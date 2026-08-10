Lightview Capital Completes Strategic Investment in InStore Technology

SEATTLE, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightview Capital announced today a strategic investment in InStore Technology, a leading provider of managed technology for independent grocers across the western United States. Headquartered in Seattle, WA, InStore Technology partners with independent and regional grocery chains to deliver mission-critical, end-to-end retail technology infrastructure and 24/7 support.

The partnership with Lightview Capital will accelerate InStore's growth strategy, supporting enhanced service capabilities, continued geographic expansion, and strategic acquisitions. Together, the companies plan to build upon InStore's strong foundation as a trusted provider of mission-critical retail technology and managed services.

Tom Courlas, CEO of InStore Technology, commented, "The team at Lightview Capital has the track record and skillset to assist us in expanding our capabilities and presence to bring the highest quality support to independent retailers."

"We're excited to be teaming up with Tom and the InStore team on its next phase of growth," said Stan Bikulege, Principal at Lightview Capital. "InStore has a differentiated approach to helping its customers solve the challenges associated with a rapidly changing technology, compliance, and cybersecurity landscape. Our partnership with InStore will allow the company to continue to capitalize on a large and growing market opportunity within the retail sector."

Richard Erickson, Co-founder and Managing Director at Lightview Capital, added: "InStore Technology represents the kind of entrepreneurial, service-driven platform we're proud to back. The combination of their service model and our expertise in the managed IT services sector, aligns perfectly with Lightview's approach to building long-term value."

Klar Ventures principals served as financial advisor to InStore Technology.

About InStore Technology

InStore Technology is a leading provider of retail technology and managed services serving independent and regional grocers across the western United States. The company designs, installs, and supports point-of-sale, self-checkout, electronic shelf label, cybersecurity, and other technology systems. InStore is dedicated to delivering mission-critical infrastructure and exceptional service to the grocers it serves.

For more information, visit https://www.instoretech.com/.

About Lightview Capital

Lightview Capital is a leading private equity firm focused on investing in founder-owned companies in the business services and tech-enabled services industries. Lightview partners with its portfolio companies by providing deep industry knowledge, insightful experience, and active resources to unlock growth and drive value. For more information, visit www.lightviewcapital.com.

Contact for Lightview Capital

Laurel Vermette

[email protected]

SOURCE Lightview Capital