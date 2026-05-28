Lights, Camera, Laundry: all® free clear Laundry Detergent Hits the Big Screen in TriStar Pictures' 'The Breadwinner'

In the film, Nate Wilcox, played by comedian Nate Bargatze, must manage the household solo, and he quickly discovers that everyday household responsibilities – especially laundry – come with a learning curve. While Nate Wilcox's approach to housework is far from perfect and full of hilarious mishaps, he certainly gets one thing right from the start: reaching for all® free clear laundry detergent. all® free clear offers a powerful clean to tackle stains and odors without dyes and perfumes, and it's gentle on skin. It's a clean the whole family can feel good about.

"There is a universal truth in the chaos of keeping up with every day, at-home needs – including laundry," said Julia Galotto, Vice President of Marketing at Henkel. "From the laundry room to the big screen, this film recognizes the humor, heart and simple, yet important, choices that define our everyday lives – like choosing all® free clear detergent - a clean that families can feel good about."

The movie honors the unfiltered realness of everyday routines that connect us all. Through Nate Wilcox's journey, we see how quickly laundry can pile up, and how he relies on all® free clear detergent to carry him through even the longest wash days.

For your next laundry day, all® free clear offers a full line-up of laundry products, including detergent, fabric softener and dryer sheets. For more information, visit all-laundry.com or follow @all_laundry on Instagram and @alllaundry on TikTok and catch 'The Breadwinner' in theaters starting May 29.

About all®

Sold in the United States, all® free clear has been a recognized leader and laundry partner for generations. Its portfolio of laundry care products includes concentrated liquid and single dose pac detergents, as well as liquid and sheet fabric softeners. all® free clear detergent is the #1 recommended detergent brand by dermatologists, allergists and pediatricians for sensitive skin. Follow all® on Instagram @all_laundry, on TikTok @alllaundry and Facebook @alllaundry.

About Henkel in North America

Henkel's portfolio of well-known brands in North America includes all®, Purex® and Persil® laundry detergents, Snuggle® fabric softeners, Dial® soaps, Schwarzkopf® hair care, as well as Loctite®, Technomelt® and Bonderite® adhesives. With sales of about 6.1 billion US dollars (5.4 billion euros) in 2025, North America accounts for 26 percent of the company's global sales. Henkel employs more than 7,000 people across the U.S. and Canada. For more information, please visit www.henkel-northamerica.com and on X @Henkel_NA.

About The Breadwinner

Starring record-shattering comedian Nate Bargatze in his first feature film, The Breadwinner stars Bargatze as salesman Nate Wilcox and Mandy Moore as his wife, Katie. To Nate and their three children, Katie is the ultimate mom - she manages their comically chaotic household with equal parts efficiency and love, and everything runs perfectly. But when Katie's household invention leads to a once-in-a-lifetime deal on Shark Tank and takes her on a prolonged business trip, Nate has to figure out how to keep the house from (literally) falling apart. He and his kids soon learn that while he may not do it like mom, he can figure out how to do it his way. Welcome to the dad era.

Directed by Eric Appel. Written by Nate Bargatze & Dan Lagana. Produced by Jeremy Latcham, Nate Bargatze and Dan Lagana. Executive Producers are JoAnn Perritano, Michael Musgrave and Tyler Zacharia. The film also stars Colin Jost, Zach Cherry, Martin Herlihy, Kate Berlant, with Kumail Nanjiani and Will Forte.

Media Contacts:

Brittni Wade, Agency H5

[email protected]

Seona Skwara, all®

[email protected]

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