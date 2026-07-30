Lightstar Renewables Debuts Teaser for Plains Road Agrivoltaics Documentary

NEW YORK, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightstar Renewables today released the teaser for its upcoming full-length documentary on the Plains Road AgPV (agrivoltaics) project in New York, a landmark dual-use solar development that keeps working farmland in production while generating clean community solar power. The teaser is live now at Lightstar.com/news, previewing a film that arrives Fall 2026 - after the first year of growing under the panels.

Plains Road Agrivoltaics Video Teaser Speed Speed

The teaser introduces DiMartino Farm, owned by the DiMartino family since 1972, where hay grows beneath single-axis solar trackers that follow the sun throughout the day. The film captures a simple but powerful idea: farmers no longer have to choose between energy and agriculture. On the same acres, they can do both - preserving family legacies, resisting development pressure, and securing dependable income for decades.

Agrivoltaics, also called dual-use solar, pairs solar energy production with active farming on the same land. Lightstar has emerged as a national leader in this approach, designing each project around a farm's existing operation rather than displacing it. The result is farmland that stays in production, local grids that gain clean power, and rural communities that keep the agricultural character they value.

The documentary elevates the voices of the people living this change. "Agrivoltaics is a community endeavor. It's growing crops underneath solar panels. It's a dual use of prime farmland," explains Iain Ward, Founder and CEO of Solar Agricultural Services, Inc. (SolAg), in the teaser. He adds, "Today the majority of farmland is at risk. This model of agrivoltaics means the farmer is benefiting, they're getting paid, they're farming, they have a long-term lease, and the land is preserved."

The design also offers measurable agronomic advantages. "Lightstar is really putting the ag into agrivoltaics," said Ethan Winter, National Smart Solar Director at American Farmland Trust. "Those trackers allow for the panels to follow the sun throughout the day. That partial shading may actually be beneficial to the crops, especially during our hotter and drier summers." He frames the larger significance directly: "This is where we flip the script and we say agrivoltaics doesn't just tolerate agriculture. It empowers agriculture."

The economic case resonates just as strongly with landowners. "It's really the best of both worlds around land use," said Steven O'Toole, Director of Asset Management at Lightstar. "We're able to both utilize the land for energy generation, and the farmer's able to continue farming." Farmer Justin Butts, Founder of Black Wind Farm, describes the stakes plainly: "This would be a life-changing thing. It would give my farm a significant boost forward. And it would also provide a secure and stable income for decades going forward."

For the DiMartino family, the project honors a legacy while securing its future. "My father and mother purchased this land back in 1972," said Ralph DiMartino. "It's kind of family tradition to pass down the heritage of our farm. And being able to dual farm it between solar farm and hay farm, it's great."

The vision extends well beyond a single farm. "We are setting the foundation for agriculture for decades to come," said Owen Deitcher, AgPV Manager at Lightstar.

The teaser debuts as Lightstar deepens its commitment to farmland preservation and community-centered clean energy. The full documentary, arriving Fall 2026, will follow the Plains Road project through a growing season - from planting to harvest - offering audiences a firsthand look at how energy and agriculture can thrive together.

About Lightstar

Lightstar is a trailblazing American community solar developer, founded on the principles of advanced design and strategic project development. As a trusted partner for landowners, we specialize in community solar and agrivoltaics projects that preserve agricultural land while generating clean, local energy. Our commitment is to build sustainable, high-value assets that support local economies, deliver stable income, and protect farming legacies for decades to come. www.lightstar.com

About Good Life Productions

Good Life Productions is an award-winning video production company committed to telling powerful stories with professional craft and a stress-free process. Based in Somerville, MA, its full-service capabilities span concept creation, scriptwriting, filming, drone and aerial footage, animation, graphics, editing, music sourcing, and voice-over - delivering high production values at every stage. Whether working with businesses, nonprofits, or mission-driven organizations, Good Life lives by a simple promise: Your Story. Our Skills. No Stress. Learn more at www.goodlifeproductions.net

SOURCE Lightstar Renewables, LLC