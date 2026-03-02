STAMFORD, Conn., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The all® Laundry brand announced today that all® sensitive fresh™ liquid laundry detergent was named a winner in Good Housekeeping's 2026 Cleaning Awards. The full list of awards can be found on goodhousekeeping.com/cleaningawards2026.

all® sensitive fresh Liquid Laundry Detergent Selected as a Good Housekeeping 2026 Cleaning Awards Winner 2026 Good Housekeeping Cleaning Awards

From the makers of all® free clear, the #1 detergent brand recommended by dermatologists for sensitive skin, all® sensitive fresh™ detergent does what many other detergents on the market do not – offer a wash that's gentle on skin while still providing an effective clean and fresh, hypoallergenic scent. The formula is free of dyes and removes 99% of top everyday and seasonal allergens1.

"A detergent that cleans well, adds scent, and is gentle to skin, yes please!" shared Good Housekeeping in their Awards announcement. "In our lab tests, all® sensitive fresh™ detergent did an impressive job removing our tough set-in stains, especially chocolate syrup and wine, and consumer testers concurred."

Experts across the GH Institute—including pros in the Home Care & Cleaning Lab, Media & Tech Lab, and Home Improvement & Outdoors Lab—rigorously tested 200 submissions to identify the most innovative products for this year's GH Cleaning Awards. In addition, nearly 800 home testers rolled up their sleeves to evaluate the products in their own homes and share honest feedback. To choose the winners, judges focused on attributes like performance, design, ease of use, uniqueness, value, and safety.

"all® sensitive fresh™ detergent is a result of listening to laundry-doers and innovating to ensure there's a product that meets the needs of the whole family while providing a powerful clean people can feel good about," said Julia Galotto, Vice President of Marketing at Henkel. "With all® sensitive fresh™ detergent, people don't have to compromise and can have a detergent that smells great, cleans effectively and is gentle on skin."

all® sensitive fresh™ detergent also holds the U.S. EPA Safer Choice Certification, meaning the product is safer for you, your family and the planet.

all® sensitive fresh™ detergent can be found online and in-store at major retailers including Amazon, Walmart, Target and more. For more information, visit all-laundry.com or follow @all_laundry on Instagram and @alllaundry on TikTok.

1Dog and cat dander, dust mite matter, ragweed pollen, grass/tree pollen. all® sensitive fresh™ detergent is not intended to prevent or treat allergies.

About all®

Sold in the United States, all® free clear has been a recognized leader and laundry partner for generations. Its portfolio of laundry care products includes concentrated liquid and single dose pac detergents, as well as liquid and sheet fabric softeners. all® free clear detergent is the #1 recommended detergent brand by dermatologists, allergists and pediatricians for sensitive skin. Follow all® on Instagram @all_laundry, on TikTok @alllaundry and Facebook @alllaundry.

About Henkel in North America

Henkel's portfolio of well-known brands in North America includes all®, Purex® and Persil® laundry detergents, Snuggle® fabric softeners, Dial® soaps, Schwarzkopf® hair care, as well as Loctite®, Technomelt® and Bonderite® adhesives. With sales close to 6.5 billion US dollars (6 billion euros) in 2024, North America accounts for 28 percent of the company's global sales. Henkel employs around 8,000 people across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. For more information, please visit www.henkel-northamerica.com and on X @Henkel_NA.

Media Contacts:

Brittni Wade, Agency H5

[email protected]

Seona Skwara, all®

[email protected]

SOURCE all®