approvals, audit trails, observability, governance controls, and lifecycle management. With Fusion Agentic Applications, those capabilities are built into the runtime from the start.

The new capabilities, integrations, and AI Studio Skill create a unified builder experience spanning natural language no-code, low-code, and pro-code development. The latest updates enable organizations to:

Create complete agentic applications, not just standalone agents: Helps builders create outcome-driven Fusion Agentic Applications backed by specialized agent teams, user experiences, workflows, tools, policy controls, approvals, and runtime assets that operate together as one application.

Helps builders create outcome-driven Fusion Agentic Applications backed by specialized agent teams, user experiences, workflows, tools, policy controls, approvals, and runtime assets that operate together as one application. Deploy natively in Oracle Fusion Applications: Helps organizations run agentic applications inside Oracle Fusion Applications without separate runtimes, external orchestration layers, or custom infrastructure. Agentic applications can execute against Fusion business objects and workflows while inheriting Oracle Fusion Applications' security, governance controls, approvals, and auditability controls.

Helps organizations run agentic applications inside Oracle Fusion Applications without separate runtimes, external orchestration layers, or custom infrastructure. Agentic applications can execute against Fusion business objects and workflows while inheriting Oracle Fusion Applications' security, governance controls, approvals, and auditability controls. Build with modern developer tools: Helps developers and partners build AI agents and agentic applications faster using the AI Studio Skill with familiar tools and workflows. Developers can use Visual Studio Code, standard CLIs, and AI coding assistants such as Codex, Claude Code, and other Oracle tools, alongside Git-based lifecycle management, local validation, debugging, and CI/CD workflows.

Helps developers and partners build AI agents and agentic applications faster using the AI Studio Skill with familiar tools and workflows. Developers can use Visual Studio Code, standard CLIs, and AI coding assistants such as Codex, Claude Code, and other Oracle tools, alongside Git-based lifecycle management, local validation, debugging, and CI/CD workflows. Access reusable developer resources: Helps developers and partners accelerate agentic application development with ready-to-use assets and implementation guidance. A new public GitHub repository will provide templates, starter projects, sample applications, reusable assets, and reference architectures to help teams build and validate Fusion Agentic Applications faster.

Helps developers and partners accelerate agentic application development with ready-to-use assets and implementation guidance. A new public GitHub repository will provide templates, starter projects, sample applications, reusable assets, and reference architectures to help teams build and validate Fusion Agentic Applications faster. Connect agents with an open execution system: Helps enterprise teams coordinate work across Oracle, partner, third-party, and custom agents while inside the security and governance controls of Oracle Fusion Applications. Support for agent-to-agent interoperability patterns enables Oracle AI Data Platform agents, third-party agents, and custom-built agents to participate with the same capabilities as Fusion Agentic Applications.

Helps enterprise teams coordinate work across Oracle, partner, third-party, and custom agents while inside the security and governance controls of Oracle Fusion Applications. Support for agent-to-agent interoperability patterns enables Oracle AI Data Platform agents, third-party agents, and custom-built agents to participate with the same capabilities as Fusion Agentic Applications. Access a growing AI ecosystem: Helps customers and partners extend enterprise processes using reusable agents, workflows, connectors, templates, and agentic applications. Oracle AI Agent Marketplace, part of Oracle AI Agent Studio for Fusion Applications, is expanding to support a catalog of agentic applications in addition to the existing portfolio of AI agents. Lastly, there are now over 80,000 certified experts trained in Oracle AI Agent Studio to help organizations build, test, deploy, and manage AI across the enterprise.

Available at no additional cost, Oracle AI Agent Studio for Fusion Applications delivers easy-to-use tools, including orchestration, advanced testing, robust validation, and built-in security to help Oracle Fusion Applications customers and partners create and manage AI agents and agentic applications. By leveraging the same platform Oracle uses to create its own AI agents and Fusion Agentic Applications, customers and partners can extend the 1,000-plus AI agents delivered through Fusion Applications and the 22 new Fusion Agentic Applications that were launched earlier this year, create new ones, and deploy them as Fusion runtime artifacts across the enterprise.

Industry Validation

"Enterprise AI is moving fast, and our clients need a trusted partner that can rapidly unlock the full value of Oracle's embedded AI," said Lan Guan, chief AI and Data officer, Accenture. "Oracle's new builder experience meets developers where they already work, while Accenture helps clients turn on, govern, and scale these AI-powered capabilities. Together, we're helping clients move from AI potential to enterprise-wide impact—faster and with greater confidence than ever before."

"Oracle is redefining the next-generation application platform for the AI era by combining application, platform, and agentic capabilities in a single builder experience for professional and low-code developers," said Holger Mueller, vice president and principal analyst, Constellation Research. "Unlike alternative approaches that build agents outside the application platform, Oracle keeps agents, security, APIs, access, and governance all within a well-defined, trusted, and proven modern application platform."

"Enterprise clients are looking for pragmatic ways to move AI from pilots into production. The challenge is often not the technology itself, but how to integrate it into core business operations with appropriate security, oversight, and operational controls," said Mauro Schiavon, global chief commercial officer, Oracle Business, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "By enabling organizations to create agentic applications within the existing controls and workflows of Oracle Fusion Applications, Oracle can help bridge that gap, support faster execution, and help improve operational efficiency while maintaining the control and oversight enterprises expect."

"Oracle is pushing AI beyond copilots and advisors to deliver agentic systems that optimize process flows and execute work inside enterprise applications. Oracle's latest expansion of its AI Agent Studio and Marketplace leverages client-built agent guidance and governance to make agent creation and development possible for permitted workers regardless of their technical skills and abilities," said Zachary Chertok, senior research manager for HCM applications and agents, IDC. "Working from trusted governance, permissions management, systems controls, and data access management means that organizations can enable employees to build, configure, and support themselves and their teams with the agents they need to collaborate, innovate, and drive toward quality outcomes."

"Organizations are eager to unlock the potential of agentic AI in their business applications," said Kevin Sullivan, Oracle global alliance leader, PwC. "By building agentic capabilities natively into Fusion Applications, Oracle enables secure, governed, real-time actions at scale, helping organizations move from experimentation to adoption with greater confidence. Combined with PwC's deep industry expertise, these capabilities help deliver tangible business value with greater reliability and operational oversight."

About Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications

Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications provide an integrated suite of AI-powered cloud applications that enable organizations to execute faster, make smarter decisions, and lower costs. Oracle Fusion Applications include:

Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP): Provides a comprehensive suite of AI-powered finance and operations applications that help organizations increase productivity, reduce costs, expand insights, improve decision-making, and enhance controls.

Provides a comprehensive suite of AI-powered finance and operations applications that help organizations increase productivity, reduce costs, expand insights, improve decision-making, and enhance controls. Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM): Provides a unified AI-powered HR platform that connects all people-related processes and data to help organizations automate tasks throughout the employee lifecycle, improve the employee experience, and give HR leaders actionable workforce insights.

Provides a unified AI-powered HR platform that connects all people-related processes and data to help organizations automate tasks throughout the employee lifecycle, improve the employee experience, and give HR leaders actionable workforce insights. Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM): Provides a unified AI-powered platform that integrates supply chain and operations processes and helps organizations enhance resilience and quickly adapt to market changes.

Provides a unified AI-powered platform that integrates supply chain and operations processes and helps organizations enhance resilience and quickly adapt to market changes. Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience (CX): Provides a suite of AI-powered applications that help organizations manage marketing, sales, and service processes to win business, build stronger customer relationships, and improve customer experiences.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

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SOURCE Oracle