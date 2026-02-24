New Federal Legislation Threatens Farm Revenue: Lightstar Urges Landowners to Secure Solar Incentives Before Approaching Deadline

BOSTON, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightstar, a leading American community solar developer, today issued a critical advisory to agricultural landowners regarding immediate changes to federal renewable energy policy. The recently enacted "One Big Beautiful Bill" Act (OBBBA), coupled with new directives from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), signals a significant change for renewable energy projects on agricultural land. Lightstar is urging farmers to take immediate action ahead of their March 31, 2026, "Safe Harbor" deadline to preserve their eligibility for vital financial incentives.

On September 16, 2025, Lightstar hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Plains Road project, marking the successful launch of New York's first permitted agrivoltaics (AgPV) installation and heralding a new era of sustainable land use.

These regulatory shifts fundamentally alter the landscape for family farms looking to diversify revenue streams. The new law and USDA actions specifically target funding mechanisms for renewable energy on prime farmland, effectively removing key business and industry loan guarantees. Consequently, the 30% investment tax credit—a cornerstone for the financial viability of many agricultural solar projects—is now time-sensitive. The March 31, 2026, deadline represents a hard cutoff for start of construction tests needed for these credits. Landowners who fail to secure their project status by this date risk forfeiting substantial passive income opportunities that act as a hedge against market volatility and poor harvests.

Lightstar stands uniquely positioned to guide landowners through this complex transition. As an American company committed to the long-term prosperity of rural communities, Lightstar specializes in agrivoltaics (AgPV)—dual-use solar systems that allow farming and energy generation to coexist on the same land. This approach ensures that agricultural land remains productive while providing farmers with a reliable, long-term source of revenue. Take a look at the success of our Plains Road AgPV project here: @LightstarYouTube

Unlike developers focused solely on short-term gains, Lightstar prioritizes partnerships that protect land legacy and generational wealth through technical expertise and a commitment to developing high-quality, sustainable assets.

Landowners interested in securing their financial future must act immediately to navigate the permitting and development process before the federal window closes. Lightstar remains dedicated to providing transparent, expert consultation to help American farmers bypass these impending restrictions and secure the economic stability they deserve.

